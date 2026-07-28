من المقرر أن يجتمع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مع نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في البيت الأبيض، في لقاء يهدف إلى بحث تطورات الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية ومستقبل الدعم الأمريكي لكييف، في وقت تتواصل المواجهات العسكرية ويتعثر المسار الدبلوماسي الرامي إلى إنهاء النزاع.


منظومة باتريوت للدفاع الجوي


وقال مصدر أوكراني، إن الصواريخ المستخدمة في منظومة الدفاع الجوي «باتريوت» تمثل أولوية قصوى. وأضاف «نتعرض لضربات كل يوم، لذا نحتاج إلى موافقة ترمب وفريقه للسماح لنا بشراء صواريخ باتريوت..


ويتوقع أن يضغط زيلينسكي للحصول على قدرات الدفاع الجوي المطلوبة بشكل ملح وإتمام صفقة للطائرات المسيرة مع الولايات المتحدة.


ومن المرجح أن يتناول النقاش وعدا قطعه ترمب في قمة حلف الناتو في أنقرة في أوائل يوليو الجاري، بمنح أوكرانيا ترخيصاً لإنتاج صواريخ باتريوت الدفاعية.


وتأتي الزيارة في ظل تصعيد متبادل للهجمات بعيدة المدى بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، وبعد أكثر من أربع سنوات على اندلاع الحرب، بينما لم تحقق جهود الوساطة التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة اختراقاً ملموساً في المفاوضات بين موسكو وكييف.


توسيع التعاون الإستراتيجي


وأكد الرئيس الأوكراني أن تعزيز الدفاعات الجوية، خصوصا أنظمة التصدي للصواريخ الباليستية، إلى جانب توسيع التعاون الإستراتيجي مع الولايات المتحدة، يتصدران جدول أعمال محادثاته في واشنطن، معرباً عن أمله في استمرار الدعم الأمريكي والتوصل إلى سلام ينهي الحرب.


وشهدت العلاقات بين ترمب وزيلينسكي فترات من التوتر، إلا أن الرئيس الأمريكي أبدى خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة مواقف أكثر مرونة تجاه كييف، بعد أشهر من الانتقادات التي طالت القيادة الأوكرانية.


ووفقاً لمسؤول في البيت الأبيض، فإن اللقاء يعقد بالتزامن مع مراسم تكريم السيناتور الأمريكي الراحل ليندسي غراهام، الذي كان من أبرز الداعمين لأوكرانيا في الكونغرس قبل وفاته في يوليو الماضي.


تحول نسبي خلال الشهر الأخيرة


ومنذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض، قلّص ترمب شحنات الأسلحة الأمريكية المباشرة إلى أوكرانيا، مفضلاً الاعتماد على برنامج يسمح للدول الأوروبية بشراء الأسلحة الأمريكية ثم نقلها إلى كييف، في حين لا تزال واشنطن توفر دعماً استخباراتياً وتقنياً مهماً، إضافة إلى خدمات الاتصالات العسكرية عبر نظام ستارلينك.


وسبق أن أخفق زيلينسكي خلال لقاء جمعه بترمب في واشنطن في أكتوبر 2025 في إقناع الإدارة الأمريكية بتزويد أوكرانيا بصواريخ توماهوك، كما شهد اجتماع آخر بين الرئيسين في فبراير من العام نفسه مشادة علنية داخل المكتب البيضاوي، اتهم خلالها ترمب نظيره الأوكراني بالمخاطرة بتوسيع نطاق الحرب.


وشهد الموقف الأمريكي تحولاً نسبياً خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، إذ أشاد ترمب خلال اجتماعه الأخير مع زيلينسكي في تركيا بأداء الرئيس الأوكراني، كما أبدى استعداداً لدعم إنتاج صواريخ باتريوت الدفاعية لتلبية احتياجات كييف المتزايدة في مواجهة الهجمات الروسية.


تصعيد ميداني متبادل


وفي موازاة التحركات السياسية، تواصل الحرب تصعيدها الميداني، إذ كثفت أوكرانيا هجماتها على منشآت النفط والبنية التحتية داخل روسيا، مستهدفة مصافي ومستودعات وقود وسفن شحن في بحر آزوف، بينما واصلت القوات الروسية قصفها المكثف، خصوصا على ميناء أوديسا، ما أدى إلى تعطيل جزء من الصادرات الزراعية الأوكرانية عبر البحر الأسود.


ورغم استمرار الاتصالات الدبلوماسية، لا تزال فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق سياسي محدودة في ظل تمسك موسكو وكييف بمواقفهما بشأن الأراضي الأوكرانية، فيما يؤكد الكرملين أن تصاعد الهجمات داخل الأراضي الروسية لن يؤدي إلا إلى إطالة أمد الحرب.