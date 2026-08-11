رفضت محكمة استئناف أمريكية محاولة شركتي ميتا وتيك توك وقف آلاف الدعاوى القضائية التي تتهم منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بتصميم منتجاتها بطريقة تجعلها مسببة للإدمان لدى الأطفال والمراهقين، في قرار يمهد الطريق لاستمرار أكثر من 3000 دعوى أمام القضاء الفيدرالي.

وقضت محكمة الاستئناف الأمريكية للدائرة التاسعة، ومقرها سان فرانسيسكو، بأن الطعن الذي تقدمت به ميتا وتيك توك ضد قرار محكمة أدنى درجة جاء في وقت مبكر، ما يعني استمرار الدعاوى التي تستهدف، إلى جانب الشركتين، قوقل التابعة لألفابت وسناب شات التابعة لشركة سناب.

الشركات تتمسك بحصانة قانونية

كانت الشركات قد دفعت بأن المادة 230 من قانون آداب الاتصالات الأمريكي الصادر عام 1996 توفر لها حماية قانونية من هذه الدعاوى، باعتبار أن القانون يحمي شركات الإنترنت بصورة عامة من المسؤولية عن المحتوى الذي ينشره المستخدمون.

كما جادلت بأن هذه الحماية تشمل أيضاً الدعاوى التي تزعم أن الشركات لم تحذر الجمهور من الطبيعة التي قد تجعل منصاتها ومنتجاتها مسببة للإدمان.

إلا أن محكمة الاستئناف رفضت هذا الطرح في هذه المرحلة، موضحة أن المادة 230 توفر دفاعاً ضد المسؤولية القانونية، لكنها لا تمنح الشركات حصانة تحول دون مقاضاتها من الأساس. وبناءً على ذلك، رأت المحكمة أن الطعن المقدم من الشركات كان سابقاً لأوانه.

وتخضع معظم الطعون عادة للمراجعة بعد انتهاء القضية وصدور حكم أو قرار نهائي فيها، بينما حاولت الشركات الحصول على مراجعة مبكرة لرفض المحكمة الأدنى لدفوعها المتعلقة بالمادة 230.

رفض تأجيل محاكمة متعددة الولايات

وفي قرار آخر، رفضت المحكمة طلباً من ميتا لتأجيل محاكمة من المقرر أن تبدأ (الأربعاء)، في قضية رفعتها سلطات الادعاء العام في 29 ولاية أمريكية.

وتتهم الولايات ميتا بجمع واستخدام بيانات الأطفال بصورة غير قانونية، وتصميم منصاتها بما يشجع المستخدمين الصغار على البقاء مرتبطين بها، فضلاً عن تضليل المستهلكين بشأن مستوى الأمان الذي توفره منتجاتها.

وكانت ميتا قد طالبت بتأجيل المحاكمة إلى حين حسم الطعن القضائي المتعلق بالدعاوى الفيدرالية، لكن المحكمة لم تستجب للطلب.

ويأتي ذلك بعد أيام فقط من إصدار قاضٍ في ولاية نيو مكسيكو حكماً اعتبر فيه أن ميتا تسببت في أذى عام داخل الولاية، وألزمها بدفع 567 مليون دولار لصندوق مخصص للصحة النفسية للمراهقين، إلى جانب تنفيذ إجراءات لتعزيز سلامة المستخدمين الشباب.

ورفضت ميتا التعليق على قرار محكمة الاستئناف، بينما لم ترد تيك توك فوراً على طلب للتعليق.

آلاف الدعاوى بسبب أضرار منصات التواصل

وتضم القضية الفيدرالية آلاف الدعاوى المرفوعة من ولايات وبلديات ومناطق تعليمية وأفراد، وتتشارك في اتهام شركات التواصل الاجتماعي بتعمد تصميم منصاتها بصورة تؤدي إلى إدمان المستخدمين الشباب.

ويربط المدعون بين هذا التصميم، بحسب ادعاءاتهم، وتزايد مشكلات الاكتئاب والقلق واضطرابات صورة الجسد، إضافة إلى تفاقم أزمة الصحة النفسية بين الشباب الأمريكي خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

وتتركز هذه القضايا أمام القاضية الفيدرالية ييفون غونزاليس روجرز في أوكلاند بولاية كاليفورنيا، حيث يطالب المدعون بتعويضات وغرامات ورد مبالغ مالية، إلى جانب إجراءات أخرى ضد الشركات المعنية.

وكانت الشركات قد طعنت في أوامر أصدرتها القاضية خلال عامي 2023 و2024، سمحت في معظمها باستمرار الدعاوى.

ولا تقتصر المواجهة القانونية على المحاكم الفيدرالية، إذ تواجه الشركات أيضاً مئات الدعاوى الإضافية أمام محاكم الولايات، من بينها نحو 3300 دعوى جرى توحيدها في إجراءات قضائية بولاية كاليفورنيا.

أحكام سابقة تزيد الضغوط على ميتا وقوقل

وتأتي التطورات الأخيرة في أعقاب سلسلة من الأحكام التي زادت الضغوط القانونية على شركات التكنولوجيا.

ففي أول قضية تصل إلى المحاكمة ضمن المسار القضائي في كاليفورنيا، وفي اختبار يحظى باهتمام واسع لما يمكن أن تكون عليه مواقف هيئات المحلفين في القضايا المماثلة، خلصت هيئة محلفين في لوس أنجلوس خلال مارس إلى أن ميتا وقوقل تتحملان مسؤولية الإهمال بسبب تصميم منصات للتواصل الاجتماعي تضر بالشباب.

وأمرت هيئة المحلفين الشركتين بدفع 6 ملايين دولار لشابة قالت إنها أصبحت مدمنة على إنستغرام ويوتيوب منذ طفولتها.

وفي نيو مكسيكو، جاء حكم اعتبار ميتا متسببة في أذى عام بعد مرحلة سابقة من المحاكمة، ألزمت خلالها هيئة محلفين الشركة بدفع 375 مليون دولار، بعدما خلصت إلى أنها ضللت المستهلكين بشأن سلامة منصاتها.

وتنفي كل من ميتا وقوقل الاتهامات الواردة في هذه القضايا، وأعلنتا عزمهما الطعن في الأحكام الصادرة ضدهما.