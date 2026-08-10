In a simplified view of the combat doctrine that Iran adopts in its wars—whether on the fronts of conflict or ideological fronts—Iran does not engage in battles solely in the traditional manner; rather, it deals with crises according to an exceptional pragmatism as a means of producing influence, transforming human defeats into long-term political tools. Since the establishment of the Khomeini revolution, weaponry has not been the most important investment, but rather the individual itself; their convictions are reshaped, and their national allegiance is replaced with a cross-border ideological loyalty, making them part of a project where ideology takes precedence over the state, obedience overshadows identity, and political doctrine surpasses the concept of homeland. Thus, wars for Tehran were not merely defeats and victories on the fronts but opportunities to recruit minds, a policy that has left repercussions that the region continues to pay for to this day.

One of the most indicative examples of the above is what is known as the "Tawabeen" file of Iraqi prisoners during the Iran-Iraq war. After thousands of Iraqi soldiers fell into captivity, organized intellectual and religious recruitment operations began within some Iranian camps, involving the Iranian Revolutionary Guard alongside the Supreme Council for the Islamic Revolution in Iraq. These prisoners were sorted and subjected to intensive ideological and mobilization programs based on deep historical and emotional significances, through which their identities were reshaped and their political allegiances redirected. The term "Tawabeen" became an ideological code applied to a political reality, transforming Iraqi prisoners from enemies fighting under Saddam's regime into fighters within ideological military formations like "Badr Brigade." With this transformation, these prisoners fought battles and fronts against the army of their original homeland, turning the direct adversary into an arm executing Tehran's regional aspirations. This investment did not stop at the military phase; its ideological and political impact extended for many years, as these formations later became a solid nucleus of influence within the Iraqi scene following the change in 2003. Is that conceivable?!

This experience reveals that the Iranian project was not betting on the outcomes of a military battle as much as it was betting on creating loyalties that would last for decades. A soldier whose consciousness is reshaped becomes more valuable than any temporary field gain, as their impact extends beyond the cessation of gunfire, turning into a permanent channel for transmitting influence within the targeted state. For this reason, Tehran has ensured that ideological recruitment remains a stable pillar in its regional policy, taking advantage of every war, political vacuum, or social division to expand its sphere of influence. Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of this policy is that it does not target borders; rather, it targets the intellectual structure of societies when the belief is entrenched that loyalty to political doctrine surpasses loyalty to the homeland, and here lies the crux of the matter!