The head of the ceasefire coordination committee, American General Joseph Cleland, will arrive in Beirut tomorrow (Wednesday) for a visit that does not seem to be laden with new proposals, in light of the stagnation that resulted from the recent Rome round.



According to available data, Cleland will discuss with Army Commander General Rudolf Haikal the military and security measures adopted in the three experimental areas, along with the file of the Ali al-Taher hills, which Israel insists on including in the discussions, while the issue of house inspections remains unresolved, amidst efforts to find a formula that does not lead to security tensions. Additionally, a visit to the south is still not on his agenda.



The visit comes in the wake of the second Rome round, which failed to make any breakthroughs on the core issues, despite what was achieved at the technical level, particularly regarding verification mechanisms. However, the disagreement remains primarily political: Israel is pushing for progress on the arms file before withdrawal, while Lebanon insists on linking its commitments to a ceasefire, the Israeli withdrawal, and the cessation of attacks. Here lies the fundamental dilemma, as the formula from which the negotiations began was based on both parties committing to implement in parallel, while the Lebanese side sees the trajectory gradually shifting towards the equation of “Lebanon implements first and Israel decides later.”



In this context, former ambassador and head of the Lebanese negotiating delegation Simon Karam visited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun yesterday (Monday) and briefed him on the developments of the last round and its discussions. So, is there any point in an eighth round if the negotiation conditions do not change?



The Lebanese position does not seem to be heading towards abandoning the negotiations, as the alternative, according to informed sources, remains more dangerous for Lebanon. However, continuing the process does not necessarily mean accepting a new round just for the sake of holding it. What is now required is to achieve tangible progress on three files: a comprehensive ceasefire, agreement on an experimental area in Bint Jbeil and Khyam, and halting the demolition of homes and the leveling of neighborhoods, orchards, and agricultural fields.



From here, three options present themselves to Beirut: continue negotiating under the current conditions, which means prolonging the process without guarantees that time will work in its favor; withdraw from it, a choice that could return the resolution to the field; or temporarily suspend the rounds while keeping the negotiation process alive, linking its resumption to a tangible Israeli step.



Will the visit of the American general determine the next step, and whether Washington will continue to push for the resumption of negotiations under the same conditions or will pressure for the implementation of commitments that should pave the way for actual progress? In contrast, the Lebanese equation seems clear: no rejection of negotiations, but no eighth round without a tangible change that justifies returning to the negotiating table.