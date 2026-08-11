يصل رئيس لجنة تنسيق وقف الأعمال العدائية الجنرال الأمريكي جوزيف كليرفيلد، إلى بيروت غداً (الأربعاء)، في زيارة لا تبدو محملة باقتراحات جديدة، في ضوء المراوحة التي انتهت إليها جولة روما الأخيرة.


ووفق المعطيات المتوافرة، سيبحث كليرفيلد مع قائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل الإجراءات العسكرية والأمنية المعتمدة في المناطق التجريبية الثلاث، إلى جانب ملف تلال علي الطاهر الذي تصر إسرائيل على إدراجه ضمن النقاش، فيما لا تزال مسألة تفتيش المنازل عالقة، وسط مساعٍ لإيجاد صيغة لا تؤدي إلى توترات أمنية. كما أن زيارة الجنوب لا تزال غير مدرجة على جدول أعماله.


وتأتي الزيارة في أعقاب جولة روما 2 التي لم تنجح في إحداث اختراق في العقد الأساسية، رغم ما أُنجز على المستوى التقني خصوصا في ما يتعلق بآليات التحقق. لكن الخلاف بقي سياسياً بامتياز: إسرائيل تدفع باتجاه إحراز تقدم في ملف السلاح قبل الانسحاب، فيما يتمسك لبنان بربط التزاماته بوقف إطلاق النار والانسحاب الإسرائيلي ووقف الاعتداءات. وهنا تكمن المعضلة الأساسية، إذ إن الصيغة التي انطلقت منها المفاوضات قامت على التزام الطرفين بالتنفيذ بالتوازي، بينما يرى الجانب اللبناني أن المسار يتجه تدريجياً نحو معادلة «لبنان ينفذ أولاً وإسرائيل تقرر لاحقاً».


وفي هذا السياق، زار السفير السابق ورئيس الوفد اللبناني المفاوض سيمون كرم أمس (الإثنين) الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون وأطلعه على مجريات الجولة الأخيرة ومداولاتها. فهل ثمة جدوى من جولة ثامنة إذا لم تتغير شروط التفاوض؟


الموقف اللبناني لا يبدو متجهاً إلى إسقاط المفاوضات، إذ إن البديل وفق مصادر مطلعة، يبقى أكثر خطورة على لبنان، لكن استمرار المسار لا يعني بالضرورة القبول بجولة جديدة لمجرد عقدها. فالمطلوب بات تحقيق تقدم ملموس في ثلاثة ملفات: وقف شامل لإطلاق النار، الاتفاق على منطقة تجريبية في بنت جبيل والخيام، ووقف هدم المنازل وجرف الأحياء والبساتين والحقول الزراعية.


ومن هنا، تتقدم أمام بيروت ثلاثة خيارات: الاستمرار في التفاوض بالشروط الحالية ما يعني إطالة المسار دون ضمانات بأن يكون الوقت لمصلحتها، أو الانسحاب منه، وهو خيار قد يعيد الحسم إلى الميدان، أو تعليق الجولات مؤقتاً مع الإبقاء على المسار التفاوضي، وربط استئنافه بخطوة إسرائيلية ملموسة.


فهل تحدد زيارة الجنرال الأمريكي صورة الخطوة التالية، وما إذا كانت واشنطن ستواصل الدفع نحو استئناف المفاوضات بالشروط نفسها أم ستضغط باتجاه تنفيذ الالتزامات التي يفترض أن تفتح الطريق أمام تقدم فعلي. وفي المقابل، تبدو المعادلة اللبنانية واضحة: لا رفض للمفاوضات، لكن لا جولة ثامنة دون تغيير ملموس يبرر العودة إلى طاولة التفاوض.