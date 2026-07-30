أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة الهجوم بطائرة مسيّرة الذي تسبب في اندلاع حريق على متن سفينتين في ميناء دمياط شمال جمهورية مصر العربية.
وأكدت المملكة تضامنها الكامل مع جمهورية مصر العربية الشقيقة، ودعمها لكافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها لصون سيادتها وحماية أمنها ومصالحها.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation of the drone attack that caused a fire on board two ships at the port of Damietta in northern Egypt.
The Kingdom affirmed its full solidarity with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and its support for all measures taken to preserve its sovereignty and protect its security and interests.