تنظم وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، ممثلةً بالملحقية الدينية بسفارة المملكة لدى جمهورية إندونيسيا، الدورة الشرعية المكثفة لتأهيل الدعاة والأئمة والخطباء في مدينة باندونغ، بمشاركة قرابة 150 مشاركاً.

وتتناول الدورة التي انطلقت فعالياتها في المسجد الكبير ترانس ستوديو بمدينة باندونغ، منهج أهل السنة والجماعة في مسائل الاعتقاد، وأهمية التمسك بالكتاب والسنة والاقتداء بفهم السلف الصالح، إلى جانب بيان أثر العقيدة الصحيحة في استقامة المسلم وصلاح عمله، ودور الدعاة والأئمة والخطباء في تبليغ العلم الشرعي بأسلوب يقوم على الحكمة والرحمة والوسطية والاعتدال.

وتجمع الدورة بين التأصيل العلمي والشرح المنهجي للمادة العلمية، بما يسهم في تعزيز معارف المشاركين وتنمية قدراتهم في فهم مسائل العقيدة وبيانها، وتمكينهم من أداء رسالتهم الدعوية والعلمية على أسس شرعية راسخة، بما يعزز جودة الخطاب الدعوي ويخدم المجتمع المسلم في جمهورية إندونيسيا.

وتأتي هذه الدورة ضمن البرامج العلمية والدعوية التي تنفذها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد خارج المملكة؛ لتأهيل الدعاة والأئمة والخطباء، ونشر العلم الشرعي الصحيح، وتعزيز قيم الوسطية والاعتدال، وترسيخ منهج الكتاب والسنة، وخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.