تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في نظرة مبسطة على العقيدة القتالية التي تنتهجها إيران في حروبها -إن كانت على جبهات الصراع أو الجبهات العقدية- فإيران لا تخوض معاركها بالطريقة التقليدية فقط، بل تتعامل مع الأزمات وفق براغماتية استثنائية كمعامل لإنتاج النفوذ، وتحوّل هزائم الإنسان إلى أدوات سياسية طويلة الأمد، فمنذ قيام الثورة الخمينية لم يكن السلاح هو الاستثمار الأهم، وإنما الإنسان ذاته؛ تُعاد صياغة قناعاته ويُستبدل انتماؤه الوطني بولاء عقائدي عابر للحدود، حتى يصبح جزءاً من مشروع تتقدّم فيه الأيديولوجيا على الدولة، وتطغى الطاعة على الهوية، والعقيدة السياسية على مفهوم الوطن، ومن هنا لم تكن الحروب بالنسبة لطهران مجرد هزائم وانتصارات على الجبهات بل فرصاً لتجنيد العقول وهي سياسة تركت آثاراً لا تزال المنطقة تدفع ثمنها حتى اليوم.
من أكثر النماذج دلالة على ما سبق ما عرف بملف «التوابين» من الأسرى العراقيين خلال الحرب العراقية الإيرانية، فبعد وقوع آلاف الجنود العراقيين في الأسر، بدأت داخل بعض المعسكرات الإيرانية عمليات استقطاب فكري وديني منظمة، شارك فيها الحرس الثوري الإيراني إلى جانب المجلس الأعلى للثورة الإسلامية في العراق، جرى فرز هؤلاء الأسرى، وإخضاعهم لبرامج عقائدية وتعبوية مكثفة استندت إلى دلالات تاريخية وعاطفية عميقة، أُعيد من خلالها صياغة هويتهم وتوجيه انتمائهم السياسي، فجاءت تسمية «التوابين» شفرة أيديولوجية أُسقطت على واقع سياسي، لتحويل الأسرى العراقيين من أعداء يحاربون تحت نظام صدام إلى مقاتلين ضمن تشكيلات عسكرية عقائدية كـ«فيلق بدر»، وبهذا التحوّل خاض هؤلاء الأسرى معارك وجبهات ضد جيش وطنهم الأصلي، ليتحوّل الخصم المباشر إلى ذراع ينفذ التطلعات الإقليمية لطهران، ولم يقتصر هذا الاستثمار على الحقبة العسكرية، بل امتد أثره العقائدي والسياسي لسنوات طويلة، حيث شكّلت هذه التشكيلات لاحقاً نواة نفوذ صلبة داخل المشهد العراقي عقب تغيير عام 2003م.. هل يعقل ذلك؟!
تكشف هذه التجربة أن المشروع الإيراني لم يكن يراهن على نتائج معركة عسكرية بقدر ما كان يراهن على صناعة ولاءات تدوم لعقود، فالجندي الذي يُعاد تشكيل وعيه يصبح أكثر قيمة من أي مكسب ميداني مؤقت، لأن أثره يمتد إلى ما بعد توقف المدافع، ويتحوّل إلى قناة دائمة لنقل النفوذ داخل الدولة المستهدفة، ولهذا حرصت طهران على أن يكون التجنيد العقائدي ركيزة ثابتة في سياستها الإقليمية، مستفيدة من كل حرب أو فراغ سياسي أو انقسام اجتماعي لتوسيع دائرة نفوذها، ولعل أخطر ما في هذه السياسة أنها لا تستهدف الحدود، بل تستهدف البنية الفكرية للمجتمعات حين يترسّخ الاعتقاد بأن الولاء للعقيدة السياسية يسمو على الولاء للوطن، وهنا مربط الفرس!
In a simplified view of the combat doctrine that Iran adopts in its wars—whether on the fronts of conflict or ideological fronts—Iran does not engage in battles solely in the traditional manner; rather, it deals with crises according to an exceptional pragmatism as a means of producing influence, transforming human defeats into long-term political tools. Since the establishment of the Khomeini revolution, weaponry has not been the most important investment, but rather the individual itself; their convictions are reshaped, and their national allegiance is replaced with a cross-border ideological loyalty, making them part of a project where ideology takes precedence over the state, obedience overshadows identity, and political doctrine surpasses the concept of homeland. Thus, wars for Tehran were not merely defeats and victories on the fronts but opportunities to recruit minds, a policy that has left repercussions that the region continues to pay for to this day.
One of the most indicative examples of the above is what is known as the "Tawabeen" file of Iraqi prisoners during the Iran-Iraq war. After thousands of Iraqi soldiers fell into captivity, organized intellectual and religious recruitment operations began within some Iranian camps, involving the Iranian Revolutionary Guard alongside the Supreme Council for the Islamic Revolution in Iraq. These prisoners were sorted and subjected to intensive ideological and mobilization programs based on deep historical and emotional significances, through which their identities were reshaped and their political allegiances redirected. The term "Tawabeen" became an ideological code applied to a political reality, transforming Iraqi prisoners from enemies fighting under Saddam's regime into fighters within ideological military formations like "Badr Brigade." With this transformation, these prisoners fought battles and fronts against the army of their original homeland, turning the direct adversary into an arm executing Tehran's regional aspirations. This investment did not stop at the military phase; its ideological and political impact extended for many years, as these formations later became a solid nucleus of influence within the Iraqi scene following the change in 2003. Is that conceivable?!
This experience reveals that the Iranian project was not betting on the outcomes of a military battle as much as it was betting on creating loyalties that would last for decades. A soldier whose consciousness is reshaped becomes more valuable than any temporary field gain, as their impact extends beyond the cessation of gunfire, turning into a permanent channel for transmitting influence within the targeted state. For this reason, Tehran has ensured that ideological recruitment remains a stable pillar in its regional policy, taking advantage of every war, political vacuum, or social division to expand its sphere of influence. Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of this policy is that it does not target borders; rather, it targets the intellectual structure of societies when the belief is entrenched that loyalty to political doctrine surpasses loyalty to the homeland, and here lies the crux of the matter!