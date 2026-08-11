Three crew members of a commercial ship were killed after it was targeted by a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia today (Tuesday) in the Bab al-Mandab area.



Informed sources revealed that the victims are two Pakistanis and one Indonesian, confirming that the ballistic missile was launched by the Houthis from the east of Taiz Governorate and targeted the commercial ship while it was sailing in Bab al-Mandab.



The attack comes amid ongoing Houthi threats to commercial navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, one of the most important international maritime passages.



The Yemeni forces' drone targeted Houthi positions and gatherings on several fronts east of Al-Jawf Governorate today. A Yemeni military source reported that Houthi militias targeted residential areas in Marib with ballistic missiles and drones, confirming that two explosions were heard in Marib, while the Yemeni army's defenses were intercepting Houthi drones.



In Al-Mokha west of Taiz, Houthi militias resumed shelling the city with ballistic missiles, and our correspondent reported hearing two consecutive explosions near the Al-Mokha port.



The government forces targeted Houthi positions and vehicles on several fronts, as the government forces' drone targeted mortar systems and positions of Houthi militias in the Al-Radha mountains in Marib. The Yemeni air force targeted one of the Houthi camps in the Al-Alam front in the sixth region of Al-Jawf Governorate.



Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi confirmed yesterday (Monday) that the recent escalation by the Houthi group represents a "new test" of the international community's seriousness in protecting peace opportunities, emphasizing that the Yemeni government did not initiate the escalation nor sought it.



During his meeting with ambassadors of the countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen, he stated that the state would not allow its commitment to peace to turn into an "open statement" for the Houthis to choose the timing and place of attacks, and then demand the government to exercise restraint in responding to them.