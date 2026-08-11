The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has updated health regulations, enhanced field monitoring efficiency, and adopted technological solutions to oversee food establishments and protect consumer health and food safety by developing health certificates for workers and improving their electronic issuance, as well as training personnel in the sector and enhancing practices related to food safety.

On the regulatory side, municipalities and secretariats conduct field tours of restaurants, kitchens, and food sales outlets to verify compliance with health regulations, monitor food preparation, storage, and handling methods, and identify violations, taking legal action against non-compliant establishments.

The ministry has adopted portable cameras as a primary tool within the smart monitoring system, using them to document inspections and directly link them to the "Mumtathil" application, which enhances transparency and protects the rights of inspectors and establishment owners during monitoring activities.

These efforts are complemented by ongoing coordination between municipalities, secretariats, and health and food safety-related entities, along with comprehensive monitoring and compliance assessment of food establishments across various regions of Saudi Arabia.

The ministry has urged community members to report observations and violations in food establishments, emphasizing the importance of community participation in supporting monitoring efforts, swiftly addressing reports, and maintaining food safety.