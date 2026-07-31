The Australian government announced the deployment of aircraft and specialized teams for combating wildfires to France, in response to an official request from the French government to assist in addressing the wildfires the country is experiencing.

The Australian government stated in a statement today that the support includes a CH-47D Chinook helicopter equipped with a water tank with a capacity of 11,300 liters, a Bell 412 aircraft for reconnaissance and support, along with 24 personnel and crew from the rural firefighting service in New South Wales to participate in firefighting operations.

It clarified that the deployment of personnel and equipment will take place in the coming days in cooperation with the Australian Defence Force, which will be responsible for transporting them to France, as part of the response to the assistance request made by the French government.