Artificial intelligence has entered the scene to support cultural projects in Saudi Arabia, with incentives of up to 500,000 riyals for each project for micro, small, and medium cultural enterprises that are working on developing or adopting artificial intelligence technologies in their projects.

The initiative, launched by the Cultural Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Quality of Life Program, and in collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), aims to support projects that employ modern technologies in cultural products, services, and experiences, coinciding with the Year of Artificial Intelligence 2026.

The support focuses on six main cultural areas, including creativity and production, heritage and asset preservation, content and knowledge enrichment, enhancing cultural experiences and participation, managing and operating cultural projects, in addition to governance and intellectual property.

This initiative is part of "Namaa Incentives," where the entities behind it position artificial intelligence as a tool for developing new business models within the cultural sector, improving operational efficiency, and expanding the use of digital solutions at various stages of cultural product production.

The approach opens up opportunities for cultural enterprises to benefit from artificial intelligence technologies in areas beyond content production, including asset and heritage preservation, intellectual property management, improving cultural experiences, and enhancing operational processes, reflecting the expanding scope of technology use within the creative economy.