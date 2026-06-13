بعد 10 سنوات من الغموض الذي لف واحدة من أشهر القضايا الجنائية في إسطنبول، أسدلت السلطات التركية الستار على قضية مقتل الراقصة المعروفة «أينور كانبور»، عقب اعتراف مباغت من قِبل الجاني الذي نجح في التواري عن الأنظار طيلة عقد كامل.
تعود فصول المأساة إلى عام 2016، عندما عُثر على «أينور» (النجمة السابقة في أشهر فرق الرقص الشرقي الجماعي التي لمع نجمها في العروض التلفزيونية والمهرجانات) مقتولة بالرصاص أمام باب شقتها في حي «شيشلي» الراقي. في ذلك الوقت، عجزت التحقيقات عن فك شفرة الجريمة، وظلت الهوية مجهولة حتى شكلت وزارة العدل أخيراً وحدة قضائية متخصصة بنبش «الجرائم الغامضة».
خيوط التحقيق الجديد، المدعومة بتحليل دقيق لسجلات الاتصالات وتحركات وسائل النقل العامة، قادت المحققين إلى محاصرة قريب للضحية يُدعى «بولنت». وتحت وطأة الأدلة الدامغة، انهار المتهم معترفاً بتفاصيل ليلته الدموية.
وأثناء تمثيله للجريمة أمام باب الشقة ذاتها، كشف «بولنت» خطته؛ حيث انتحل صفة عامل توصيل ليدفع قريبته إلى فتح الباب، ليدخلا بعدها في مشادة كلامية حادة بسبب اعتراضه على «مهنتها»، انتهت بإطلاقه النار عليها. ولإخفاء معالم جرمه، أفاد القاتل بأنه ألقى بمسدس الجريمة في أعماق مضيق البوسفور، مؤكداً أنه نفذ خطته بمفرده مستغلاً توجّه الشكوك القديمة نحو أقارب آخرين كانوا قد هددوا الضحية سابقاً، ما أبعد عنه أصابع الاتهام لسنوات طويلة.
After 10 years of mystery surrounding one of the most famous criminal cases in Istanbul, Turkish authorities have finally closed the case of the murder of the well-known dancer "Aynur Kanbur," following a surprising confession from the perpetrator who managed to evade detection for an entire decade.
The tragic events date back to 2016, when "Aynur" (the former star of one of the most famous belly dance troupes that shone in television shows and festivals) was found shot dead in front of her apartment door in the upscale neighborhood of "Şişli." At that time, investigations failed to crack the case, and her identity remained unknown until the Ministry of Justice finally formed a specialized judicial unit to delve into "mysterious crimes."
The threads of the new investigation, supported by a thorough analysis of communication records and public transportation movements, led investigators to corner a relative of the victim named "Bulent." Under the weight of compelling evidence, the accused broke down and confessed to the details of his bloody night.
While reenacting the crime in front of the same apartment door, "Bulent" revealed his plan; he impersonated a delivery worker to persuade his cousin to open the door, after which they got into a heated argument over his objections to her "profession," which ended with him shooting her. To conceal the traces of his crime, the killer stated that he threw the murder weapon into the depths of the Bosphorus Strait, asserting that he carried out his plan alone, taking advantage of the old suspicions directed towards other relatives who had previously threatened the victim, which kept the fingers of accusation away from him for many years.