أقر البرلمان التركي اليوم (الإثنين) قانوناً يضع إطاراً قانونياً لحل حزب العمال الكردستاني المحظور، في خطوة كبيرة نحو إنهاء صراع استمر عقوداً.


وبحسب وكالة الأناضول التركية الرسمية، فإن الجمعية العامة للبرلمان، بعد مناقشات استمرت نحو 12 ساعة، أيدت القانون بـ468 صوتاً، فيما صوت 88 نائباً ضده، وامتنع 6 نواب عن التصويت.


وأقرت لجنة العدل في البرلمان مشروع قانون «تعزيز التضامن الوطني والاندماج المجتمعي»، الذي يشمل أحكاماً تتعلق بجرائم تأسيس أو إدارة تنظيم «بي كي كي»، والانتماء إليه أو مساعدته عن علم وقصد، والترويج له، إضافة إلى الجرائم المرتكبة في إطار أنشطة التنظيم والجرائم المنصوص عليها في قانون منع تمويل الإرهاب.


وتضمن نص المشروع تأجيلاً لمدة 5 سنوات للتحقيقات والمحاكمات المتعلقة بالجرائم المشمولة في القانون التي لا تتجاوز عقوبتها القصوى 15 عاماً بالسجن، باستثناء جرائم القتل العمد المرتكبة في إطار أنشطة التنظيم، والجرائم المرتكبة قبل 1 يونيو 2005 التي تستوجب عقوبة السجن المؤبد. أما التحقيقات والمحاكمات المتعلقة بالجرائم التي تستوجب عقوبة تتجاوز 15 عاماً من السجن أو السجن المؤبد، فسيتم تأجيلها لمدة 10 سنوات.


وفي كلتا الحالتين، يُشترط أن تتحقق المؤسسات الأمنية من انتهاء الوجود الفعلي للتنظيم وتسليمه جميع الأسلحة والذخائر التي بحوزته، وأن ينشر قرار مجلس الأمن القومي الذي يؤكد ذلك في الجريدة الرسمية.


وأشار المشروع إلى أنه خلال فترة التأجيل، لن تسري مدة التقادم الخاصة بالدعوى، كما سيتم الاحتفاظ بالملفات والأدلة التي يمكن أن تساعد في إثبات الجرائم طوال فترة التأجيل، اعتباراً من تاريخ صدور قرار التأجيل.


وكان حزب العمال الكردستاني قد أعلن العام الماضي حلّ نفسه استجابة لدعوة من أوجلان البالغ 77 عاماً، بينما شارك مقاتلوه في يوليو 2025 في مراسم تاريخية لنزع السلاح، ودمروا خلالها أسلحتهم في خطوة رمزية.