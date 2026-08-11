قتل ثلاثة من أفراد طاقم سفينة تجارية إثر استهدافها بصاروخ باليستي أطلقته مليشيا الحوثي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في منطقة باب المندب.
وكشفت مصادر مطلعة أن القتلى هم باكستانيان وإندونيسي، مؤكدة أن الصاروخ الباليستي أطلقه الحوثيون من شرق محافظة تعز واستهدف السفينة التجارية أثناء إبحارها في باب المندب.
ويأتي الهجوم في ظل استمرار التهديدات الحوثية للملاحة التجارية في البحر الأحمر وباب المندب، أحد أهم الممرات البحرية الدولية.
واستهدف الطيران المسيّر للقوات اليمنية اليوم، مواقع وتجمعات الحوثي بعدة جبهات شرق محافظة الجوف. وأفاد مصدر عسكري يمني بأن مليشيات الحوثي استهدفت أحياء مأرب بالصواريخ الباليستية والمسيّرات، مؤكدا سماع دوي انفجارين في مأرب، بينما تتصدى دفاعات الجيش اليمني للمسيّرات الحوثية.
وفي المخا غرب تعز، عاودت مليشيات الحوثي قصف المدينة بالصواريخ الباليستية، وذكر مراسلنا أنه جرى سماع دوي انفجارين متتاليين بالقرب من ميناء المخا.
واستهدفت القوات الحكومية مواقع وآليات الحوثي في عدة جبهات، حيث استهدف الطيران المسيّر للقوات الحكومية منظومات ومرابض الهاون لمليشيات الحوثي في جبال الردهة بمأرب. واستهدف الطيران اليمني أحد معسكرات الحوثي في جبهة العلم المنطقة السادسة بمحافظة الجوف.
وأكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي، أمس (الإثنين)، أن التصعيد الأخير لجماعة الحوثي يمثل «اختباراً جديداً» لجدية المجتمع الدولي في حماية فرص السلام، مشدداً على أن الحكومة اليمنية لم تبدأ التصعيد ولم تسعَ إليه.
وقال خلال لقائه سفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن، إن الدولة لن تسمح بأن يتحول التزامها بالسلام إلى «تصريح مفتوح» للحوثيين لاختيار توقيت ومكان الهجمات، ثم مطالبة الحكومة بضبط النفس عند الرد عليها.
Three crew members of a commercial ship were killed after it was targeted by a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia today (Tuesday) in the Bab al-Mandab area.
Informed sources revealed that the victims are two Pakistanis and one Indonesian, confirming that the ballistic missile was launched by the Houthis from the east of Taiz Governorate and targeted the commercial ship while it was sailing in Bab al-Mandab.
The attack comes amid ongoing Houthi threats to commercial navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, one of the most important international maritime passages.
The Yemeni forces' drone targeted Houthi positions and gatherings on several fronts east of Al-Jawf Governorate today. A Yemeni military source reported that Houthi militias targeted residential areas in Marib with ballistic missiles and drones, confirming that two explosions were heard in Marib, while the Yemeni army's defenses were intercepting Houthi drones.
In Al-Mokha west of Taiz, Houthi militias resumed shelling the city with ballistic missiles, and our correspondent reported hearing two consecutive explosions near the Al-Mokha port.
The government forces targeted Houthi positions and vehicles on several fronts, as the government forces' drone targeted mortar systems and positions of Houthi militias in the Al-Radha mountains in Marib. The Yemeni air force targeted one of the Houthi camps in the Al-Alam front in the sixth region of Al-Jawf Governorate.
Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi confirmed yesterday (Monday) that the recent escalation by the Houthi group represents a "new test" of the international community's seriousness in protecting peace opportunities, emphasizing that the Yemeni government did not initiate the escalation nor sought it.
During his meeting with ambassadors of the countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen, he stated that the state would not allow its commitment to peace to turn into an "open statement" for the Houthis to choose the timing and place of attacks, and then demand the government to exercise restraint in responding to them.