كشف تقرير وزارة المالية لأداء ميزانية السعودية ارتفاع نفقات الميزانية على القطاعات خلال النصف الأول من العام الحالي 2026، التي شملت 170.607 مليار ريال للصحة والتنمية الاجتماعية، بزيادة إنفاق قدرها 10%.


وارتفع الإنفاق لقطاع التعليم بنسبة 5% إلى 109.734 مليار ريال. وشهد القطاع العسكري زيادة في الإنفاق بنسبة 12% إلى 124.574 مليار ريال، ونما إنفاق الأمن والمناطق الإدارية بنسبة 10% إلى 66.815 مليار ريال.

24 % زيادة لـ«الموارد الاقتصادية»


وسجلت الخدمات البلدية زيادة في الإنفاق قدرها 7% إلى 46.253 مليار ريال، وارتفع إنفاق الإدارة العامة بنسبة 15% إلى 34.064 مليار ريال. أما التجهيزات الأساسية والنقل فقد نما الإنفاق بنسبة 21% إلى 22.415 مليار ريال، وأما البنود العامة فقد قفز الإنفاق بنسبة 44% إلى 128.813 مليار ريال، والموارد الاقتصادية ارتفع الإنفاق بنسبة 24% إلى 56.481 مليار ريال.