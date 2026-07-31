أعلنت الحكومة الأسترالية إرسال طائرات وفرق متخصصة في مكافحة حرائق الغابات إلى فرنسا، استجابةً لطلب رسمي من الحكومة الفرنسية للإسهام في مواجهة حرائق الغابات التي تشهدها البلاد.
وأفادت الحكومة الأسترالية، في بيان اليوم، أن الدعم يشمل مروحية من طراز «CH-47D Chinook» مزودة بخزان مياه بسعة 11300 لتر، وطائرة Bell 412 للاستطلاع والدعم، إلى جانب 24 من أفراد وطاقم خدمة الإطفاء الريفية في ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز للمشاركة في عمليات مكافحة الحرائق.
وأوضحت أن عملية نشر الأفراد والمعدات ستتم خلال الأيام القادمة بالتعاون مع قوات الدفاع الأسترالية، التي ستتولى نقلهم إلى فرنسا، في إطار الاستجابة لطلب المساعدة الذي تقدمت به الحكومة الفرنسية.
The Australian government announced the deployment of aircraft and specialized teams for combating wildfires to France, in response to an official request from the French government to assist in addressing the wildfires the country is experiencing.
The Australian government stated in a statement today that the support includes a CH-47D Chinook helicopter equipped with a water tank with a capacity of 11,300 liters, a Bell 412 aircraft for reconnaissance and support, along with 24 personnel and crew from the rural firefighting service in New South Wales to participate in firefighting operations.
It clarified that the deployment of personnel and equipment will take place in the coming days in cooperation with the Australian Defence Force, which will be responsible for transporting them to France, as part of the response to the assistance request made by the French government.