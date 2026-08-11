كم مرة وجدت نفسك غارقاً في محادثة «واتساب» قديمة، تبحث عن كلمة سر، أو عنوان، أو صورة على هاتف آيفون، لتجد نفسك مخيراً بين التمرير اللانهائي للأعلى، أو الخروج من المحادثة متتبعاً رحلة معقدة بين القوائم فقط لتصل إلى خيار البحث؟

هذه المعاناة اليومية في طريقها للانتهاء، إذ يبدو أن «واتساب» قرر أخيراً الاستجابة للشكاوى المزعجة لحاملي هواتف آبل، عبر تعديل ذكي وغير متوقع داخل الشاشة الرئيسية للدردشة.

تسريبات النسخة التجريبية الجديدة لنظام iOS أظهرت أن التطبيق يختبر زراً جديداً للبحث يعمل بطريقة مبتكرة، فهو لا يزاحم محادثاتك ولا يغطي النصوص أثناء القراءة اليومية.

ويكمن السر في آلية عمله التفاعلية، فبمجرد أن تبدأ بالتمرير إلى الأعلى للوصول إلى الرسائل القديمة، يقفز «زر البحث» تلقائياً في الزاوية السفلية للشاشة ليصبح جاهزاً للخدمة. وبمجرد العودة لأسفل المحادثة نحو أحدث الرسائل، يختفي الزر فوراً وكأنه لم يكن!

هذا التعديل الذي قد يراه البعض بسيطاً، اختصر رحلة طويلة من ثلاث خطوات معقدة (الضغط على اسم الشخص، ثم دخول معلومات المحادثة، ثم النقر على البحث والعودة)، ليحولها إلى ضغطة زر واحدة مباغتة من داخل شاشة المحادثة مباشرة.

ورغم أن الميزة لا تزال قيد التطوير في مرحلة الاختبار المغلق، إلا أن ظهورها شبه النهائي يؤكد أن تجربة البحث المباشرة والسريعة ستصل إلى ملايين أجهزة آيفون حول العالم خلال التحديثات القادمة.