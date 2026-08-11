يصل رئيس لجنة تنسيق وقف الأعمال العدائية الجنرال الأمريكي جوزيف كليرفيلد، إلى بيروت غداً (الأربعاء)، في زيارة لا تبدو محملة باقتراحات جديدة، في ضوء المراوحة التي انتهت إليها جولة روما الأخيرة.
ووفق المعطيات المتوافرة، سيبحث كليرفيلد مع قائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل الإجراءات العسكرية والأمنية المعتمدة في المناطق التجريبية الثلاث، إلى جانب ملف تلال علي الطاهر الذي تصر إسرائيل على إدراجه ضمن النقاش، فيما لا تزال مسألة تفتيش المنازل عالقة، وسط مساعٍ لإيجاد صيغة لا تؤدي إلى توترات أمنية. كما أن زيارة الجنوب لا تزال غير مدرجة على جدول أعماله.
وتأتي الزيارة في أعقاب جولة روما 2 التي لم تنجح في إحداث اختراق في العقد الأساسية، رغم ما أُنجز على المستوى التقني خصوصا في ما يتعلق بآليات التحقق. لكن الخلاف بقي سياسياً بامتياز: إسرائيل تدفع باتجاه إحراز تقدم في ملف السلاح قبل الانسحاب، فيما يتمسك لبنان بربط التزاماته بوقف إطلاق النار والانسحاب الإسرائيلي ووقف الاعتداءات. وهنا تكمن المعضلة الأساسية، إذ إن الصيغة التي انطلقت منها المفاوضات قامت على التزام الطرفين بالتنفيذ بالتوازي، بينما يرى الجانب اللبناني أن المسار يتجه تدريجياً نحو معادلة «لبنان ينفذ أولاً وإسرائيل تقرر لاحقاً».
وفي هذا السياق، زار السفير السابق ورئيس الوفد اللبناني المفاوض سيمون كرم أمس (الإثنين) الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون وأطلعه على مجريات الجولة الأخيرة ومداولاتها. فهل ثمة جدوى من جولة ثامنة إذا لم تتغير شروط التفاوض؟
الموقف اللبناني لا يبدو متجهاً إلى إسقاط المفاوضات، إذ إن البديل وفق مصادر مطلعة، يبقى أكثر خطورة على لبنان، لكن استمرار المسار لا يعني بالضرورة القبول بجولة جديدة لمجرد عقدها. فالمطلوب بات تحقيق تقدم ملموس في ثلاثة ملفات: وقف شامل لإطلاق النار، الاتفاق على منطقة تجريبية في بنت جبيل والخيام، ووقف هدم المنازل وجرف الأحياء والبساتين والحقول الزراعية.
ومن هنا، تتقدم أمام بيروت ثلاثة خيارات: الاستمرار في التفاوض بالشروط الحالية ما يعني إطالة المسار دون ضمانات بأن يكون الوقت لمصلحتها، أو الانسحاب منه، وهو خيار قد يعيد الحسم إلى الميدان، أو تعليق الجولات مؤقتاً مع الإبقاء على المسار التفاوضي، وربط استئنافه بخطوة إسرائيلية ملموسة.
فهل تحدد زيارة الجنرال الأمريكي صورة الخطوة التالية، وما إذا كانت واشنطن ستواصل الدفع نحو استئناف المفاوضات بالشروط نفسها أم ستضغط باتجاه تنفيذ الالتزامات التي يفترض أن تفتح الطريق أمام تقدم فعلي. وفي المقابل، تبدو المعادلة اللبنانية واضحة: لا رفض للمفاوضات، لكن لا جولة ثامنة دون تغيير ملموس يبرر العودة إلى طاولة التفاوض.
The head of the ceasefire coordination committee, American General Joseph Cleland, will arrive in Beirut tomorrow (Wednesday) for a visit that does not seem to be laden with new proposals, in light of the stagnation that resulted from the recent Rome round.
According to available data, Cleland will discuss with Army Commander General Rudolf Haikal the military and security measures adopted in the three experimental areas, along with the file of the Ali al-Taher hills, which Israel insists on including in the discussions, while the issue of house inspections remains unresolved, amidst efforts to find a formula that does not lead to security tensions. Additionally, a visit to the south is still not on his agenda.
The visit comes in the wake of the second Rome round, which failed to make any breakthroughs on the core issues, despite what was achieved at the technical level, particularly regarding verification mechanisms. However, the disagreement remains primarily political: Israel is pushing for progress on the arms file before withdrawal, while Lebanon insists on linking its commitments to a ceasefire, the Israeli withdrawal, and the cessation of attacks. Here lies the fundamental dilemma, as the formula from which the negotiations began was based on both parties committing to implement in parallel, while the Lebanese side sees the trajectory gradually shifting towards the equation of “Lebanon implements first and Israel decides later.”
In this context, former ambassador and head of the Lebanese negotiating delegation Simon Karam visited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun yesterday (Monday) and briefed him on the developments of the last round and its discussions. So, is there any point in an eighth round if the negotiation conditions do not change?
The Lebanese position does not seem to be heading towards abandoning the negotiations, as the alternative, according to informed sources, remains more dangerous for Lebanon. However, continuing the process does not necessarily mean accepting a new round just for the sake of holding it. What is now required is to achieve tangible progress on three files: a comprehensive ceasefire, agreement on an experimental area in Bint Jbeil and Khyam, and halting the demolition of homes and the leveling of neighborhoods, orchards, and agricultural fields.
From here, three options present themselves to Beirut: continue negotiating under the current conditions, which means prolonging the process without guarantees that time will work in its favor; withdraw from it, a choice that could return the resolution to the field; or temporarily suspend the rounds while keeping the negotiation process alive, linking its resumption to a tangible Israeli step.
Will the visit of the American general determine the next step, and whether Washington will continue to push for the resumption of negotiations under the same conditions or will pressure for the implementation of commitments that should pave the way for actual progress? In contrast, the Lebanese equation seems clear: no rejection of negotiations, but no eighth round without a tangible change that justifies returning to the negotiating table.