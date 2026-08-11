The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to President Marshal Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad and Head of State, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence, expressing his sincere congratulations and best wishes for His Excellency's continued health and happiness, and for the government and people of brotherly Chad further progress and prosperity.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a similar cable to President Déby Itno, expressing his heartfelt congratulations on this national occasion, wishing His Excellency abundant health and wellness, and for his country and its brotherly people continued growth and prosperity.

These cables come as part of the attention that the Saudi leadership gives to enhancing bilateral relations with the Republic of Chad, and to affirming the strong ties between the two countries and their brotherly peoples.