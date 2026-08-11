وقفت أمام كاميرا أحد المواقع الإخبارية بنبرة مليئة بالثقة والدراما، لتطلق ادعاءً هز منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في دقائق: «الجهات الرسمية هي من فتحت الحدود وجلبتنا إلى هنا، ثم تخلت عنا ومنعتنا من دخول سبتة!». مقطع فيديو قصير كان كفيلاً بإحداث حالة من البلبلة الشديدة، وإعادة تداوله آلاف المرات، لكن خلف تلك المظلومية الباكية كانت تختبئ حيلة جرى حبكها بعناية!

بدأت القصة عندما قررت السيدة الانتقال طوعاً وبمحض إرادتها نحو مدينة الفنيدق، يحدوها أمل اقتحام الجدار الفاصل والعبور غير الشرعي نحو مدينة سبتة المحتلة. لكن المخطط تحطم سريعاً أمام يقظة القوات المغربية المرابطة على الحدود، والتي تصدت لمحاولات الاقتحام وأحبطتها بالكامل.

وأمام مرارة الخيبة، قررت السيدة التغطية على فشلها عبر وسيلة غير متوقعة، فاستغلت وجود ميكروفون صحفي لتنسج رواية تتهم فيها مؤسسات الدولة في المغرب بفتح الحدود واستدراج المهاجرين ثم التخلي عنهم. وظنت أن تحويل واقعتها إلى قضية رأي عام سيربك المشهد، دون أن تتوقع أن العدسة التي وثقت كلامها ستتحول إلى خيط الحقيقة الأول.

وسريعاً، دخلت فرقة الشرطة القضائية بمدينة العرائش على الخط تحت إشراف النيابة العامة المختصة، لتبدأ رحلة تقصي الحقائق وتفكيك الرواية المضللة:

  • التحرك الشخصي: كشفت التحريات أن السيدة سافرت بمفردها وبقرار طوعي تماماً دون أي «جلب» أو توجيه من أي جهة.
  • تطبيق القانون: أثبتت التحقيقات أن منعها كان تطبيقاً حازماً للقانون في مواجهة محاولة هجرة غير شرعية.
  • الدافع الكيدي: اتضح أن ادعاءاتها كانت كيدية ومصممة خصيصاً لتضليل الرأي العام ونشر الأخبار الزائفة.

لم يدم مفعول «الشائعة» طويلاً، إذ تم تشخيص هوية المرأة وإلقاء القبض عليها في وقت قياسي، لتقف أمام النيابة العامة وهي تواجه لائحة اتهامات ثقيلة تتضمن التبليغ عن جرائم وهمية يعلم بعدم حدوثها، ونشر أخبار زائفة، والقذف والإهانة.. متحولةً من دور الضحية المزيفة إلى متهمة تنتظر كلمة القضاء.