Continuing the directives of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to take the necessary measures to achieve balance in the real estate sector in Riyadh, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced the start date for receiving applications for the second year of the Real Estate Balance Program, from 3 PM on Sunday, August 16, 2026, until the end of Tuesday, September 15, 2026, through the Real Estate Balance platform.

The launch of the second year is part of the annual program aimed at increasing the supply of planned residential land by providing between 10,000 and 40,000 plots of land annually at prices not exceeding 1,500 riyals per square meter, which contributes to reducing the gap between supply and demand and supports the stability of the real estate market in the capital.

Applications are available for married citizens or those over 25 years of age, provided they do not have previous property ownership and have resided in Riyadh for no less than three years, in addition to meeting the other approved eligibility criteria and conditions.

The Commission emphasized that eligibility priority is not related to the order of application submission, and that registration on the platform does not mean final acceptance. Citizens who previously applied in the first year and proved their eligibility and entered the electronic lottery will automatically be included in the approved path for the second year. It clarified that all applications are subject to electronic verification according to the approved conditions and criteria, and that the program stages after the application reception period will include: eligibility verification, announcement of results, receiving objections, conducting the electronic lottery for the eligible, and then completing the procedures for selling the land according to the approved regulations.

The Commission urged those wishing to apply to rely on the electronic platform and the official channels of the Commission, and warned against dealing with untrusted links or accounts.