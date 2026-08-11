The Earth will witness a total solar eclipse tomorrow (Wednesday), which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking its disk from observers within a narrow path, while the eclipse appears partial in wide areas of the northern hemisphere.

Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, the president of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, stated that the total eclipse will be visible in parts of Russia, Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, and part of Portugal, with the maximum duration of the total eclipse being about 2 minutes and 18 seconds, while other areas will experience a partial eclipse.

He indicated that the eclipse will begin globally at 15:34 GMT, with the total eclipse phase starting at 16:58, peaking at 17:46, and the total phase ending at 18:34, while the partial eclipse will end globally at 19:57 GMT, noting that these times represent the stages of the phenomenon at different locations on the Earth's surface.

He confirmed that the total eclipse will not be visible in the Kingdom, nor will it be fully witnessed in Arab countries, while the partial eclipse can be seen from parts of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, Libya, and other areas of North and West Africa, with varying degrees of obscuration depending on the location.

The total eclipse provides an opportunity to observe the solar corona, in addition to visual phenomena such as (Baily's beads) and (the diamond ring effect), and it represents a scientific opportunity to study the sun's outer atmosphere, its activity, and its magnetic field.

This eclipse comes about a year before the anticipated total eclipse on August 2, 2027, which will pass through wide parts of North Africa and the Middle East, including areas of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with a maximum totality duration of about 6 minutes and 23 seconds, making it one of the most significant total eclipses of the 21st century for the region.