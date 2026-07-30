تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من أخيه ملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والجهود المبذولة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وهنأ ملك البحرين، ولي العهد بمناسبة إنشاء التحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات واختيار المملكة العربية السعودية قائدة لهذا التحالف ومقراً رئيسياً دائماً له، والذي يعكس الثقة الدولية بالدور القيادي للمملكة في تعزيز الأمن البحري الجماعي.

كما تم خلال الاتصال بحث عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.