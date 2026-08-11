بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة إلى الرئيس المشير محمد إدريس ديبي إتنو، رئيس جمهورية تشاد ورأس الدولة، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده، معربًا عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات لفخامته بدوام الصحة والسعادة، ولحكومة وشعب تشاد الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما وجّه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية مماثلة للرئيس ديبي إتنو، عبّر فيها عن خالص التهاني بهذه المناسبة الوطنية، متمنيًا لفخامته موفور الصحة والعافية، ولبلاده وشعبها الشقيق استمرار النمو والازدهار.

وتأتي هذه البرقيات في إطار ما توليه القيادة السعودية من اهتمام بتعزيز العلاقات الثنائية مع جمهورية تشاد، وتأكيد الروابط المتينة بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.