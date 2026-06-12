A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the draft agreement between Tehran and Washington to end the war is awaiting the final decision from the higher institutions in Iran.

The final text is ready for signing

The official news agency "IRNA" announced today (Friday) that the general outlines and the semi-final text of the agreement to end the war between Iran and the United States are almost ready, after about a month and a half of exchanging messages between the two parties.

It added that the text "has undergone numerous modifications over the past period," but the basic structure of the agreement between Tehran and Washington "was prepared within a framework that considers Iranian national interests and red lines," according to its statement.

The agency noted that "contrary to the criticisms or doubts circulated in recent weeks by some political parties, the text of the agreement has been prepared with great precision and caution, to avoid any divergent interpretations or evasion of commitments by the other party."

The agreement includes 14 clauses

For its part, the Iranian news agency "Mehr" reported that the memorandum of understanding to end the war includes 14 clauses, which include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil, and releasing frozen Iranian funds.

It added that the United States will withdraw its forces from around Iran under the agreement, and will lift the blockade imposed on Iranian ports. It clarified that the scheduled negotiations with Washington, following the ceasefire, according to the memorandum, will focus on nuclear and economic issues, and will exclude discussions about the Iranian missile program.

The clauses of the "memorandum of understanding" to end the war included: ending hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon for 60 days, Iranian commitments not to possess or purchase any nuclear weapons, conducting nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran within 60 days regarding enriched Iranian uranium, reopening the Strait immediately upon signing the agreement without any Iranian transit fees, returning maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within 30 days of signing the agreement, gradually ending the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports during the ceasefire period (60 days), temporary U.S. exemptions allowing the sale of Iranian oil during the 60-day period, and gradually lifting sanctions imposed on Iran based on its compliance with the agreement.

G7 Summit Meeting

Bloomberg reported that senior officials said the United States and Iran are nearing a signing of an agreement that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, coinciding with the G7 summit taking place next week.

A G7 official stated that a senior Iranian official indicated overnight that the chances of reaching an agreement are high, adding that the agreement may come in the form of a memorandum of understanding, rather than a final agreement.

The G7 summit is being held in Évian, France, from June 15 to 17, while the Swiss city of Geneva is being discussed as a potential location for signing the agreement, starting next Sunday, according to sources familiar with the plan.

Iran has not yet confirmed its attendance

The official warned that Iran has not yet confirmed its readiness to attend the signing ceremony, noting that communications between Tehran and Washington have remained slow since the outbreak of the war in February.



Another G7 official spoke of signs indicating that a signing is imminent, but cautioned that similar diplomatic progress has not been completed in previous instances.



For his part, a knowledgeable diplomat stated that the Iranian negotiators have agreed to the agreement, but it is unclear whether Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has given his final approval, as he holds the final decision in foreign policy and security matters.