قتل ثلاثة من أفراد طاقم سفينة تجارية إثر استهدافها بصاروخ باليستي أطلقته مليشيا الحوثي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في منطقة باب المندب.


وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن القتلى هم باكستانيان وإندونيسي، مؤكدة أن الصاروخ الباليستي أطلقه الحوثيون من شرق محافظة تعز واستهدف السفينة التجارية أثناء إبحارها في باب المندب.


ويأتي الهجوم في ظل استمرار التهديدات الحوثية للملاحة التجارية في البحر الأحمر وباب المندب، أحد أهم الممرات البحرية الدولية.


واستهدف الطيران المسيّر للقوات اليمنية اليوم، مواقع وتجمعات الحوثي بعدة جبهات شرق محافظة الجوف. وأفاد مصدر عسكري يمني بأن مليشيات الحوثي استهدفت أحياء مأرب بالصواريخ الباليستية والمسيّرات، مؤكدا سماع دوي انفجارين في مأرب، بينما تتصدى دفاعات الجيش اليمني للمسيّرات الحوثية.


وفي المخا غرب تعز، عاودت مليشيات الحوثي قصف المدينة بالصواريخ الباليستية، وذكر مراسلنا أنه جرى سماع دوي انفجارين متتاليين بالقرب من ميناء المخا.


واستهدفت القوات الحكومية مواقع وآليات الحوثي في عدة جبهات، حيث استهدف الطيران المسيّر للقوات الحكومية منظومات ومرابض الهاون لمليشيات الحوثي في جبال الردهة بمأرب. واستهدف الطيران اليمني أحد معسكرات الحوثي في جبهة العلم المنطقة السادسة بمحافظة الجوف.


وأكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي، أمس (الإثنين)، أن التصعيد الأخير لجماعة الحوثي يمثل «اختباراً جديداً» لجدية المجتمع الدولي في حماية فرص السلام، مشدداً على أن الحكومة اليمنية لم تبدأ التصعيد ولم تسعَ إليه.


وقال خلال لقائه سفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن، إن الدولة لن تسمح بأن يتحول التزامها بالسلام إلى «تصريح مفتوح» للحوثيين لاختيار توقيت ومكان الهجمات، ثم مطالبة الحكومة بضبط النفس عند الرد عليها.