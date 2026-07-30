كشف تقرير وزارة المالية لأداء ميزانية السعودية ارتفاع نفقات الميزانية على القطاعات خلال النصف الأول من العام الحالي 2026، التي شملت 170.607 مليار ريال للصحة والتنمية الاجتماعية، بزيادة إنفاق قدرها 10%.
وارتفع الإنفاق لقطاع التعليم بنسبة 5% إلى 109.734 مليار ريال. وشهد القطاع العسكري زيادة في الإنفاق بنسبة 12% إلى 124.574 مليار ريال، ونما إنفاق الأمن والمناطق الإدارية بنسبة 10% إلى 66.815 مليار ريال.
24 % زيادة لـ«الموارد الاقتصادية»
وسجلت الخدمات البلدية زيادة في الإنفاق قدرها 7% إلى 46.253 مليار ريال، وارتفع إنفاق الإدارة العامة بنسبة 15% إلى 34.064 مليار ريال. أما التجهيزات الأساسية والنقل فقد نما الإنفاق بنسبة 21% إلى 22.415 مليار ريال، وأما البنود العامة فقد قفز الإنفاق بنسبة 44% إلى 128.813 مليار ريال، والموارد الاقتصادية ارتفع الإنفاق بنسبة 24% إلى 56.481 مليار ريال.
The report from the Ministry of Finance on the performance of Saudi Arabia's budget revealed an increase in budget expenditures across sectors during the first half of the current year 2026, which included 170.607 billion riyals for health and social development, representing a spending increase of 10%.
Expenditure for the education sector rose by 5% to 109.734 billion riyals. The military sector saw an increase in spending of 12% to 124.574 billion riyals, and spending on security and administrative regions grew by 10% to 66.815 billion riyals.
24% Increase for "Economic Resources"
Municipal services recorded an expenditure increase of 7% to 46.253 billion riyals, and general administration spending rose by 15% to 34.064 billion riyals. Meanwhile, spending on basic equipment and transportation grew by 21% to 22.415 billion riyals, and general items saw a jump in spending of 44% to 128.813 billion riyals, while economic resources experienced a 24% increase in spending to 56.481 billion riyals.