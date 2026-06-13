ضرب زلزال ارتدادي بلغت قوته 5.7 درجة على مقياس ريختر، اليوم، إقليم سارانجاني الفلبيني.

وأوضح المعهد الفلبيني لعلم البراكين والزلازل أن مركز الهزة الارتدادية كان على بعد 21 كيلومتراً غرب جزيرة بالوت في إقليم دافاو أوكسيدانتال.

ولم ترد أنباء عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية جراء الزلزال.