An American appeals court rejected an attempt by Meta and TikTok to halt thousands of lawsuits accusing social media platforms of designing their products in a way that makes them addictive to children and teenagers, in a decision that paves the way for the continuation of more than 3,000 lawsuits in federal court.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, ruled that the appeal filed by Meta and TikTok against a lower court's decision was premature, meaning that the lawsuits targeting, in addition to the two companies, Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, and Snapchat, a subsidiary of Snap, will continue.

Companies cling to legal immunity

The companies argued that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 provides them with legal protection from these lawsuits, as the law generally shields internet companies from liability for content published by users.

They also contended that this protection extends to lawsuits claiming that the companies failed to warn the public about the nature that could make their platforms and products addictive.

However, the appeals court rejected this argument at this stage, clarifying that Section 230 provides a defense against legal liability but does not grant companies immunity that prevents them from being sued in the first place. Consequently, the court found that the companies' appeal was premature.

Most appeals are typically reviewed after the case concludes and a judgment or final decision is issued, while the companies attempted to obtain an early review of the lower court's rejection of their Section 230 defenses.

Rejection of delay in multi-state trial

In another ruling, the court denied a request from Meta to delay a trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday in a case brought by attorneys general from 29 U.S. states.

The states accuse Meta of illegally collecting and using children's data and designing its platforms to encourage young users to remain engaged, as well as misleading consumers about the level of safety its products provide.

Meta had requested to postpone the trial until the judicial appeal regarding the federal lawsuits was resolved, but the court did not grant the request.

This comes just days after a judge in New Mexico ruled that Meta caused public harm within the state, ordering it to pay $567 million to a fund dedicated to mental health for teenagers, in addition to implementing measures to enhance the safety of young users.

Meta declined to comment on the appeals court's decision, while TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thousands of lawsuits due to social media platform harms

The federal case includes thousands of lawsuits filed by states, municipalities, school districts, and individuals, sharing accusations that social media companies intentionally designed their platforms in a way that leads to addiction among young users.

The plaintiffs link this design, according to their claims, to the increase in issues of depression, anxiety, and body image disorders, in addition to the worsening mental health crisis among American youth in recent years.

These cases are centered before federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, where the plaintiffs are seeking damages, fines, and refunds, along with other measures against the companies involved.

The companies had appealed orders issued by the judge in 2023 and 2024, most of which allowed the lawsuits to proceed.

The legal confrontation is not limited to federal courts, as the companies also face hundreds of additional lawsuits in state courts, including about 3,300 lawsuits that have been consolidated in legal proceedings in California.

Previous rulings increase pressure on Meta and Google

The recent developments follow a series of rulings that have increased legal pressures on technology companies.

In the first case to go to trial within the judicial process in California, and in a test that has garnered widespread attention regarding what jury positions might be in similar cases, a jury in Los Angeles concluded in March that Meta and Google were liable for negligence due to the design of social media platforms that harm young people.

The jury ordered the two companies to pay $6 million to a young woman who claimed she became addicted to Instagram and YouTube since childhood.

In New Mexico, the ruling that deemed Meta responsible for public harm came after a previous phase of the trial, during which a jury ordered the company to pay $375 million after concluding that it misled consumers about the safety of its platforms.

Both Meta and Google deny the allegations in these cases and have announced their intention to appeal the rulings against them.