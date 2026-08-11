تشهد الكرة الأرضية، غداً (الأربعاء)، كسوفاً كلياً للشمس، يحدث عندما يمر القمر بين الأرض والشمس فيحجب قرصها بالكامل عن الراصدين داخل مسار ضيق، فيما يظهر الكسوف جزئياً في مناطق واسعة من نصف الكرة الشمالي.
وأفاد رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة بأن الكسوف الكلي سيكون مرئياً في أجزاء من روسيا وغرينلاند وآيسلندا وشمال إسبانيا وجزء من البرتغال، وتبلغ مدة الكسوف الكلي القصوى نحو دقيقتين و18 ثانية، بينما تشهد مناطق أخرى كسوفاً جزئياً.
وبيّن أن الكسوف يبدأ عالمياً عند الساعة 15:34 بتوقيت غرينتش، وتبدأ مرحلة الكسوف الكلي عند 16:58، وتبلغ ذروته عند 17:46، فيما تنتهي مرحلة الكلية عند 18:34، وينتهي الكسوف الجزئي عالمياً عند 19:57 بتوقيت غرينتش، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الأوقات تمثّل مراحل الظاهرة في مواقع مختلفة على سطح الأرض.
وأكد أن الكسوف الكلي لن يكون مشاهداً في المملكة، كما لن تشهده الدول العربية بصورة كلية، في حين يمكن رؤية الكسوف الجزئي من أجزاء من المغرب والجزائر وتونس وموريتانيا وليبيا ومناطق أخرى من شمال وغرب أفريقيا، مع اختلاف نسبة الاحتجاب بحسب الموقع.
ويتيح الكسوف الكلي فرصة لرصد الإكليل الشمسي، إضافة إلى ظواهر بصرية مثل (خرزات بيلي) و(خاتم الألماس)، كما يمثل فرصة علمية لدراسة الغلاف الجوي الخارجي للشمس ونشاطه ومجاله المغناطيسي.
ويأتي هذا الكسوف قبل نحو عام من الكسوف الكلي المرتقب في 2 أغسطس 2027، الذي سيمر مساره عبر أجزاء واسعة من شمال أفريقيا والشرق الأوسط، بما فيها مناطق من مصر والسعودية، وتصل مدة كليته القصوى إلى نحو 6 دقائق و23 ثانية، ما يجعله من أبرز الكسوفات الكلية خلال القرن الحادي والعشرين بالنسبة للمنطقة.
The Earth will witness a total solar eclipse tomorrow (Wednesday), which occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking its disk from observers within a narrow path, while the eclipse appears partial in wide areas of the northern hemisphere.
Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, the president of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, stated that the total eclipse will be visible in parts of Russia, Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, and part of Portugal, with the maximum duration of the total eclipse being about 2 minutes and 18 seconds, while other areas will experience a partial eclipse.
He indicated that the eclipse will begin globally at 15:34 GMT, with the total eclipse phase starting at 16:58, peaking at 17:46, and the total phase ending at 18:34, while the partial eclipse will end globally at 19:57 GMT, noting that these times represent the stages of the phenomenon at different locations on the Earth's surface.
He confirmed that the total eclipse will not be visible in the Kingdom, nor will it be fully witnessed in Arab countries, while the partial eclipse can be seen from parts of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, Libya, and other areas of North and West Africa, with varying degrees of obscuration depending on the location.
The total eclipse provides an opportunity to observe the solar corona, in addition to visual phenomena such as (Baily's beads) and (the diamond ring effect), and it represents a scientific opportunity to study the sun's outer atmosphere, its activity, and its magnetic field.
This eclipse comes about a year before the anticipated total eclipse on August 2, 2027, which will pass through wide parts of North Africa and the Middle East, including areas of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with a maximum totality duration of about 6 minutes and 23 seconds, making it one of the most significant total eclipses of the 21st century for the region.