The Chairman of the Board and General Manager of the Port of Beirut, Marwan Al-Naffi, confirmed in a special statement to "Okaz" that the decision of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to resume Lebanese exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a fundamental pillar for supporting the Lebanese economy and enhancing the fraternal and historical trade relations between the two brotherly countries.



Regarding the logistical arrangements, Al-Naffi confirmed that the port management is fully and sustainably prepared to implement this decision, ensuring the smooth flow of exports with high efficiency.

As for the regulatory and supervisory measures being implemented in accordance with the controls in Saudi Arabia, he said: "We have made significant progress in implementing developmental procedures at both the regulatory and supervisory levels, especially since the scanning devices represent a fundamental guarantee for raising the level of strict oversight."



He added: "Our primary goal is to apply the highest standards of compliance and transparency in managing operations and goods, which enhances absolute confidence in the movement of Lebanese exports through the Port of Beirut and prevents any attempts to undermine this important commercial artery."



Al-Naffi praised through "Okaz" the diligent efforts made by President General Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam, and Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Al-Rassamni, which directly contributed to creating favorable conditions and overcoming obstacles, leading to the issuance of this decision by the Saudi leadership.



He concluded to "Okaz" by affirming the port management's absolute commitment to securing all operational and logistical requirements around the clock to support the decision and ensure its proper implementation, serving the interests of the two brotherly countries and revitalizing mutual trade exchange.