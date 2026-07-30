ارتفعت الإيرادات غير النفطية السعودية بنسبة 32%، خلال الربع الثاني من العام الحالي 2026، مقارنة بالربع الأول من العام لتصل إلى 41.1 مليار دولار (154 مليار ريال)، وسجلت نمواً بنسبة 3% على أساس سنوي خلال الربع الثاني، بينما ارتفعت بنسبة 2% خلال النصف الأول على أساس سنوي. وذلك بحسب تقرير وزارة المالية لأداء ميزانية السعودية للربع الثاني من العام الحالي 2026.


ووفقاً لتقريرالوزارة، فإن إجمالي الإيرادات في النصف الأول من عام 2026 بلغ 159.9 مليار دولار (599.6 مليار ريال)، مقابل نفقات بلغت 202.6 مليار دولار (759.8 مليار ريال)، ليسجل العجز خلال هذه الفترة 42.7 مليار دولار (160 مليار ريال).

28 % نمو الإيرادات النفطية


شهدت الإيرادات النفطية السعودية نمواً بنسبة 28% خلال الربع الثاني مقارنة بالربع الأول، لتصل إلى 49.3 مليار دولار (185 مليار ريال)، وارتفعت بنسبة 22% على أساس سنوي. وسجلت نمواً بنسبة 9% خلال النصف الأول مقارنة بالفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي.


أما الإيرادات غير النفطية فقد ارتفعت خلال الربع الثاني بنسبة 32% مقارنة بالربع الأول لتصل إلى 41.1 مليار دولار (154 مليار ريال)، وسجلت نمواً بنسبة 3% على أساس سنوي خلال الربع الثاني، بينما ارتفعت بنسبة 2% خلال النصف الأول على أساس سنوي.

125 ملياراً للإنفاق العسكري


بلغ الإنفاق العسكري في السعودية خلال النصف الأول من العام الحالي نحو 33.3 مليار دولار (125 مليار ريال)، بما يعادل 52% من إجمالي المبلغ المرصود للقطاع خلال العام. ووفقاً لبيانات الميزانية، بلغ رصيد الاحتياطي العام للدولة بنهاية النصف الأول من عام 2026 نحو 106.4 مليار دولار (399 مليار ريال).