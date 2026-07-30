Saudi non-oil revenues increased by 32% during the second quarter of the current year 2026, compared to the first quarter of the year, reaching 41.1 billion dollars (154 billion riyals), and recorded a growth of 3% year-on-year during the second quarter, while it rose by 2% during the first half on a year-on-year basis. This is according to the Ministry of Finance's report on the performance of Saudi Arabia's budget for the second quarter of the current year 2026.



According to the ministry's report, the total revenues in the first half of 2026 amounted to 159.9 billion dollars (599.6 billion riyals), compared to expenditures of 202.6 billion dollars (759.8 billion riyals), resulting in a deficit of 42.7 billion dollars (160 billion riyals) during this period.



28% Growth in Oil Revenues



Saudi oil revenues experienced a growth of 28% during the second quarter compared to the first quarter, reaching 49.3 billion dollars (185 billion riyals), and increased by 22% year-on-year. It recorded a growth of 9% during the first half compared to the same period last year.



As for non-oil revenues, they rose during the second quarter by 32% compared to the first quarter, reaching 41.1 billion dollars (154 billion riyals), and recorded a growth of 3% year-on-year during the second quarter, while it increased by 2% during the first half on a year-on-year basis.



125 Billion for Military Spending



Military spending in Saudi Arabia during the first half of the current year amounted to about 33.3 billion dollars (125 billion riyals), equivalent to 52% of the total amount allocated for the sector during the year. According to budget data, the balance of the state's general reserve at the end of the first half of 2026 was approximately 106.4 billion dollars (399 billion riyals).