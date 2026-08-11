How many times have you found yourself drowning in an old "WhatsApp" conversation, searching for a password, an address, or a picture on your iPhone, only to find yourself faced with the choice of endless scrolling up or exiting the conversation to navigate a complex journey through menus just to reach the search option?

This daily struggle is on its way to ending, as it seems that "WhatsApp" has finally decided to respond to the annoying complaints of Apple phone users by making a smart and unexpected adjustment within the main chat screen.

Leaks from the new beta version of iOS have shown that the app is testing a new search button that works in an innovative way; it doesn't clutter your conversations or cover the text while you're reading daily.

The secret lies in its interactive mechanism: as soon as you start scrolling up to reach old messages, the "search button" automatically jumps into the bottom corner of the screen, ready for action. And as soon as you scroll back down the conversation towards the latest messages, the button disappears immediately as if it never existed!

This adjustment, which some may see as simple, has shortened a long journey of three complex steps (tapping on the person's name, then entering the conversation info, then clicking on search and going back) into a single surprising button press directly from within the chat screen.

Although the feature is still under development in a closed testing phase, its almost final appearance confirms that the direct and fast search experience will reach millions of iPhones around the world in upcoming updates.