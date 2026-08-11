The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, represented by the Religious Attaché at the Kingdom's Embassy in the Republic of Indonesia, is organizing an intensive legal course to qualify preachers, imams, and speakers in the city of Bandung, with the participation of nearly 150 participants.

The course, which commenced its activities at the Grand Mosque of Trans Studio in Bandung, addresses the methodology of Ahl al-Sunnah wa al-Jama'ah in matters of belief, the importance of adhering to the Book and the Sunnah, and emulating the understanding of the righteous predecessors. It also highlights the impact of correct belief on the uprightness of a Muslim and the righteousness of their actions, as well as the role of preachers, imams, and speakers in conveying religious knowledge in a manner based on wisdom, mercy, moderation, and balance.

The course combines scientific foundation and systematic explanation of the scientific material, contributing to enhancing the participants' knowledge and developing their abilities to understand and clarify matters of belief, enabling them to fulfill their religious and scientific mission on solid legal foundations, thereby enhancing the quality of the religious discourse and serving the Muslim community in the Republic of Indonesia.

This course is part of the scientific and religious programs implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance outside the Kingdom; aimed at qualifying preachers, imams, and speakers, disseminating correct religious knowledge, promoting values of moderation and balance, establishing the methodology of the Book and the Sunnah, and serving Islam and Muslims.