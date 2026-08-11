منظومات دفاع جوي ترافق ترمب في ملعب الغولف.. ما القصة؟

For most golfers, the most dangerous obstacles are the sand and water traps scattered throughout the course, but it is entirely different when it comes to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has faced assassination attempts and repeated threats over the past few years, some of which occurred while he was playing golf.

In light of increasing security concerns, particularly related to Iran and drones, recent images and videos have emerged showing the deployment of short-range air defense systems "Avenger" (Avenger SHORAD), mounted on U.S. Army Humvee vehicles, in locations close to Trump while he is at golf courses.

The latest appearance of these systems was on Sunday when Trump attended the final round of the LIV Golf Bedminster tournament at his golf course in New Jersey.



One of the images showed Trump using a short club to hit the ball, while the "Avenger" system was visible in the background behind barbed wire. Another image showed a similar system, although it was unclear if it was the same system that appeared in the first image.

According to The War Zone website, it is likely that there are other systems and protective measures not visible in the photos, including electronic warfare systems used to detect and disrupt threats.

The White House confirmed on Monday the authenticity of the circulated images.

Another video showed the "Avenger" system alongside the AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel air defense radar in the background.



F-16s intercept two aircraft near Trump's golf course

The heightened security measures were not just theoretical precautions; while Trump was at Bedminster on Sunday, F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters from North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) intercepted two general aviation aircraft after they entered the temporary restricted airspace over the area.

The command stated in a post on the platform X that all general aviation aircraft were safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft.

On August 1, the White House released a video showing Trump speaking with several soldiers in Bedminster, with the "Avenger" system also visible in the background.

During the clip, Trump joked, "I’m not worried about missiles and drones."

A smiling colonel replied, "We’ve got it covered," before pointing with his right thumb to the air defense system mounted on the Humvee behind him.

"Avenger" and "Stinger" in the President's Protection

The "Avenger" systems are rapid-response air defense systems designed to protect critical points and facilities. They are armed with Stinger surface-to-air missiles that rely on thermal guidance to track targets.

The deployment of these systems around Trump seems logical given the increasing threat posed by drones, as the "Avenger" has undergone upgrades to enhance its capability to deal with this type of target.

There is also an "Avenger" missile system known to be on the roof of one of the sites near the White House, as part of the air defense measures around the presidential residence, which was installed not long after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

According to NORAD, units from the U.S. Army's 263rd Air and Missile Defense Command operate the "Avenger" systems when used to help protect the U.S. President in coordination with the Secret Service.

A spokesperson for the command did not provide additional details regarding how frequently these systems are used to protect the president during his movements or golf outings.

The drone threat imposes itself

These measures come at a time when drone technology, including first-person view (FPV) drones and drones equipped with fiber optic technology, is rapidly spreading worldwide.

Iran is among the countries that have used, developed, and distributed these systems, which increases U.S. security concerns about the possibility of their use in targeting individuals or sensitive sites.

For Trump, the risks are not limited to theoretical threats, as the U.S. President has faced several assassination attempts and threats, some of which have specifically been linked to golf.

New security incident in California

In the latest incidents, authorities earlier this month arrested a suspect who reports say was filming and recording security preparations ahead of a fundraising dinner scheduled to be held at Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

According to a report published by Fox News, authorities found a magazine containing 16 rounds in the possession of the suspect, Janine John-Tyle, 38, while investigators discovered an additional handgun and a fake badge identifying her as a "security protection agent" in her truck.

Assassination attempt near the golf course in Florida

On September 15, 2024, Trump faced another assassination attempt while at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, a Secret Service agent was conducting a security sweep of the area when he noticed a man's face partially visible between the trees near the fence, close to the sixth hole.

According to the statement, the agent saw the muzzle of a rifle pointed directly at him, and when he began to retreat, the muzzle moved, prompting the Secret Service agent to fire at the man.

It later turned out that the suspect was Ryan Wesley Roth, a 58-year-old from Hawaii. Roth survived the incident and is currently in jail awaiting trial.

The most famous assassination attempt in Pennsylvania

About two months prior, specifically on July 13, 2024, Trump was shot at during a campaign rally in Butler Park, Pennsylvania, when he was the Republican presidential candidate at the time.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired at Trump before he was later killed. Trump was injured in the incident and was quickly evacuated amid heightened security measures.

Iran and the golf-related threat

The threats related to golf date back even further, as Iranian threats directed at Trump have previously included a clear indication of the possibility of targeting him while playing golf.

In January 2020, an image suggesting the targeting of Trump by a drone while he was at a golf course was posted on an account linked to then-Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as part of what was described as "revenge" for the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

The United States had killed Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq in January 2020, which at the time sparked public threats from Iranian officials directly targeting Trump.

The account linked to Khamenei was deleted from Twitter about 15 hours after the image was posted on January 21, 2020.

Following the U.S. military operation dubbed "Operation Epic Wrath," concerns about Trump's safety escalated, amid estimates that the likelihood of him facing an Iranian retaliatory attack became more alarming, which was reflected in the tightening and alteration of several of his protection protocols.

"Avenger" is not alone in protecting Trump

The military vehicles and specialized equipment used to protect Trump while playing golf are not limited to "Avenger" systems.

During a golf round with his son Eric at his course in Scotland last year, Trump was accompanied by a Polaris Ranger X armored utility vehicle designed to provide a level of ballistic protection.

Media outlets dubbed the vehicle "Golf Force One," while a White House spokesperson at the time clarified that it was part of the "presidential fleet of specialized vehicles."

The White House did not provide additional details regarding the vehicle's missions or nature of use while Trump was in Scotland hosting a meeting with former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his resort, amid significant security reinforcements.