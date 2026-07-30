The report from the Ministry of Finance on the performance of Saudi Arabia's budget revealed an increase in budget expenditures across sectors during the first half of the current year 2026, which included 170.607 billion riyals for health and social development, representing a spending increase of 10%.



Expenditure for the education sector rose by 5% to 109.734 billion riyals. The military sector saw an increase in spending of 12% to 124.574 billion riyals, and spending on security and administrative regions grew by 10% to 66.815 billion riyals.



24% Increase for "Economic Resources"



Municipal services recorded an expenditure increase of 7% to 46.253 billion riyals, and general administration spending rose by 15% to 34.064 billion riyals. Meanwhile, spending on basic equipment and transportation grew by 21% to 22.415 billion riyals, and general items saw a jump in spending of 44% to 128.813 billion riyals, while economic resources experienced a 24% increase in spending to 56.481 billion riyals.