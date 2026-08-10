The Turkish Parliament today (Monday) approved a law that establishes a legal framework for dissolving the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), in a significant step towards ending a decades-long conflict.



According to the official Turkish Anadolu Agency, the General Assembly of Parliament supported the law with 468 votes after discussions that lasted about 12 hours, while 88 deputies voted against it, and 6 deputies abstained from voting.



The Justice Committee in Parliament approved the draft law "Enhancing National Solidarity and Community Integration," which includes provisions related to crimes of establishing or managing the PKK organization, joining it or knowingly and intentionally assisting it, promoting it, in addition to crimes committed in the context of the organization's activities and crimes stipulated in the Anti-Terrorism Financing Law.



The text of the draft includes a 5-year postponement for investigations and trials related to crimes covered by the law that do not exceed a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, except for intentional murder crimes committed in the context of the organization's activities, and crimes committed before June 1, 2005 that require a life sentence. Investigations and trials related to crimes that require a penalty exceeding 15 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment will be postponed for 10 years.



In both cases, it is required that security institutions verify the end of the actual existence of the organization and that it surrenders all weapons and ammunition in its possession, and that a decision from the National Security Council confirming this is published in the official gazette.



The draft indicated that during the postponement period, the statute of limitations for the case will not apply, and files and evidence that may help prove the crimes will be retained throughout the postponement period, starting from the date of the postponement decision.



The PKK had announced last year its self-dissolution in response to a call from 77-year-old Öcalan, while its fighters participated in July 2025 in historic disarmament ceremonies, during which they destroyed their weapons in a symbolic step.