احتفل عبده بن علي الحفاف بزفاف نجله علي، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمكة المكرمة، بحضور عدد من منسوبي قطاع التعليم والموجهين ومعلمي حلقات تحفيظ القرآن الكريم، إلى جانب الأقارب والأصدقاء، الذين شاركوا أسرة العروسين فرحتهم، مقدمين لهم التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.
Abdul Bin Ali Al-Hafaf celebrated the wedding of his son Ali in one of the wedding halls in Mecca, with the presence of several members of the education sector, supervisors, and teachers of Quran memorization circles, along with relatives and friends who shared in the joy of the bride and groom's family, offering them congratulations and best wishes on this happy occasion.