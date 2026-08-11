يواصل قوقل كروم احتلال موقعه كأحد أشهر متصفحات الويب وأكثرها استخدامًا عالميًا، مستفيدًا من تكامله العميق مع خدمات قوقل ودعمه الواسع للإضافات والسمات، إلى جانب أدائه السريع وواجهته البسيطة.

إن هذا الانتشار لا يعني بالضرورة أنه الخيار الأمثل لجميع المستخدمين، إذ يبحث كثيرون عن مستويات أعلى من الخصوصية أو أدوات إنتاجية مدمجة أو خيارات تخصيص لا يوفرها كروم رغم التحديثات التي أضيفت إليه خلال عام 2026؛ ومنها ميزات تقسيم الشاشة وتنظيم التصفح. وفي ظل هذا التوجه، برزت أربعة متصفحات تقدم تجارب أكثر تنوعًا وقوة، بدءًا من حماية الخصوصية وحجب الإعلانات وصولًا إلى خدمات VPN والذكاء الاصطناعي.

متصفح

متصفح

ويأتي متصفح Brave في مقدمة البدائل، إذ يعتمد على قاعدة Chromium، لكنه يركز على الخصوصية بصورة أكبر، من خلال حجب أدوات التتبع وملفات تعريف الارتباط التابعة لجهات خارجية، إضافة إلى دعم نافذة خاصة تعمل عبر شبكة Tor، ومانع إعلانات مدمج قادر على حجب الإعلانات حتى على يوتيوب، فضلًا عن محفظة للعملات الرقمية وقارئ RSS.

أما Vivaldi فيقدم تجربة مختلفة لعشاق التخصيص، إذ يتيح تعديل الواجهة بالكامل، من الألوان والخلفيات إلى مواقع علامات التبويب، مع أدوات إنتاجية مثل تكديس علامات التبويب ومساحات العمل والأوامر السريعة، إلى جانب تكامل مع خدمة Proton VPN.

ويظل Mozilla Firefox أحد أبرز البدائل التقليدية، مع تركيزه على الخصوصية والحماية من التتبع وبصمة المتصفح، إضافة إلى وضع القراءة الذي يعرض الصفحات بصورة مبسطة، وقارئ PDF مدمج، ودعم واسع للإضافات على مختلف الأنظمة.

متصفح1

متصفح1

أما متصفح Opera فيقدم تجربة مختلفة تعتمد على أدوات مدمجة تشمل مانع الإعلانات وخدمة VPN، إلى جانب تعزيزات تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي عبر Opera AI، ومولد صور مدمج، وشريط جانبي يتيح الوصول إلى خدمات المراسلة، فضلًا عن ميزات تنظيم علامات التبويب وتقسيم الشاشة ووضع توفير الطاقة.

وتعكس هذه المتصفحات الأربعة اتساع الخيارات المتاحة أمام المستخدمين الذين يبحثون عن تجربة تصفح تتجاوز حدود كروم التقليدية، سواء من حيث الخصوصية أو الإنتاجية أو التخصيص، في وقت تتسارع فيه وتيرة تطوير أدوات التصفح حول العالم.