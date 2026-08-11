بالنسبة إلى معظم لاعبي الغولف، تتمثل أخطر العقبات في البرك الرملية والمائية المنتشرة داخل الملعب، لكن الأمر يختلف تماماً عندما يتعلق الأمر بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي واجه خلال السنوات الماضية محاولات اغتيال وتهديدات متكررة، بعضها وقع أثناء ممارسته لرياضة الغولف.

وفي ظل تزايد المخاوف الأمنية، ولا سيما المرتبطة بإيران والطائرات المسيّرة، ظهرت خلال الفترة الأخيرة صور ومقاطع فيديو تُظهر نشر منظومات الدفاع الجوي قصيرة المدى «أفنجر» (Avenger SHORAD)، المثبتة على مركبات هامفي (Humvee) التابعة للجيش الأمريكي، في مواقع قريبة من ترمب أثناء وجوده في ملاعب الغولف.

وكان أحدث ظهور لهذه المنظومات، (الأحد)، عندما حضر ترمب الجولة النهائية من بطولة LIV Golf Bedminster في ملعب الغولف التابع له بولاية نيوجيرسي.
منظومات دفاع جوي ترافق ترمب في ملعب الغولف.. ما القصة؟

وأظهرت إحدى الصور ترمب وهو يستخدم مضرباً قصيراً لضرب الكرة، بينما تظهر في الخلفية منظومة «أفنجر» خلف أسلاك شائكة، كما ظهرت صورة أخرى لمنظومة مماثلة، وإن لم يتضح ما إذا كانت المنظومة نفسها التي ظهرت في الصورة الأولى.

وبحسب موقع The War Zone يرجح أن تكون هناك منظومات ووسائل حماية أخرى لم تظهر في الصور، بما في ذلك أنظمة الحرب الإلكترونية المستخدمة لرصد التهديدات وتعطيلها.

وأكد البيت الأبيض، (الإثنين)، صحة الصور التي جرى تداولها.

كما أظهر مقطع فيديو آخر منظومة «أفنجر» إلى جانب رادار الدفاع الجوي AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel في خلفية المشهد.
منظومات دفاع جوي ترافق ترمب في ملعب الغولف.. ما القصة؟

طائرات «F-16» تعترض طائرتين قرب ملعب ترمب

ولم تكن الإجراءات الأمنية المشددة مجرد احتياط نظري؛ ففي الوقت الذي كان فيه ترمب موجوداً في ملعب بيدمنستر (الأحد)، اعترضت مقاتلات F-16 Fighting Falcon تابعة لقيادة الدفاع الجوي لأمريكا الشمالية «نوراد» طائرتين من طائرات الطيران العام بعدما دخلتا المجال الجوي الخاضع لقيود الطيران المؤقتة فوق المنطقة.

وقالت القيادة في منشور عبر منصة «إكس» إن جميع طائرات الطيران العام جرى إخراجها بأمان من المنطقة بمرافقة طائرات تابعة لـ«نوراد».

وفي الأول من أغسطس، نشر البيت الأبيض مقطع فيديو يظهر ترمب وهو يتحدث مع عدد من الجنود في بيدمنستر، فيما ظهرت في الخلفية أيضاً منظومة «أفنجر».

وخلال المقطع، قال ترمب مازحاً: «أنا لا أشعر بالقلق من الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة».

ورد أحد الضباط برتبة عقيد مبتسماً: «نحن نتولى الأمر»، قبل أن يشير بإبهامه الأيمن إلى منظومة الدفاع الجوي المثبتة على مركبة الهامفي خلفه.

«أفنجر» و«ستينغر» في حماية الرئيس

وتعد منظومات «أفنجر» من أنظمة الدفاع الجوي سريعة الاستجابة والمخصصة لحماية النقاط والمنشآت الحيوية. وهي مسلحة بصواريخ «ستينغر» أرض-جو التي تعتمد على التوجيه الحراري لتعقب الأهداف.

ويبدو نشر هذه المنظومات في محيط ترمب منطقياً في ظل التهديد المتزايد الذي تمثله الطائرات المسيّرة، إذ خضعت «أفنجر» لتحديثات لتعزيز قدرتها على التعامل مع هذا النوع من الأهداف.

كما توجد منظومة صاروخية من طراز «أفنجر» معروفة على سطح أحد المواقع القريبة من البيت الأبيض، ضمن إجراءات الدفاع الجوي حول مقر الرئاسة، وقد جرى تركيبها بعد هجمات 11 سبتمبر 2001 بفترة ليست طويلة.

ووفقاً لقيادة «نوراد»، تتولى وحدات من القيادة 263 للدفاع الجوي والصاروخي التابعة للجيش الأمريكي تشغيل منظومات «أفنجر» عندما تُستخدم للمساعدة في حماية الرئيس الأمريكي بالتنسيق مع جهاز الخدمة السرية.

ولم يقدم متحدث باسم القيادة تفاصيل إضافية بشأن مدى تكرار استخدام هذه المنظومات في حماية الرئيس خلال تنقلاته أو رحلات الغولف.

تهديد المسيّرات يفرض نفسه

وتأتي هذه الإجراءات في وقت تشهد فيه تكنولوجيا الطائرات المسيّرة، بما في ذلك الطائرات ذات منظور الشخص الأول (FPV) والمسيّرات المزودة بتقنية الألياف الضوئية، انتشاراً متسارعاً حول العالم.

