يعكس تعيين شخصيات أمنية وعسكرية متشددة في المناصب العليا بإيران توجهاً لإعادة ترتيب مراكز القوة وترسيخ سلطة المرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي، بالتزامن مع تصاعد المواجهة مع الولايات المتحدة وتعثر المفاوضات بشأن الملف النووي ومضيق هرمز.

القادة الجدد في إيران من اليمين: حسين طائب وأحمد وحيدي وعلي عبد اللهي وعلي عظمائي .

القادة الجدد في إيران من اليمين: حسين طائب وأحمد وحيدي وعلي عبد اللهي وعلي عظمائي .


حرب مستمرة وتوتر متصاعد


وأعلن خامنئي، أمس (الاثنين)، إجراء تغييرات في قيادة الجيش والحرس الثوري، ومنظمة التعبئة «الباسيج»، شملت 6 من كبار القادة، غداة تعيين محسن رضائي أميناً للمجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي بدلاً من محمد باقر ذو القدر.


وتأتي هذه التغييرات في ظل حرب مستمرة وتوتر متصاعد بين واشنطن وطهران، وسط مؤشرات على أن القيادة الإيرانية تستعد لنهج أكثر تشدداً في الداخل والخارج.


إعادة تشكيل هرم السلطة


أعلنت طهران خلال يومين سلسلة تعيينات جديدة في أعلى المناصب الأمنية والعسكرية، وُصفت بأنها الأوسع منذ تولي مجتبى خامنئي منصب المرشد.


وجاء على رأس التعيينات محسن رضائي، القائد السابق للحرس الثوري، الذي تولى منصب أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي، إلى جانب تعيين العميد أحمدي وحيدي قائداً للحرس الثوري، وحسين طائب قائداً لقوات الباسيج. وعيّن علي عبداللهي رئيساً لهيئة الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة، وكيومرث حيدري نائباً له. وتضمنت القرارات تعيين علي عظمائي قائداً للقوات البحرية في الحرس الثوري.


وتولى المسؤولون الجدد مناصب شاغرة بعد مقتل عدد من القيادات خلال الحرب، فيما شملت التغييرات أيضاً قيادات عسكرية أخرى، بينها قيادة القوات البحرية في الحرس الثوري، التي تؤدي دوراً محورياً في مضيق هرمز.


ويرى محللون أن اختيار هذه الشخصيات يعكس رغبة خامنئي في إحكام السيطرة على المؤسسات الأمنية والعسكرية، واحتواء الأصوات التي قد تدفع باتجاه تسوية مع واشنطن.


عودة رجل الحرس القديم


يبرز محسن رضائي باعتباره الشخصية الأهم في التشكيلة الجديدة. فقد قاد الحرس الثوري لمدة 16 عاماً، قبل أن ينتقل إلى العمل السياسي ويخوض الانتخابات الرئاسية أكثر من مرة.


وعلى الرغم من أن رضائي عُرف في مراحل سابقة بقدر من البراغماتية، فإنه تبنى خلال الفترة الأخيرة خطاباً أكثر تشدداً تجاه الولايات المتحدة، مطالباً واشنطن بتقديم تنازلات وفق الشروط الإيرانية.


وعيّنه خامنئي ممثله الشخصي في المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي، ما يعزز نفوذه داخل المؤسسة التي تتولى صياغة أهم القرارات الأمنية والعسكرية والدبلوماسية.


هرمز ورقة الضغط الأهم


تأتي إعادة ترتيب القيادة الإيرانية في وقت تزداد فيه أهمية مضيق هرمز بصفته ورقة ضغط في مواجهة واشنطن.


ويرفض رضائي تقديم تنازلات بشأن المضيق، مؤكداً أن أي ممر عبره يجب أن يخضع للسيطرة الإيرانية. ويرى محللون أن طهران تخشى أن يؤدي فتح المضيق إلى فقدان أهم أوراق الضغط التي تمتلكها، خصوصاً مع استمرار انعدام الثقة بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


في المقابل، يدفع الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان باتجاه التوصل إلى اتفاق، محذراً من التداعيات الاقتصادية للحرب.


تشدد أكبر أم إعادة ضبط للتوازن؟


ويعتقد محللون أن تعيين رضائي وشخصيات مقربة من المؤسسة العسكرية قد يكون محاولة لإعادة ضبط التوازن داخل النظام، ومنع أي طرف من تجميع نفوذ يهدد سلطة المرشد.


وبحسب هذا التوجه، لا يُتوقع تحول جوهري في السياسة الإيرانية تجاه واشنطن في المدى القريب، مع استمرار تمسك طهران بموقفها المتشدد في ملفي النووي ومضيق هرمز.


وتشير التعيينات الأخيرة، في مجملها، إلى أن مجتبى خامنئي يراهن على رجال المؤسسة العسكرية والأمنية لإدارة المرحلة القادمة، في وقت تبدو فيه المواجهة مع واشنطن مفتوحة على مزيد من التصعيد.