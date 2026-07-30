Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Shara.

At the beginning of the call, the Syrian president renewed his country's condemnation and denunciation of the attempt to target oil facilities in the Kingdom by Iranian-affiliated militias in Iraq, affirming Syria's steadfast support for the Kingdom's security and sovereignty.

During the call, they also reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to develop the prospects for joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries, in addition to discussing the developments in regional and international situations and the efforts being made to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.