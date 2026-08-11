حصل المحرر الصحفي بمكتب مكة المكرمة الزميل سلمان السلمي على زمالة الإعلام الرقمي ضمن الدفعة الأولى على مستوى المملكة، وذلك في إطار برنامج نوعي ومعتمد من الجامعة السعودية الإلكترونية والهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام.


ويأتي حصول السلمي على الزمالة تأكيداً على اهتمامه بالتطوير المهني ومواكبة التحولات المتسارعة التي يشهدها قطاع الإعلام الرقمي، وتعزيز مهارات العاملين في المجال الإعلامي وفق أحدث الممارسات والمعايير المهنية.