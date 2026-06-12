أفاد متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بأن مسودة التفاهم بين طهران وواشنطن لإنهاء الحرب تنتظر القرار النهائي من المؤسسات العليا في إيران.
النص النهائي بات جاهزا للتوقيع
وأعلنت وكالة الأنباء الرسمية «إرنا»، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الملامح العامة والنص شبه النهائي لتفاهم إنهاء الحرب بين إيران والولايات المتحدة باتا جاهزين تقريباً، بعد نحو شهر ونصف الشهر من تبادل الرسائل بين الطرفين.
وأضافت أن النص «خضع لتعديلات عديدة خلال الفترة الماضية»، لكن الهيكل الأساسي للتفاهم بين طهران وواشنطن «أُعد ضمن إطار يراعي المصالح الوطنية الإيرانية والخطوط الحمراء»، وفق قوله.
واعتبرت الوكالة أنه «خلافاً لما تردد خلال الأسابيع الماضية من انتقادات أو تشكيك من بعض الأطراف السياسية، فقد جرى إعداد نص التفاهم بدقة وحذر شديدين، لتفادي أي تفسيرات متباينة، أو تنصل من الالتزامات من قبل الطرف الآخر».
الاتفاق يتضمن 14 بندا
من جانبها، ذكرت وكالة أنباء «مهر» الإيرانية، أن مذكرة التفاهم لإنهاء الحرب تشمل 14 بنداً، تتضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، وإلغاء العقوبات الأمريكية على النفط الإيراني، والإفراج عن الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة.
وأضافت أن الولايات المتحدة ستسحب قواتها من محيط إيران، بموجب الاتفاق، كما سترفع الحصار المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية. وأوضحت أن المفاوضات المقررة مع واشنطن، بعد وقف إطلاق النار، وفق المذكرة، ستركز على القضايا النووية والاقتصادية، وستستبعد المناقشات حول برنامج الصواريخ الإيرانية.
وتضمنت بنود «مذكرة التفاهم» لإنهاء الحرب: إنهاء الأعمال القتالية بكافة الجبهات بما يشمل لبنان لمدة 60 يوماً، تعهدات إيرانية بعدم امتلاك أو شراء أي سلاح نووي، إجراء مفاوضات نووية بين واشنطن وطهران خلال 60 يوماً بشأن اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب، إعادة فتح مضيق فور توقيع الاتفاق دون أي رسوم إيرانية للعبور، عودة حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب خلال 30 يوماً من توقيع الاتفاق، إنهاء الحصار الأمريكي على موانئ إيران خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار (60 يوماً) بشكل تدريجي، إعفاءات أمريكية مؤقتة تسمح ببيع النفط الإيراني خلال فترة الـ60 يوماً، ورفع العقوبات المفروضة على إيران بشكل تدريجي بناءً على مدى التزامها بالاتفاق.
انعقاد قمة مجموعة السبع
ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن مسؤولين كبار قولهم إن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تقتربان من توقيع اتفاق، يشمل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، بالتزامن مع انعقاد قمة مجموعة السبع الأسبوع القادم.
وقال مسؤول في مجموعة السبع إن مسؤولاً إيرانياً رفيعاً أشار خلال الليل إلى أن فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق مرتفعة، مضيفاً أن الاتفاق قد يأتي على شكل مذكرة تفاهم، وليس اتفاقاً نهائياً.
وتُعقد قمة مجموعة السبع في مدينة إيفيان الفرنسية بين 15 و17 يونيو، فيما يجري تداول مدينة جنيف السويسرية كموقع محتمل لتوقيع الاتفاق، اعتباراً من الأحد القادم، وفق أشخاص مطلعين على الخطة.
إيران لم تؤكد حضورها بعد
وحذر المسؤول من أن إيران لم تؤكد بعد استعدادها لحضور مراسم توقيع، مشيراً إلى أن الاتصالات بين طهران وواشنطن ظلت بطيئة منذ اندلاع الحرب في فبراير.
فيما تحدث مسؤول آخر في مجموعة السبع عن وجود مؤشرات على اقتراب التوقيع، لكنه حذر من أن تقدماً دبلوماسياً مشابهاً لم يكتمل في مرات سابقة.
من جانبه، قال دبلوماسي مطلع إن المفاوضين الإيرانيين وافقوا على الاتفاق، لكن ليس واضحاً ما إذا كان المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي قد منح موافقته النهائية، باعتباره صاحب القرار النهائي في ملفات السياسة الخارجية والأمن.
A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the draft agreement between Tehran and Washington to end the war is awaiting the final decision from the higher institutions in Iran.
The final text is ready for signing
The official news agency "IRNA" announced today (Friday) that the general outlines and the semi-final text of the agreement to end the war between Iran and the United States are almost ready, after about a month and a half of exchanging messages between the two parties.
It added that the text "has undergone numerous modifications over the past period," but the basic structure of the agreement between Tehran and Washington "was prepared within a framework that considers Iranian national interests and red lines," according to its statement.
The agency noted that "contrary to the criticisms or doubts circulated in recent weeks by some political parties, the text of the agreement has been prepared with great precision and caution, to avoid any divergent interpretations or evasion of commitments by the other party."
The agreement includes 14 clauses
For its part, the Iranian news agency "Mehr" reported that the memorandum of understanding to end the war includes 14 clauses, which include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil, and releasing frozen Iranian funds.
It added that the United States will withdraw its forces from around Iran under the agreement, and will lift the blockade imposed on Iranian ports. It clarified that the scheduled negotiations with Washington, following the ceasefire, according to the memorandum, will focus on nuclear and economic issues, and will exclude discussions about the Iranian missile program.
The clauses of the "memorandum of understanding" to end the war included: ending hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon for 60 days, Iranian commitments not to possess or purchase any nuclear weapons, conducting nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran within 60 days regarding enriched Iranian uranium, reopening the Strait immediately upon signing the agreement without any Iranian transit fees, returning maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within 30 days of signing the agreement, gradually ending the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports during the ceasefire period (60 days), temporary U.S. exemptions allowing the sale of Iranian oil during the 60-day period, and gradually lifting sanctions imposed on Iran based on its compliance with the agreement.
G7 Summit Meeting
Bloomberg reported that senior officials said the United States and Iran are nearing a signing of an agreement that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, coinciding with the G7 summit taking place next week.
A G7 official stated that a senior Iranian official indicated overnight that the chances of reaching an agreement are high, adding that the agreement may come in the form of a memorandum of understanding, rather than a final agreement.
The G7 summit is being held in Évian, France, from June 15 to 17, while the Swiss city of Geneva is being discussed as a potential location for signing the agreement, starting next Sunday, according to sources familiar with the plan.
Iran has not yet confirmed its attendance
The official warned that Iran has not yet confirmed its readiness to attend the signing ceremony, noting that communications between Tehran and Washington have remained slow since the outbreak of the war in February.
Another G7 official spoke of signs indicating that a signing is imminent, but cautioned that similar diplomatic progress has not been completed in previous instances.
For his part, a knowledgeable diplomat stated that the Iranian negotiators have agreed to the agreement, but it is unclear whether Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has given his final approval, as he holds the final decision in foreign policy and security matters.