يواصل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية جهوده لمساعدة الشعب الفلسطيني، إذ وزع مطبخه المركزي أمس الأول 25000 وجبة غذائية ساخنة على الفئات الأكثر حاجة وسط وجنوب قطاع غزة، استفاد منها 25000 فرد، وذلك ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في القطاع.
وتأتي هذه المبادرة تجسيداً للالتزام السعودي الراسخ بمساندة الأشقاء في غزة، وتتويجاً للجهود الإغاثية المتواصلة التي تبذلها المملكة للوقوف مع الشعب الفلسطيني في المحن والأزمات كافة.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues its efforts to assist the Palestinian people, as its central kitchen distributed 25,000 hot meals the day before yesterday to the most needy groups in the central and southern Gaza Strip, benefiting 25,000 individuals. This is part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the region.
This initiative embodies Saudi Arabia's steadfast commitment to supporting its brothers in Gaza and crowns the ongoing relief efforts made by the Kingdom to stand with the Palestinian people in all their hardships and crises.