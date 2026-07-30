The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the brutal Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, including the targeting of one of the company headquarters in northern Kuwait, which resulted in the death of one of the workers.

The Kingdom reiterated its full solidarity with the two brotherly countries in all measures they take in response to the Iranian assaults that violate international law and the principles of good neighborliness.

The Kingdom extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased and to the sisterly State of Kuwait, both government and people, emphasizing the importance of an immediate halt to the blatant Iranian attacks on the countries of the region, and its complete rejection of targeting vital facilities and civilian areas.