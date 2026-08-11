كم مرة وجدت نفسك غارقاً في محادثة «واتساب» قديمة، تبحث عن كلمة سر، أو عنوان، أو صورة على هاتف آيفون، لتجد نفسك مخيراً بين التمرير اللانهائي للأعلى، أو الخروج من المحادثة متتبعاً رحلة معقدة بين القوائم فقط لتصل إلى خيار البحث؟
هذه المعاناة اليومية في طريقها للانتهاء، إذ يبدو أن «واتساب» قرر أخيراً الاستجابة للشكاوى المزعجة لحاملي هواتف آبل، عبر تعديل ذكي وغير متوقع داخل الشاشة الرئيسية للدردشة.
تسريبات النسخة التجريبية الجديدة لنظام iOS أظهرت أن التطبيق يختبر زراً جديداً للبحث يعمل بطريقة مبتكرة، فهو لا يزاحم محادثاتك ولا يغطي النصوص أثناء القراءة اليومية.
ويكمن السر في آلية عمله التفاعلية، فبمجرد أن تبدأ بالتمرير إلى الأعلى للوصول إلى الرسائل القديمة، يقفز «زر البحث» تلقائياً في الزاوية السفلية للشاشة ليصبح جاهزاً للخدمة. وبمجرد العودة لأسفل المحادثة نحو أحدث الرسائل، يختفي الزر فوراً وكأنه لم يكن!
هذا التعديل الذي قد يراه البعض بسيطاً، اختصر رحلة طويلة من ثلاث خطوات معقدة (الضغط على اسم الشخص، ثم دخول معلومات المحادثة، ثم النقر على البحث والعودة)، ليحولها إلى ضغطة زر واحدة مباغتة من داخل شاشة المحادثة مباشرة.
ورغم أن الميزة لا تزال قيد التطوير في مرحلة الاختبار المغلق، إلا أن ظهورها شبه النهائي يؤكد أن تجربة البحث المباشرة والسريعة ستصل إلى ملايين أجهزة آيفون حول العالم خلال التحديثات القادمة.
How many times have you found yourself drowning in an old "WhatsApp" conversation, searching for a password, an address, or a picture on your iPhone, only to find yourself faced with the choice of endless scrolling up or exiting the conversation to navigate a complex journey through menus just to reach the search option?
This daily struggle is on its way to ending, as it seems that "WhatsApp" has finally decided to respond to the annoying complaints of Apple phone users by making a smart and unexpected adjustment within the main chat screen.
Leaks from the new beta version of iOS have shown that the app is testing a new search button that works in an innovative way; it doesn't clutter your conversations or cover the text while you're reading daily.
The secret lies in its interactive mechanism: as soon as you start scrolling up to reach old messages, the "search button" automatically jumps into the bottom corner of the screen, ready for action. And as soon as you scroll back down the conversation towards the latest messages, the button disappears immediately as if it never existed!
This adjustment, which some may see as simple, has shortened a long journey of three complex steps (tapping on the person's name, then entering the conversation info, then clicking on search and going back) into a single surprising button press directly from within the chat screen.
Although the feature is still under development in a closed testing phase, its almost final appearance confirms that the direct and fast search experience will reach millions of iPhones around the world in upcoming updates.