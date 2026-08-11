رفضت محكمة استئناف أمريكية محاولة شركتي ميتا وتيك توك وقف آلاف الدعاوى القضائية التي تتهم منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بتصميم منتجاتها بطريقة تجعلها مسببة للإدمان لدى الأطفال والمراهقين، في قرار يمهد الطريق لاستمرار أكثر من 3000 دعوى أمام القضاء الفيدرالي.
وقضت محكمة الاستئناف الأمريكية للدائرة التاسعة، ومقرها سان فرانسيسكو، بأن الطعن الذي تقدمت به ميتا وتيك توك ضد قرار محكمة أدنى درجة جاء في وقت مبكر، ما يعني استمرار الدعاوى التي تستهدف، إلى جانب الشركتين، قوقل التابعة لألفابت وسناب شات التابعة لشركة سناب.
الشركات تتمسك بحصانة قانونية
كانت الشركات قد دفعت بأن المادة 230 من قانون آداب الاتصالات الأمريكي الصادر عام 1996 توفر لها حماية قانونية من هذه الدعاوى، باعتبار أن القانون يحمي شركات الإنترنت بصورة عامة من المسؤولية عن المحتوى الذي ينشره المستخدمون.
كما جادلت بأن هذه الحماية تشمل أيضاً الدعاوى التي تزعم أن الشركات لم تحذر الجمهور من الطبيعة التي قد تجعل منصاتها ومنتجاتها مسببة للإدمان.
إلا أن محكمة الاستئناف رفضت هذا الطرح في هذه المرحلة، موضحة أن المادة 230 توفر دفاعاً ضد المسؤولية القانونية، لكنها لا تمنح الشركات حصانة تحول دون مقاضاتها من الأساس. وبناءً على ذلك، رأت المحكمة أن الطعن المقدم من الشركات كان سابقاً لأوانه.
وتخضع معظم الطعون عادة للمراجعة بعد انتهاء القضية وصدور حكم أو قرار نهائي فيها، بينما حاولت الشركات الحصول على مراجعة مبكرة لرفض المحكمة الأدنى لدفوعها المتعلقة بالمادة 230.
رفض تأجيل محاكمة متعددة الولايات
وفي قرار آخر، رفضت المحكمة طلباً من ميتا لتأجيل محاكمة من المقرر أن تبدأ (الأربعاء)، في قضية رفعتها سلطات الادعاء العام في 29 ولاية أمريكية.
وتتهم الولايات ميتا بجمع واستخدام بيانات الأطفال بصورة غير قانونية، وتصميم منصاتها بما يشجع المستخدمين الصغار على البقاء مرتبطين بها، فضلاً عن تضليل المستهلكين بشأن مستوى الأمان الذي توفره منتجاتها.
وكانت ميتا قد طالبت بتأجيل المحاكمة إلى حين حسم الطعن القضائي المتعلق بالدعاوى الفيدرالية، لكن المحكمة لم تستجب للطلب.
ويأتي ذلك بعد أيام فقط من إصدار قاضٍ في ولاية نيو مكسيكو حكماً اعتبر فيه أن ميتا تسببت في أذى عام داخل الولاية، وألزمها بدفع 567 مليون دولار لصندوق مخصص للصحة النفسية للمراهقين، إلى جانب تنفيذ إجراءات لتعزيز سلامة المستخدمين الشباب.
ورفضت ميتا التعليق على قرار محكمة الاستئناف، بينما لم ترد تيك توك فوراً على طلب للتعليق.
آلاف الدعاوى بسبب أضرار منصات التواصل
وتضم القضية الفيدرالية آلاف الدعاوى المرفوعة من ولايات وبلديات ومناطق تعليمية وأفراد، وتتشارك في اتهام شركات التواصل الاجتماعي بتعمد تصميم منصاتها بصورة تؤدي إلى إدمان المستخدمين الشباب.
ويربط المدعون بين هذا التصميم، بحسب ادعاءاتهم، وتزايد مشكلات الاكتئاب والقلق واضطرابات صورة الجسد، إضافة إلى تفاقم أزمة الصحة النفسية بين الشباب الأمريكي خلال السنوات الأخيرة.
وتتركز هذه القضايا أمام القاضية الفيدرالية ييفون غونزاليس روجرز في أوكلاند بولاية كاليفورنيا، حيث يطالب المدعون بتعويضات وغرامات ورد مبالغ مالية، إلى جانب إجراءات أخرى ضد الشركات المعنية.
وكانت الشركات قد طعنت في أوامر أصدرتها القاضية خلال عامي 2023 و2024، سمحت في معظمها باستمرار الدعاوى.
ولا تقتصر المواجهة القانونية على المحاكم الفيدرالية، إذ تواجه الشركات أيضاً مئات الدعاوى الإضافية أمام محاكم الولايات، من بينها نحو 3300 دعوى جرى توحيدها في إجراءات قضائية بولاية كاليفورنيا.
