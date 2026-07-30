His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today from his brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the call, they reviewed the latest regional developments and the efforts being made to enhance security and stability in the region.

The King of Bahrain congratulated the Crown Prince on the establishment of the multinational maritime defense alliance and the selection of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the leader of this alliance and its permanent headquarters, which reflects international confidence in the Kingdom's leadership role in enhancing collective maritime security.

Additionally, several topics of mutual interest were discussed during the call.