The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action distributed emergency shelter assistance to those affected in Al-Mahrah Governorate, eastern Yemen, due to a fire that consumed their homes in recent hours. The media center for Al-Mahrah stated: "The King Salman Center for Humanitarian and Relief Work distributed 30 tents and 30 shelter bags containing essential living supplies, benefiting 180 people affected by the fire that engulfed the homes of several citizens in the Al-Jarib area of Al-Musayla District." It added that the urgent response from the King Salman Center aims to "alleviate the suffering of families affected by the fire and provide shelter and supplies that contribute to creating safer living conditions." The media center pointed out that this intervention comes "as part of the fifth phase of the emergency plan project funded by the center in the governorates, which includes providing urgent and life-saving assistance to those affected by climatic conditions and disasters, through equipped field teams ready for rapid response in emergencies. Several homes of nomads in the Al-Jarib area of Al-Mahrah Governorate were subjected to a widespread fire that consumed a number of nomadic homes and traditional tents, leaving behind significant material losses, turning those homes into piles of ash, and causing families to lose all their belongings and living materials.