The appointment of hardline security and military figures to high positions in Iran reflects a trend to rearrange centers of power and consolidate the authority of the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, coinciding with the escalation of confrontation with the United States and the stalled negotiations regarding the nuclear file and the Strait of Hormuz.



Ongoing War and Rising Tensions



Khamenei announced yesterday (Monday) changes in the leadership of the army, the Revolutionary Guard, and the Basij organization, which included six senior leaders, following the appointment of Mohsen Rezaei as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council instead of Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.



These changes come amid an ongoing war and rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, with indications that the Iranian leadership is preparing for a more hardline approach both domestically and internationally.



Restructuring the Power Hierarchy



Tehran announced a series of new appointments to the highest security and military positions over two days, described as the broadest since Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader.



At the top of the appointments was Mohsen Rezaei, the former commander of the Revolutionary Guard, who took on the role of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, alongside the appointment of Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, and Hossein Taeb as the commander of the Basij forces. Ali Abdollahi was appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, with Kiomars Heydari as his deputy. The decisions also included the appointment of Ali Azmaei as the commander of the naval forces in the Revolutionary Guard.



The new officials filled vacant positions following the deaths of several leaders during the war, while the changes also included other military leaderships, including the command of the naval forces in the Revolutionary Guard, which plays a pivotal role in the Strait of Hormuz.



Analysts believe that the selection of these figures reflects Khamenei's desire to tighten control over security and military institutions and to contain voices that may push for a settlement with Washington.



The Return of the Old Guard



Mohsen Rezaei stands out as the most significant figure in the new lineup. He led the Revolutionary Guard for 16 years before moving into politics and running for the presidency multiple times.



Although Rezaei was known in earlier stages for a degree of pragmatism, he has recently adopted a more hardline rhetoric towards the United States, demanding that Washington make concessions based on Iranian conditions.



Khamenei appointed him as his personal representative in the Supreme National Security Council, which enhances his influence within the institution responsible for formulating the most important security, military, and diplomatic decisions.



Hormuz: The Most Important Leverage



The restructuring of the Iranian leadership comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz is increasingly important as a leverage point against Washington.



Rezaei refuses to make concessions regarding the strait, asserting that any passage through it must be under Iranian control. Analysts believe that Tehran fears that opening the strait could lead to the loss of its most significant leverage, especially with the ongoing lack of trust in U.S. President Donald Trump.



In contrast, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is pushing for an agreement, warning of the economic repercussions of war.



Greater Hardline or a Reset of Balance?



Analysts believe that the appointment of Rezaei and figures close to the military establishment may be an attempt to reset the balance within the system and prevent any party from accumulating influence that threatens the authority of the Supreme Leader.



According to this trend, a fundamental shift in Iranian policy towards Washington is not expected in the near term, with Tehran continuing to adhere to its hardline stance on the nuclear file and the Strait of Hormuz.



The recent appointments, overall, indicate that Mojtaba Khamenei is betting on the military and security establishment to manage the upcoming phase, at a time when the confrontation with Washington appears open to further escalation.