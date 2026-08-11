She stood in front of a camera from a news site with a tone full of confidence and drama, making a claim that shook social media within minutes: "The official authorities are the ones who opened the borders and brought us here, then abandoned us and prevented us from entering Ceuta!" A short video was enough to create a state of severe confusion, being shared thousands of times, but behind that crying injustice lay a carefully crafted scheme!

The story began when the woman decided to voluntarily and of her own accord move towards the city of Fnideq, driven by the hope of breaching the separation wall and illegally crossing into the occupied city of Ceuta. However, the plan quickly fell apart in the face of the vigilance of the Moroccan forces stationed at the border, who thwarted and completely foiled the attempts to breach.

In the bitterness of disappointment, the woman decided to cover up her failure through an unexpected means, exploiting the presence of a journalist's microphone to weave a narrative accusing state institutions in Morocco of opening the borders and luring migrants only to abandon them. She thought that turning her situation into a public opinion issue would confuse the scene, not realizing that the lens capturing her words would become the first thread of truth.

Quickly, the judicial police in the city of Larache got involved under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor, beginning a journey of fact-finding and dismantling the misleading narrative:

Personal initiative: Investigations revealed that the woman traveled alone and entirely of her own volition without any "bringing" or direction from any party.

Law enforcement: The investigations proved that her prevention was a strict application of the law in response to an attempt at illegal immigration.

Malicious intent: It became clear that her claims were malicious and specifically designed to mislead public opinion and spread false news.

The effect of the "rumor" did not last long, as the woman's identity was quickly identified and she was arrested in record time, standing before the public prosecutor facing a heavy list of charges including reporting fictitious crimes she knew did not occur, spreading false news, defamation, and insult... transforming from the role of a fake victim to a defendant awaiting the court's decision.