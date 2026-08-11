احتفل عبده بن علي الحفاف بزفاف نجله علي، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمكة المكرمة، بحضور عدد من منسوبي قطاع التعليم والموجهين ومعلمي حلقات تحفيظ القرآن الكريم، إلى جانب الأقارب والأصدقاء، الذين شاركوا أسرة العروسين فرحتهم، مقدمين لهم التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.