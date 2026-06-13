ضرب زلزال ارتدادي بلغت قوته 5.7 درجة على مقياس ريختر، اليوم، إقليم سارانجاني الفلبيني.
وأوضح المعهد الفلبيني لعلم البراكين والزلازل أن مركز الهزة الارتدادية كان على بعد 21 كيلومتراً غرب جزيرة بالوت في إقليم دافاو أوكسيدانتال.
ولم ترد أنباء عن وقوع خسائر بشرية أو أضرار مادية جراء الزلزال.
A magnitude 5.7 aftershock struck the Sarangani region of the Philippines today.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology stated that the epicenter of the aftershock was located 21 kilometers west of Balut Island in the Davao Occidental region.
No reports of casualties or material damage have been received as a result of the earthquake.