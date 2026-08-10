استمراراً لتوجيهات ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض الأمير محمد بن سلمان، باتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لتحقيق التوازن في القطاع العقاري بمدينة الرياض، أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض موعد بدء استقبال طلبات السنة الثانية من برنامج التوازن العقاري، من الثالثة مساء الأحد 16 أغسطس 2026، وحتى نهاية الثلاثاء 15 سبتمبر 2026، عبر منصة التوازن العقاري.

ويأتي إطلاق السنة الثانية ضمن المسار السنوي للبرنامج الهادف إلى زيادة المعروض من الأراضي السكنية المخططة من خلال قيام الهيئة بتوفير ما بين 10 آلاف و40 ألف قطعة أرض سنوياً بأسعار لا تتجاوز 1,500 ريال للمتر المربع، بما يسهم في تقليل الفجوة بين العرض والطلب، ودعم استقرار السوق العقاري في العاصمة.

ويُتاح التقديم للمواطنين المتزوجين أو من تجاوزت أعمارهم 25 عاماً، شريطة عدم وجود ملكية عقارية سابقة للمتقدم، وألا تقل مدة إقامته في مدينة الرياض عن ثلاث سنوات، إلى جانب استيفاء بقية شروط وضوابط الاستحقاق المعتمدة.

وأكدت الهيئة أن أولوية الاستحقاق لا ترتبط بأسبقية التقديم، وأن التسجيل في المنصة لا يعني القبول النهائي، كما سيتم إدراج المواطنين الذين سبق لهم التقديم في السنة الأولى وثبتت أهليتهم ودخلوا القرعة الإلكترونية تلقائياً ضمن المسار المعتمد للسنة الثانية، مبينة أن جميع الطلبات تخضع للتحقق الإلكتروني وفق الشروط والضوابط المعتمدة، على أن تشمل مراحل البرنامج بعد انتهاء فترة استقبال الطلبات؛ التحقق من الأهلية، وإعلان النتائج، واستقبال الاعتراضات، وإجراء القرعة الإلكترونية للمستحقين، ثم استكمال إجراءات البيع على الخارطة وفق الضوابط المعتمدة.

ودعت الهيئة الراغبين في التقديم إلى الاعتماد على المنصة الإلكترونية والقنوات الرسمية للهيئة، كما تحذر من التعامل مع الروابط أو الحسابات غير الموثوقة.