تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية أحمد الشرع.

وفي بداية الاتصال، جدد الرئيس السوري إدانة بلاده واستنكارها لمحاولة استهداف المنشآت البترولية في المملكة من قبل المليشيات التابعة لإيران في العراق، مؤكداً دعم سورية الثابت لأمن المملكة وسيادتها.

كما جرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تطوير آفاق التعاون المشترك بين البلدين الشقيقين، إضافة إلى بحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية والمساعي المبذولة لخفض التصعيد وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.