The journalist editor at the Makkah office, colleague Salman Al-Sulami, has obtained a Digital Media Fellowship as part of the first cohort in the Kingdom. This is part of a specialized program accredited by the Saudi Electronic University and the General Authority for Media Regulation.



Al-Sulami's attainment of the fellowship confirms his commitment to professional development and keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the digital media sector, as well as enhancing the skills of those working in the media field according to the latest practices and professional standards.