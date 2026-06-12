أفاد متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بأن مسودة التفاهم بين طهران وواشنطن لإنهاء الحرب تنتظر القرار النهائي من المؤسسات العليا في إيران.

النص النهائي بات جاهزا للتوقيع

وأعلنت وكالة الأنباء الرسمية «إرنا»، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الملامح العامة والنص شبه النهائي لتفاهم إنهاء الحرب بين إيران والولايات المتحدة باتا جاهزين تقريباً، بعد نحو شهر ونصف الشهر من تبادل الرسائل بين الطرفين.

وأضافت أن النص «خضع لتعديلات عديدة خلال الفترة الماضية»، لكن الهيكل الأساسي للتفاهم بين طهران وواشنطن «أُعد ضمن إطار يراعي المصالح الوطنية الإيرانية والخطوط الحمراء»، وفق قوله.

واعتبرت الوكالة أنه «خلافاً لما تردد خلال الأسابيع الماضية من انتقادات أو تشكيك من بعض الأطراف السياسية، فقد جرى إعداد نص التفاهم بدقة وحذر شديدين، لتفادي أي تفسيرات متباينة، أو تنصل من الالتزامات من قبل الطرف الآخر».

الاتفاق يتضمن 14 بندا

من جانبها، ذكرت وكالة أنباء «مهر» الإيرانية، أن مذكرة التفاهم لإنهاء الحرب تشمل 14 بنداً، تتضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، وإلغاء العقوبات الأمريكية على النفط الإيراني، والإفراج عن الأموال الإيرانية المجمدة.

وأضافت أن الولايات المتحدة ستسحب قواتها من محيط إيران، بموجب الاتفاق، كما سترفع الحصار المفروض على الموانئ الإيرانية. وأوضحت أن المفاوضات المقررة مع واشنطن، بعد وقف إطلاق النار، وفق المذكرة، ستركز على القضايا النووية والاقتصادية، وستستبعد المناقشات حول برنامج الصواريخ الإيرانية.

وتضمنت بنود «مذكرة التفاهم» لإنهاء الحرب: إنهاء الأعمال القتالية بكافة الجبهات بما يشمل لبنان لمدة 60 يوماً، تعهدات إيرانية بعدم امتلاك أو شراء أي سلاح نووي، إجراء مفاوضات نووية بين واشنطن وطهران خلال 60 يوماً بشأن اليورانيوم الإيراني المخصب، إعادة فتح مضيق فور توقيع الاتفاق دون أي رسوم إيرانية للعبور، عودة حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب خلال 30 يوماً من توقيع الاتفاق، إنهاء الحصار الأمريكي على موانئ إيران خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار (60 يوماً) بشكل تدريجي، إعفاءات أمريكية مؤقتة تسمح ببيع النفط الإيراني خلال فترة الـ60 يوماً، ورفع العقوبات المفروضة على إيران بشكل تدريجي بناءً على مدى التزامها بالاتفاق.

انعقاد قمة مجموعة السبع

ونقلت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» عن مسؤولين كبار قولهم إن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تقتربان من توقيع اتفاق، يشمل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، بالتزامن مع انعقاد قمة مجموعة السبع الأسبوع القادم.

وقال مسؤول في مجموعة السبع إن مسؤولاً إيرانياً رفيعاً أشار خلال الليل إلى أن فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق مرتفعة، مضيفاً أن الاتفاق قد يأتي على شكل مذكرة تفاهم، وليس اتفاقاً نهائياً.

وتُعقد قمة مجموعة السبع في مدينة إيفيان الفرنسية بين 15 و17 يونيو، فيما يجري تداول مدينة جنيف السويسرية كموقع محتمل لتوقيع الاتفاق، اعتباراً من الأحد القادم، وفق أشخاص مطلعين على الخطة.

إيران لم تؤكد حضورها بعد

وحذر المسؤول من أن إيران لم تؤكد بعد استعدادها لحضور مراسم توقيع، مشيراً إلى أن الاتصالات بين طهران وواشنطن ظلت بطيئة منذ اندلاع الحرب في فبراير.


فيما تحدث مسؤول آخر في مجموعة السبع عن وجود مؤشرات على اقتراب التوقيع، لكنه حذر من أن تقدماً دبلوماسياً مشابهاً لم يكتمل في مرات سابقة.


من جانبه، قال دبلوماسي مطلع إن المفاوضين الإيرانيين وافقوا على الاتفاق، لكن ليس واضحاً ما إذا كان المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي قد منح موافقته النهائية، باعتباره صاحب القرار النهائي في ملفات السياسة الخارجية والأمن.