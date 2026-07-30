يواصل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية جهوده لمساعدة الشعب الفلسطيني، إذ وزع مطبخه المركزي أمس الأول 25000 وجبة غذائية ساخنة على الفئات الأكثر حاجة وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها 25000 فرد، وذلك ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع.

وتأتي هذه المبادرة تجسيداً للالتزام السعودي الراسخ بمساندة الأشقاء في غزة، وتتويجاً للجهود الإغاثية المتواصلة التي تبذلها المملكة للوقوف مع الشعب الفلسطيني في المحن والأزمات كافة.