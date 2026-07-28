U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet today (Tuesday) with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, in a meeting aimed at discussing the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the future of U.S. support for Kyiv, at a time when military confrontations continue and the diplomatic path to end the conflict is stalled.



Patriot Air Defense System



An Ukrainian source stated that the missiles used in the "Patriot" air defense system are a top priority. He added, "We are being hit every day, so we need Trump and his team's approval to allow us to purchase Patriot missiles..



Zelensky is expected to push for urgently needed air defense capabilities and to finalize a deal for drones with the United States.



The discussion is likely to address a promise made by Trump at the NATO summit in Ankara in early July, to grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot defense missiles.



The visit comes amid a mutual escalation of long-range attacks between Russia and Ukraine, and after more than four years since the outbreak of the war, while U.S.-led mediation efforts have not achieved a significant breakthrough in negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.



Expanding Strategic Cooperation



The Ukrainian president confirmed that enhancing air defenses, especially ballistic missile defense systems, along with expanding strategic cooperation with the United States, tops the agenda of his talks in Washington, expressing hope for continued U.S. support and reaching a peace agreement to end the war.



Relations between Trump and Zelensky have seen periods of tension, but the U.S. president has shown more flexible positions towards Kyiv in recent weeks, following months of criticism directed at the Ukrainian leadership.



According to a White House official, the meeting coincides with a ceremony honoring the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who was one of the most prominent supporters of Ukraine in Congress before his death last July.



Relative Shift in Recent Months



Since returning to the White House, Trump has reduced direct U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine, preferring to rely on a program that allows European countries to purchase U.S. weapons and then transfer them to Kyiv, while Washington continues to provide significant intelligence and technical support, in addition to military communications services via the Starlink system.



Zelensky had previously failed to convince the U.S. administration to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles during a meeting with Trump in Washington in October 2025, and another meeting between the two presidents in February of the same year witnessed a public altercation in the Oval Office, during which Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart of risking an escalation of the war.



The U.S. position has seen a relative shift in recent months, as Trump praised Zelensky's performance during their recent meeting in Turkey and expressed a willingness to support the production of Patriot defense missiles to meet Kyiv's increasing needs in the face of Russian attacks.



Mutual Field Escalation



Alongside political maneuvers, the war continues to escalate on the ground, as Ukraine has intensified its attacks on oil facilities and infrastructure within Russia, targeting refineries, fuel depots, and cargo ships in the Sea of Azov, while Russian forces have continued their heavy bombardment, especially on the port of Odessa, disrupting part of Ukraine's agricultural exports via the Black Sea.



Despite ongoing diplomatic communications, the chances of reaching a political agreement remain limited as Moscow and Kyiv hold firm to their positions regarding Ukrainian territories, while the Kremlin asserts that the escalation of attacks within Russian territory will only prolong the war.