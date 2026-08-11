The Fourth Criminal Court at the Judicial Palace in Damascus issued a judgment in absentia on Tuesday, sentencing Bashar al-Assad and his brother Maher al-Assad to death, and calling for their international prosecution.



The court also sentenced former security chief Atef Najib, who is Bashar al-Assad's cousin, to death.



The court held its ninth session presided over by Judge Fakhr al-Din al-Aryan, with the attendance of the Attorney General of the Republic, Judge Counselor Hassan al-Turba, the head of the National Commission for Transitional Justice Abdul Basit Abdul Latif, several of its members, representatives from international legal and humanitarian organizations, and the victims' families.



The court had held its eighth session on August 4, during which it heard the arguments of the public prosecution, the claims, and the defense, as well as the final statements of the accused.



The representative of the public prosecution requested the conviction of the accused Atef Najib and the other fugitives mentioned in the case file, including Bashar al-Assad, Maher al-Assad, and others, for crimes of murder, torture, arbitrary detention, and embezzlement of public funds, imposing the maximum penalty of death, affirming that the evidence in the case is coherent and interconnected.



The accused Najib, who is Bashar al-Assad's cousin, previously held the position of head of the Political Security Branch in Daraa Governorate, and bears direct responsibility for the repressive campaigns and arrests that the governorate witnessed since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011, particularly the incident of the detention of children in Daraa in March of the same year.



The court accused Najib of murder, torture, and arbitrary detention, participating in the suppression of peaceful protests with live ammunition, direct responsibility for the Omari Mosque massacre, and systematic mass killings and torture of detainees leading to death inside detention centers.



The first session of Atef Najib's trial began on April 26, as part of a process aimed at uncovering the truth, achieving justice for the victims, and holding the perpetrators accountable according to judicial procedures.