في نظرة مبسطة على العقيدة القتالية التي تنتهجها إيران في حروبها -إن كانت على جبهات الصراع أو الجبهات العقدية- فإيران لا تخوض معاركها بالطريقة التقليدية فقط، بل تتعامل مع الأزمات وفق براغماتية استثنائية كمعامل لإنتاج النفوذ، وتحوّل هزائم الإنسان إلى أدوات سياسية طويلة الأمد، فمنذ قيام الثورة الخمينية لم يكن السلاح هو الاستثمار الأهم، وإنما الإنسان ذاته؛ تُعاد صياغة قناعاته ويُستبدل انتماؤه الوطني بولاء عقائدي عابر للحدود، حتى يصبح جزءاً من مشروع تتقدّم فيه الأيديولوجيا على الدولة، وتطغى الطاعة على الهوية، والعقيدة السياسية على مفهوم الوطن، ومن هنا لم تكن الحروب بالنسبة لطهران مجرد هزائم وانتصارات على الجبهات بل فرصاً لتجنيد العقول وهي سياسة تركت آثاراً لا تزال المنطقة تدفع ثمنها حتى اليوم.

من أكثر النماذج دلالة على ما سبق ما عرف بملف «التوابين» من الأسرى العراقيين خلال الحرب العراقية الإيرانية، فبعد وقوع آلاف الجنود العراقيين في الأسر، بدأت داخل بعض المعسكرات الإيرانية عمليات استقطاب فكري وديني منظمة، شارك فيها الحرس الثوري الإيراني إلى جانب المجلس الأعلى للثورة الإسلامية في العراق، جرى فرز هؤلاء الأسرى، وإخضاعهم لبرامج عقائدية وتعبوية مكثفة استندت إلى دلالات تاريخية وعاطفية عميقة، أُعيد من خلالها صياغة هويتهم وتوجيه انتمائهم السياسي، فجاءت تسمية «التوابين» شفرة أيديولوجية أُسقطت على واقع سياسي، لتحويل الأسرى العراقيين من أعداء يحاربون تحت نظام صدام إلى مقاتلين ضمن تشكيلات عسكرية عقائدية كـ«فيلق بدر»، وبهذا التحوّل خاض هؤلاء الأسرى معارك وجبهات ضد جيش وطنهم الأصلي، ليتحوّل الخصم المباشر إلى ذراع ينفذ التطلعات الإقليمية لطهران، ولم يقتصر هذا الاستثمار على الحقبة العسكرية، بل امتد أثره العقائدي والسياسي لسنوات طويلة، حيث شكّلت هذه التشكيلات لاحقاً نواة نفوذ صلبة داخل المشهد العراقي عقب تغيير عام 2003م.. هل يعقل ذلك؟!

تكشف هذه التجربة أن المشروع الإيراني لم يكن يراهن على نتائج معركة عسكرية بقدر ما كان يراهن على صناعة ولاءات تدوم لعقود، فالجندي الذي يُعاد تشكيل وعيه يصبح أكثر قيمة من أي مكسب ميداني مؤقت، لأن أثره يمتد إلى ما بعد توقف المدافع، ويتحوّل إلى قناة دائمة لنقل النفوذ داخل الدولة المستهدفة، ولهذا حرصت طهران على أن يكون التجنيد العقائدي ركيزة ثابتة في سياستها الإقليمية، مستفيدة من كل حرب أو فراغ سياسي أو انقسام اجتماعي لتوسيع دائرة نفوذها، ولعل أخطر ما في هذه السياسة أنها لا تستهدف الحدود، بل تستهدف البنية الفكرية للمجتمعات حين يترسّخ الاعتقاد بأن الولاء للعقيدة السياسية يسمو على الولاء للوطن، وهنا مربط الفرس!