يواصل إعصار (دولفين) تقدمه داخل إقليم هوبي وسط الصين، متسببًا في حالة استنفار واسعة بعد أن ضرب المنطقة بعواصف شديدة وأمطار غزيرة، دفعت السلطات إلى إغلاق عدد من المواقع السياحية وتعليق مشروعات البناء، وسط تحذيرات من سيول وانهيارات أرضية في المناطق الجبلية الواقعة شمال غربي الإقليم.

ويُعد (دولفين) أقوى إعصار يضرب الصين هذا العام، بعدما قطع مسارًا استثنائيًا تجاوز ستة آلاف كيلومتر قبل وصوله إلى اليابسة مطلع الأسبوع، مجتاحًا الساحل الشرقي بكتلة سحابية كثيفة وعواصف غير معتادة في قوتها.

وتزايدت المخاوف في هوبي؛ التي تضم أكثر من 58 مليون نسمة وتشكل مركزًا رئيسيًا لصناعة السيارات والإلكترونيات، بعدما شهد الإقليم، خلال الشهر الماضي، إعصارين نادرين أعقبهما إعصار (مايساك) الذي تسبب في مقتل ما لا يقل عن 11 شخصًا، ما جعل السلطات تتعامل مع (دولفين) باعتباره جزءًا من موسم عواصف غير مسبوق.

وأصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد الجوية تحذيرًا باللون البرتقالي من أمطار قد تصل إلى 250 مليمترًا خلال 24 ساعة، فيما رفعت مدن عدة مستوى الإنذار إلى اللون الأصفر؛ تحسبًا لفيضانات مفاجئة وانهيارات أرضية محتملة.

أمطار غزيرة تضرب الصين مع تقدم إعصار «دولفين» نحو بكين

وامتدت تأثيرات الإعصار إلى إقليم خنان المجاور، حيث رفعت السلطات مستوى التحذير من السيول إلى اللون الأحمر، مع استمرار العاصفة في دفع كتل رطبة كثيفة نحو الشمال.

وتشير التوقعات إلى أن آثار (دولفين) لن تبقى محصورة في المناطق القريبة من مساره، إذ يُتوقع أن تصل تأثيراته إلى العاصمة بكين التي تبعد أكثر من ألف كيلومتر عن هوبي، حيث فعّلت أربع مناطق في ضواحي العاصمة أعلى مستوى من إجراءات الطوارئ استعدادًا لأمطار قد تتجاوز خلال يوم واحد ثلث متوسط الأمطار السنوي.

وتستعد بكين لاحتمال حدوث سيول واسعة، في ظل مخاوف من أن تؤدي الأمطار الغزيرة إلى تفاقم مخاطر الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية في مناطق تمتد من وسط الصين إلى شمالها، مع استمرار انتقال تأثيرات الإعصار والرطوبة نحو العاصمة. وتؤكد السلطات أن الوضع ما زال متغيرًا، وأن تقييم الأضرار سيستمر خلال الأيام المقبلة مع ترقب هطولات إضافية قد تزيد من تعقيد المشهد المناخي في البلاد.