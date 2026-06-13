بعد 10 سنوات من الغموض الذي لف واحدة من أشهر القضايا الجنائية في إسطنبول، أسدلت السلطات التركية الستار على قضية مقتل الراقصة المعروفة «أينور كانبور»، عقب اعتراف مباغت من قِبل الجاني الذي نجح في التواري عن الأنظار طيلة عقد كامل.

تعود فصول المأساة إلى عام 2016، عندما عُثر على «أينور» (النجمة السابقة في أشهر فرق الرقص الشرقي الجماعي التي لمع نجمها في العروض التلفزيونية والمهرجانات) مقتولة بالرصاص أمام باب شقتها في حي «شيشلي» الراقي. في ذلك الوقت، عجزت التحقيقات عن فك شفرة الجريمة، وظلت الهوية مجهولة حتى شكلت وزارة العدل أخيراً وحدة قضائية متخصصة بنبش «الجرائم الغامضة».

خيوط التحقيق الجديد، المدعومة بتحليل دقيق لسجلات الاتصالات وتحركات وسائل النقل العامة، قادت المحققين إلى محاصرة قريب للضحية يُدعى «بولنت». وتحت وطأة الأدلة الدامغة، انهار المتهم معترفاً بتفاصيل ليلته الدموية.

وأثناء تمثيله للجريمة أمام باب الشقة ذاتها، كشف «بولنت» خطته؛ حيث انتحل صفة عامل توصيل ليدفع قريبته إلى فتح الباب، ليدخلا بعدها في مشادة كلامية حادة بسبب اعتراضه على «مهنتها»، انتهت بإطلاقه النار عليها. ولإخفاء معالم جرمه، أفاد القاتل بأنه ألقى بمسدس الجريمة في أعماق مضيق البوسفور، مؤكداً أنه نفذ خطته بمفرده مستغلاً توجّه الشكوك القديمة نحو أقارب آخرين كانوا قد هددوا الضحية سابقاً، ما أبعد عنه أصابع الاتهام لسنوات طويلة.