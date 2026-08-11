أمطار غزيرة تضرب الصين مع تقدم إعصار «دولفين» نحو بكين

يواصل إعصار (دولفين) تقدمه داخل إقليم هوبي وسط الصين، متسببًا في حالة استنفار واسعة بعد أن ضرب المنطقة بعواصف شديدة وأمطار غزيرة، دفعت السلطات إلى إغلاق عدد من المواقع السياحية وتعليق مشروعات البناء، وسط تحذيرات من سيول وانهيارات أرضية في المناطق الجبلية الواقعة شمال غربي الإقليم.
ويُعد (دولفين) أقوى إعصار يضرب الصين هذا العام، بعدما قطع مسارًا استثنائيًا تجاوز ستة آلاف كيلومتر قبل وصوله إلى اليابسة مطلع الأسبوع، مجتاحًا الساحل الشرقي بكتلة سحابية كثيفة وعواصف غير معتادة في قوتها.
وتزايدت المخاوف في هوبي؛ التي تضم أكثر من 58 مليون نسمة وتشكل مركزًا رئيسيًا لصناعة السيارات والإلكترونيات، بعدما شهد الإقليم، خلال الشهر الماضي، إعصارين نادرين أعقبهما إعصار (مايساك) الذي تسبب في مقتل ما لا يقل عن 11 شخصًا، ما جعل السلطات تتعامل مع (دولفين) باعتباره جزءًا من موسم عواصف غير مسبوق.
وأصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد الجوية تحذيرًا باللون البرتقالي من أمطار قد تصل إلى 250 مليمترًا خلال 24 ساعة، فيما رفعت مدن عدة مستوى الإنذار إلى اللون الأصفر؛ تحسبًا لفيضانات مفاجئة وانهيارات أرضية محتملة.
وامتدت تأثيرات الإعصار إلى إقليم خنان المجاور، حيث رفعت السلطات مستوى التحذير من السيول إلى اللون الأحمر، مع استمرار العاصفة في دفع كتل رطبة كثيفة نحو الشمال.
وتشير التوقعات إلى أن آثار (دولفين) لن تبقى محصورة في المناطق القريبة من مساره، إذ يُتوقع أن تصل تأثيراته إلى العاصمة بكين التي تبعد أكثر من ألف كيلومتر عن هوبي، حيث فعّلت أربع مناطق في ضواحي العاصمة أعلى مستوى من إجراءات الطوارئ استعدادًا لأمطار قد تتجاوز خلال يوم واحد ثلث متوسط الأمطار السنوي.
وتستعد بكين لاحتمال حدوث سيول واسعة، في ظل مخاوف من أن تؤدي الأمطار الغزيرة إلى تفاقم مخاطر الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية في مناطق تمتد من وسط الصين إلى شمالها، مع استمرار انتقال تأثيرات الإعصار والرطوبة نحو العاصمة. وتؤكد السلطات أن الوضع ما زال متغيرًا، وأن تقييم الأضرار سيستمر خلال الأيام المقبلة مع ترقب هطولات إضافية قد تزيد من تعقيد المشهد المناخي في البلاد.
Typhoon (Dolphin) continues its advance into Hubei Province in central China, causing widespread alert after hitting the area with severe storms and heavy rain, prompting authorities to close several tourist sites and suspend construction projects, amid warnings of floods and landslides in the mountainous regions located in the northwest of the province.
(Dolphin) is the strongest typhoon to hit China this year, having taken an extraordinary path exceeding six thousand kilometers before making landfall at the beginning of the week, sweeping the eastern coast with a dense cloud mass and storms of unusual intensity.
Concerns have increased in Hubei, which is home to more than 58 million people and serves as a major hub for the automotive and electronics industries, after the province experienced two rare typhoons last month followed by Typhoon (Maysak), which resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people, leading authorities to treat (Dolphin) as part of an unprecedented storm season.
The National Meteorological Center issued an orange warning for rain that could reach 250 millimeters within 24 hours, while several cities raised their alert level to yellow in anticipation of sudden floods and potential landslides.
The effects of the typhoon extended to the neighboring Henan Province, where authorities raised the flood warning level to red, as the storm continued to push dense moist air northward.
Forecasts indicate that the impacts of (Dolphin) will not be confined to areas close to its path, as its effects are expected to reach the capital Beijing, which is more than a thousand kilometers away from Hubei, where four districts in the suburbs of the capital activated the highest level of emergency measures in preparation for rain that could exceed one-third of the annual average rainfall in a single day.
Beijing is preparing for the possibility of widespread flooding, amid fears that heavy rains could exacerbate flood and landslide risks in areas extending from central to northern China, as the effects of the typhoon and humidity continue to move toward the capital. Authorities confirm that the situation remains fluid, and damage assessments will continue over the coming days with the anticipation of additional rainfall that may complicate the climatic scenario in the country.