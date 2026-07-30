The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues its efforts to assist the Palestinian people, as its central kitchen distributed 25,000 hot meals the day before yesterday to the most needy groups in the central and southern Gaza Strip, benefiting 25,000 individuals. This is part of the Saudi popular campaign to aid the brotherly Palestinian people in the region.

This initiative embodies Saudi Arabia's steadfast commitment to supporting its brothers in Gaza and crowns the ongoing relief efforts made by the Kingdom to stand with the Palestinian people in all their hardships and crises.