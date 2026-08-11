احتفل محمد بن باخت السلمي بزفاف أبنائه حمود وأحمد وفريد، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة الجموم، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء والزملاء، الذين شاركوا العرسان فرحتهم بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، مقدمين لهم التهاني والتبريكات، ومتمنين لهم حياة زوجية سعيدة.