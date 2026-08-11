تشهد الكرة الأرضية، غداً (الأربعاء)، كسوفاً كلياً للشمس، يحدث عندما يمر القمر بين الأرض والشمس فيحجب قرصها بالكامل عن الراصدين داخل مسار ضيق، فيما يظهر الكسوف جزئياً في مناطق واسعة من نصف الكرة الشمالي.
وأفاد رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة بأن الكسوف الكلي سيكون مرئياً في أجزاء من روسيا وغرينلاند وآيسلندا وشمال إسبانيا وجزء من البرتغال، وتبلغ مدة الكسوف الكلي القصوى نحو دقيقتين و18 ثانية، بينما تشهد مناطق أخرى كسوفاً جزئياً.
وبيّن أن الكسوف يبدأ عالمياً عند الساعة 15:34 بتوقيت غرينتش، وتبدأ مرحلة الكسوف الكلي عند 16:58، وتبلغ ذروته عند 17:46، فيما تنتهي مرحلة الكلية عند 18:34، وينتهي الكسوف الجزئي عالمياً عند 19:57 بتوقيت غرينتش، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الأوقات تمثّل مراحل الظاهرة في مواقع مختلفة على سطح الأرض.
وأكد أن الكسوف الكلي لن يكون مشاهداً في المملكة، كما لن تشهده الدول العربية بصورة كلية، في حين يمكن رؤية الكسوف الجزئي من أجزاء من المغرب والجزائر وتونس وموريتانيا وليبيا ومناطق أخرى من شمال وغرب أفريقيا، مع اختلاف نسبة الاحتجاب بحسب الموقع.
ويتيح الكسوف الكلي فرصة لرصد الإكليل الشمسي، إضافة إلى ظواهر بصرية مثل (خرزات بيلي) و(خاتم الألماس)، كما يمثل فرصة علمية لدراسة الغلاف الجوي الخارجي للشمس ونشاطه ومجاله المغناطيسي.
ويأتي هذا الكسوف قبل نحو عام من الكسوف الكلي المرتقب في 2 أغسطس 2027، الذي سيمر مساره عبر أجزاء واسعة من شمال أفريقيا والشرق الأوسط، بما فيها مناطق من مصر والسعودية، وتصل مدة كليته القصوى إلى نحو 6 دقائق و23 ثانية، ما يجعله من أبرز الكسوفات الكلية خلال القرن الحادي والعشرين بالنسبة للمنطقة.