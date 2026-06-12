أكد رئيس مجلس الإدارة مدير عام مرفأ بيروت مروان النفي في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن قرار ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز، القاضي باستئناف الصادرات اللبنانية إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، يمثل ركيزة أساسية لدعم الاقتصاد اللبناني وتعزيز العلاقات الأخوية والتجارية التاريخية بين البلدين الشقيقين.


وحول الترتيبات اللوجستية، أكد النفّي أن إدارة المرفأ في حالة جهوزية كاملة ومستدامة لمواكبة هذا القرار، بما يضمن انسياب حركة التصدير بكفاءة عالية.

وفيما يتعلق بالإجراءات التنظيمية والرقابية المتبعة تنفيذاً والتي تواكب الضوابط في السعودية، قال: «لقد قطعنا شوطاً كبيراً في تنفيذ الإجراءات التطويرية على المستويين التنظيمي والرقابي، خصوصاً أن أجهزة (السكانيرز) تشكل ضمانة أساسية لرفع مستوى الرقابة الصارمة».


وأضاف: «هدفنا الأساسي هو تطبيق أعلى معايير الامتثال والشفافية في إدارة العمليات والبضائع، بما يعزز الثقة المطلقة بحركة الصادرات اللبنانية عبر مرفأ بيروت، ويمنع أي محاولات للإساءة إلى هذا الشريان التجاري المهم».


وثمن النفّي عبر «عكاظ» الجهود الحثيثة التي بذلها كل من رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزيف عون، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء القاضي نواف سلام، ووزير الأشغال العامة والنقل فايز رسامني، والتي أسهمت بشكل مباشر في تهيئة الظروف المؤاتية وتذليل العقبات، وصولاً إلى صدور هذا القرار من قبل القيادة السعودية.


وختم لـ«عكاظ» بالتأكيد على التزام إدارة المرفأ المطلق بتأمين كافة المتطلبات التشغيلية واللوجستية اللازمة على مدار الساعة لمواكبة القرار وضمان حسن تطبيقه، بما يخدم مصلحة البلدين الشقيقين ويعيد الزخم للتبادل التجاري المشترك.