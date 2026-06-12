وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية مساعدات إيوائية طارئة لمتضررين من محافظة المهرة، شرقي اليمن، جراء حريق التهم مساكنهم في الساعات الماضية. وقال المركز الإعلامي لمحافظة المهرة: «إن مركز الملك سلمان للأعمال الإنسانية والإغاثية وزّع 30 خيمة و30 حقيبة إيوائية تحتوي على مستلزمات معيشية أساسية، لفائدة 180 شخصاً من المتضررين جراء الحريق الذي التهم مساكن عدد من المواطنين في منطقة الجريب بمديرية المسيلة». وأضاف أن الاستجابة العاجلة لمركز الملك سلمان تهدف إلى «التخفيف من معاناة الأسر المتضررة من الحريق، وتوفير مأوى ومستلزمات تسهم في توفير ظروف معيشية أكثر أماناً». وأشار المركز الإعلامي إلى أن هذا التدخل يأتي "ضمن المرحلة الخامسة من مشروع خطة الطوارئ الممول من المركز في المحافظات، الذي يتضمن توفير المساعدات العاجلة والمنقذة للحياة للمتضررين من الظروف المناخية والكوارث، من خلال فرق ميدانية مجهزة وجاهزة للاستجابة السريعة في حالات الطوارئ. وكانت منازل عدد من البدو في منطقة الجريب بمحافظة المهرة قد تعرضت لحريق واسع النطاق التهمت خلاله النيران عدداً مساكن البدو والخيام التقليدية مخلفة خسائر مادية كبيرة تحولت معها تلك المساكن إلى ركام من الرماد وفقدت خلالها الأسر كافة المقتنيات والمواد المعيشية.