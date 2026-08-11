احتفل محمد بن باخت السلمي بزفاف أبنائه حمود وأحمد وفريد، وذلك في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة الجموم، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء والزملاء، الذين شاركوا العرسان فرحتهم بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، مقدمين لهم التهاني والتبريكات، ومتمنين لهم حياة زوجية سعيدة.
Mohammed bin Bakht Al-Sulami celebrated the wedding of his sons Hamoud, Ahmed, and Farid, in one of the wedding halls in the Al-Jumum governorate, with the presence of a number of family members, friends, and colleagues, who shared in the joy of the grooms on this happy occasion, offering them congratulations and best wishes, and wishing them a happy married life.