دخل الذكاء الاصطناعي على خط دعم المشاريع الثقافية في السعودية، مع تخصيص حوافز تصل إلى 500 ألف ريال للمشروع الواحد للمنشآت الثقافية متناهية الصغر والصغيرة والمتوسطة التي تعمل على تطوير تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي أو تبنيها في مشاريعها.
ويستهدف المسار، الذي أطلقه الصندوق الثقافي بالشراكة مع وزارة الثقافة وبرنامج جودة الحياة، وبالتعاون مع الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي «سدايا»، دعم مشاريع توظف التقنيات الحديثة في المنتجات والخدمات والتجارب الثقافية، بالتزامن مع عام الذكاء الاصطناعي 2026.
ويركز الدعم على ستة مجالات ثقافية رئيسية تشمل الإبداع والإنتاج، وصون التراث والأصول، وإثراء المحتوى والمعرفة، وتعزيز التجارب والمشاركة الثقافية، وإدارة وتشغيل المشاريع الثقافية، إضافة إلى الحوكمة والملكية الفكرية.
ويأتي المسار ضمن «حوافز نماء»، فيما تضع الجهات القائمة عليه الذكاء الاصطناعي كأداة لتطوير نماذج عمل جديدة داخل القطاع الثقافي، ورفع الكفاءة التشغيلية وتوسيع استخدام الحلول الرقمية في مختلف مراحل صناعة المنتج الثقافي.
ويفتح التوجه مجالاً أمام المنشآت الثقافية للاستفادة من تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في مجالات تتجاوز إنتاج المحتوى، لتشمل حفظ الأصول والتراث، وإدارة الملكية الفكرية، وتحسين التجارب الثقافية، وتطوير عمليات التشغيل، بما يعكس اتساع نطاق استخدام التقنية داخل الاقتصاد الإبداعي.
Artificial intelligence has entered the scene to support cultural projects in Saudi Arabia, with incentives of up to 500,000 riyals for each project for micro, small, and medium cultural enterprises that are working on developing or adopting artificial intelligence technologies in their projects.
The initiative, launched by the Cultural Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Quality of Life Program, and in collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), aims to support projects that employ modern technologies in cultural products, services, and experiences, coinciding with the Year of Artificial Intelligence 2026.
The support focuses on six main cultural areas, including creativity and production, heritage and asset preservation, content and knowledge enrichment, enhancing cultural experiences and participation, managing and operating cultural projects, in addition to governance and intellectual property.
This initiative is part of "Namaa Incentives," where the entities behind it position artificial intelligence as a tool for developing new business models within the cultural sector, improving operational efficiency, and expanding the use of digital solutions at various stages of cultural product production.
The approach opens up opportunities for cultural enterprises to benefit from artificial intelligence technologies in areas beyond content production, including asset and heritage preservation, intellectual property management, improving cultural experiences, and enhancing operational processes, reflecting the expanding scope of technology use within the creative economy.