أعلنت الحكومة الأسترالية إرسال طائرات وفرق متخصصة في مكافحة حرائق الغابات إلى فرنسا، استجابةً لطلب رسمي من الحكومة الفرنسية للإسهام في مواجهة حرائق الغابات التي تشهدها البلاد.

وأفادت الحكومة الأسترالية، في بيان اليوم، أن الدعم يشمل مروحية من طراز «CH-47D Chinook» مزودة بخزان مياه بسعة 11300 لتر، وطائرة Bell 412 للاستطلاع والدعم، إلى جانب 24 من أفراد وطاقم خدمة الإطفاء الريفية في ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز للمشاركة في عمليات مكافحة الحرائق.

وأوضحت أن عملية نشر الأفراد والمعدات ستتم خلال الأيام القادمة بالتعاون مع قوات الدفاع الأسترالية، التي ستتولى نقلهم إلى فرنسا، في إطار الاستجابة لطلب المساعدة الذي تقدمت به الحكومة الفرنسية.