أحكام سابقة تزيد الضغوط على ميتا وقوقل
وتأتي التطورات الأخيرة في أعقاب سلسلة من الأحكام التي زادت الضغوط القانونية على شركات التكنولوجيا.
ففي أول قضية تصل إلى المحاكمة ضمن المسار القضائي في كاليفورنيا، وفي اختبار يحظى باهتمام واسع لما يمكن أن تكون عليه مواقف هيئات المحلفين في القضايا المماثلة، خلصت هيئة محلفين في لوس أنجلوس خلال مارس إلى أن ميتا وقوقل تتحملان مسؤولية الإهمال بسبب تصميم منصات للتواصل الاجتماعي تضر بالشباب.
وأمرت هيئة المحلفين الشركتين بدفع 6 ملايين دولار لشابة قالت إنها أصبحت مدمنة على إنستغرام ويوتيوب منذ طفولتها.
وفي نيو مكسيكو، جاء حكم اعتبار ميتا متسببة في أذى عام بعد مرحلة سابقة من المحاكمة، ألزمت خلالها هيئة محلفين الشركة بدفع 375 مليون دولار، بعدما خلصت إلى أنها ضللت المستهلكين بشأن سلامة منصاتها.
وتنفي كل من ميتا وقوقل الاتهامات الواردة في هذه القضايا، وأعلنتا عزمهما الطعن في الأحكام الصادرة ضدهما.
An American appeals court rejected an attempt by Meta and TikTok to halt thousands of lawsuits accusing social media platforms of designing their products in a way that makes them addictive to children and teenagers, in a decision that paves the way for the continuation of more than 3,000 lawsuits in federal court.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, ruled that the appeal filed by Meta and TikTok against a lower court's decision was premature, meaning that the lawsuits targeting, in addition to the two companies, Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, and Snapchat, a subsidiary of Snap, will continue.
Companies cling to legal immunity
The companies argued that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 provides them with legal protection from these lawsuits, as the law generally shields internet companies from liability for content published by users.
They also contended that this protection extends to lawsuits claiming that the companies failed to warn the public about the nature that could make their platforms and products addictive.
However, the appeals court rejected this argument at this stage, clarifying that Section 230 provides a defense against legal liability but does not grant companies immunity that prevents them from being sued in the first place. Consequently, the court found that the companies' appeal was premature.
Most appeals are typically reviewed after the case concludes and a judgment or final decision is issued, while the companies attempted to obtain an early review of the lower court's rejection of their Section 230 defenses.
Rejection of delay in multi-state trial
In another ruling, the court denied a request from Meta to delay a trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday in a case brought by attorneys general from 29 U.S. states.
The states accuse Meta of illegally collecting and using children's data and designing its platforms to encourage young users to remain engaged, as well as misleading consumers about the level of safety its products provide.
Meta had requested to postpone the trial until the judicial appeal regarding the federal lawsuits was resolved, but the court did not grant the request.
This comes just days after a judge in New Mexico ruled that Meta caused public harm within the state, ordering it to pay $567 million to a fund dedicated to mental health for teenagers, in addition to implementing measures to enhance the safety of young users.
Meta declined to comment on the appeals court's decision, while TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Thousands of lawsuits due to social media platform harms
The federal case includes thousands of lawsuits filed by states, municipalities, school districts, and individuals, sharing accusations that social media companies intentionally designed their platforms in a way that leads to addiction among young users.
The plaintiffs link this design, according to their claims, to the increase in issues of depression, anxiety, and body image disorders, in addition to the worsening mental health crisis among American youth in recent years.
These cases are centered before federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, where the plaintiffs are seeking damages, fines, and refunds, along with other measures against the companies involved.
The companies had appealed orders issued by the judge in 2023 and 2024, most of which allowed the lawsuits to proceed.
The legal confrontation is not limited to federal courts, as the companies also face hundreds of additional lawsuits in state courts, including about 3,300 lawsuits that have been consolidated in legal proceedings in California.
Previous rulings increase pressure on Meta and Google
The recent developments follow a series of rulings that have increased legal pressures on technology companies.
In the first case to go to trial within the judicial process in California, and in a test that has garnered widespread attention regarding what jury positions might be in similar cases, a jury in Los Angeles concluded in March that Meta and Google were liable for negligence due to the design of social media platforms that harm young people.
The jury ordered the two companies to pay $6 million to a young woman who claimed she became addicted to Instagram and YouTube since childhood.
In New Mexico, the ruling that deemed Meta responsible for public harm came after a previous phase of the trial, during which a jury ordered the company to pay $375 million after concluding that it misled consumers about the safety of its platforms.
Both Meta and Google deny the allegations in these cases and have announced their intention to appeal the rulings against them.