وتعد إيران من الدول التي استخدمت هذه الأنظمة وطورتها ووزعتها، وهو ما يزيد المخاوف الأمنية الأمريكية من احتمال استخدامها في استهداف شخصيات أو مواقع حساسة.

وبالنسبة إلى ترمب، لا تقتصر المخاطر على التهديدات النظرية، إذ تعرض الرئيس الأمريكي لعدد من محاولات الاغتيال والتهديدات، ارتبط بعضها تحديداً بملعب الغولف.

حادثة أمنية جديدة في كاليفورنيا

وفي أحدث الوقائع، ألقت السلطات في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر القبض على مشتبه به قالت تقارير إنه كان يصور ويسجل الاستعدادات الأمنية قبل مأدبة لجمع التبرعات كان من المقرر تنظيمها في نادي ترمب الوطني للغولف في رانشو بالوس فيرديس بولاية كاليفورنيا.

ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته «فوكس نيوز»، عثرت السلطات بحوزة المشتبه بها، جينين جون تايل، البالغة من العمر 38 عاماً، على مخزن ذخيرة يحتوي على 16 طلقة، بينما عثر المحققون في شاحنتها على مسدس إضافي وشارة مزيفة تحمل صفة «عميل حماية أمنية».

محاولة اغتيال قرب ملعب الغولف في فلوريدا

وفي 15 سبتمبر 2024، تعرض ترمب لمحاولة اغتيال أخرى أثناء وجوده في نادي ترمب الدولي للغولف في ويست بالم بيتش بولاية فلوريدا.

وبحسب بيان أصدرته وزارة العدل الأمريكية، كان أحد عناصر جهاز الخدمة السرية يجري عملية تفتيش أمني لمحيط الملعب عندما لاحظ وجه رجل يظهر جزئياً بين الأشجار بالقرب من السياج، على مقربة من الحفرة السادسة.

ووفقاً للبيان، لاحظ العنصر فوهة بندقية موجهة نحوه مباشرة، وعندما بدأ في التراجع، تحركت فوهة البندقية، فأطلق عنصر الخدمة السرية النار باتجاه الرجل.

وتبين لاحقاً أن المشتبه به هو ريان ويسلي روث، البالغ من العمر 58 عاماً من هاواي. وقد نجا روث من الحادثة، ويقبع في السجن بانتظار محاكمته.

محاولة الاغتيال الأشهر في بنسلفانيا

وقبل ذلك بشهرين تقريباً، وتحديداً في 13 يوليو 2024، تعرض ترمب لإطلاق نار خلال تجمع انتخابي في بتل بارك بولاية بنسلفانيا، عندما كان المرشح الجمهوري للرئاسة آنذاك.

وأطلق توماس ماثيو كروكس، البالغ من العمر 20 عاماً، النار باتجاه ترمب، قبل أن يُقتل لاحقاً. وأصيب ترمب في الحادثة، وجرى إجلاؤه سريعاً وسط إجراءات أمنية مشددة.

إيران وتهديد مرتبط بالغولف

وتعود التهديدات المرتبطة بالغولف إلى فترة أبعد من ذلك، إذ سبق أن ظهرت تهديدات إيرانية موجهة إلى ترمب تضمنت إشارة واضحة إلى إمكانية استهدافه أثناء ممارسة الغولف.

ففي يناير 2020، نُشرت على حساب مرتبط بالمرشد الإيراني آنذاك، علي خامنئي، صورة توحي باستهداف ترمب بطائرة مسيّرة أثناء وجوده في ملعب غولف، في إطار ما وُصف بأنه «انتقام» لمقتل قائد فيلق القدس قاسم سليماني.

وكانت الولايات المتحدة قد قتلت سليماني في غارة بطائرة مسيّرة في العراق في يناير 2020، الأمر الذي أثار في ذلك الوقت تهديدات علنية من مسؤولين إيرانيين، استهدفت ترمب بشكل مباشر.

وحُذف الحساب المرتبط بخامنئي من منصة «تويتر» بعد نحو 15 ساعة من نشر الصورة في 21 يناير 2020.

وفي أعقاب العملية العسكرية الأمريكية التي أُطلق عليها اسم «عملية الغضب الملحمي»، تصاعدت المخاوف بشأن سلامة ترمب، وسط تقديرات بأن احتمال تعرضه لهجوم انتقامي إيراني أصبح أكثر إثارة للقلق، وهو ما انعكس في تشديد وتغيير عدد من بروتوكولات حمايته.

«أفنجر» ليست وحدها في حماية ترمب

ولا تقتصر المركبات والمعدات العسكرية المتخصصة المستخدمة لحماية ترمب أثناء لعب الغولف على منظومات «أفنجر».

فخلال جولة غولف جمعته بنجله إريك في ملعبه بأسكتلندا العام الماضي، رافقت ترمب مركبة Polaris Ranger X مدرعة متعددة الاستخدامات، صُممت لتوفير مستوى من الحماية الباليستية.

وأطلقت وسائل إعلام على المركبة اسم «Golf Force One»، فيما أوضح متحدث باسم البيت الأبيض في ذلك الوقت أنها جزء من «الأسطول الرئاسي للمركبات المتخصصة».

ولم يقدم البيت الأبيض تفاصيل إضافية بشأن مهام المركبة أو طبيعة استخدامها، في وقت كان ترمب موجوداً في اسكتلندا لاستضافة اجتماع مع رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق كير ستارمر في منتجعه، وسط تعزيزات أمنية كبيرة.