أصدرت محكمة الجنايات الرابعة في القصر العدلي بدمشق، (الثلاثاء)، حكماً غيابياً بالإعدام على بشار الأسد وشقيقه ماهر الأسد،وملاحقتهما دولياً.

وأدانت المحكمة بشار الأسد بالتعذيب والقتل العمد لعدد كبير من الأشخاص، بينهم أطفال، مؤكدة أنه سخر أجهزة الدولة لتنفيذ أفعال ترقى إلى جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية.

كما أدانت المحكمة شقيقه ماهر الأسد، بتهم القتل العمد والقصد والتعذيب والتحريض، وقضت بإعدامه.

وقررت محكمة الجنايات في دمشق ملاحقة بشار وماهر الأسد دوليا، في إطار الإجراءات القضائية المتخذة بحقهما.

محكمة الجنايات السورية خلال النطق بالحكم على المتهمين.

محكمة الجنايات السورية خلال النطق بالحكم على المتهمين.


وقضت المحكمة بالإعدام أيضاً على المسؤول الأمني السابق عاطف نجيب، وهو ابن خالة بشار الأسد، بعد إدانته بالقتل العمد والتعذيب، مؤكدة أن الأفعال المنسوبة إليه ترقى إلى جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية، وأن إنكاره جميع التهم يتعارض مع الأدلة المقدمة أمام المحكمة.


وعقدت المحكمة جلستها التاسعة للنطق برئاسة القاضي فخر الدين العريان، بحضور النائب العام للجمهورية القاضي المستشار حسان التربة ورئيس الهيئة الوطنية للعدالة الانتقالية عبد الباسط عبد اللطيف وعدد من أعضائها، وممثلين عن منظمات قانونية وإنسانية دولية، وذوي الضحايا.


وكانت المحكمة عقدت جلستها الثامنة في الرابع من أغسطس الجاري واستمتعت خلالها إلى مرافعات النيابة العامة والادعاء والدفاع، وأقوال المتهم الأخيرة.


وطلب ممثل النيابة العامة إدانة المتهم عاطف نجيب وباقي المتهمين الفارين المشار إليهم في ملف الدعوى، وهم بشار الأسد وماهر الأسد وآخرون معهم، بجرائم القتل والتعذيب والاعتقال التعسفي وإهدار المال العام، مع إنزال أقصى عقوبة بحقهم وهي الإعدام، مؤكداً أن الأدلة في القضية متماسكة ومترابطة.

نجيب خلال جلسة النطق بالحكم

نجيب خلال جلسة النطق بالحكم

والمتهم نجيب، هو ابن خالة بشار الأسد، شغل سابقاً منصب رئيس فرع الأمن السياسي في محافظة درعا، ويتحمل مسؤولية مباشرة عن الحملات القمعية والاعتقالات التي شهدتها المحافظة منذ انطلاق الثورة السورية عام 2011، وعلى رأسها حادثة اعتقال أطفال درعا في مارس من العام نفسه.


واتهمت المحكمة نجيب بالقتل والتعذيب والاعتقال التعسفي، المشاركة في قمع الاحتجاجات السلمية بالرصاص الحي، المسؤولية المباشرة عن مجزرة المسجد العمري، وبالقتل الجماعي الممنهج وتعذيب معتقلين أفضى إلى الموت داخل مراكز الاحتجاز.


وكانت أولى جلسات محاكمة عاطف نجيب انطلقت في 26 نيسان الماضي ضمن مسار يهدف إلى كشف الحقيقة وإنصاف الضحايا، ومحاسبة المتورطين وفق الأصول القضائية.