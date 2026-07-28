من المقرر أن يجتمع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مع نظيره الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في البيت الأبيض، في لقاء يهدف إلى بحث تطورات الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية ومستقبل الدعم الأمريكي لكييف، في وقت تتواصل المواجهات العسكرية ويتعثر المسار الدبلوماسي الرامي إلى إنهاء النزاع.
منظومة باتريوت للدفاع الجوي
وقال مصدر أوكراني، إن الصواريخ المستخدمة في منظومة الدفاع الجوي «باتريوت» تمثل أولوية قصوى. وأضاف «نتعرض لضربات كل يوم، لذا نحتاج إلى موافقة ترمب وفريقه للسماح لنا بشراء صواريخ باتريوت..
ويتوقع أن يضغط زيلينسكي للحصول على قدرات الدفاع الجوي المطلوبة بشكل ملح وإتمام صفقة للطائرات المسيرة مع الولايات المتحدة.
ومن المرجح أن يتناول النقاش وعدا قطعه ترمب في قمة حلف الناتو في أنقرة في أوائل يوليو الجاري، بمنح أوكرانيا ترخيصاً لإنتاج صواريخ باتريوت الدفاعية.
وتأتي الزيارة في ظل تصعيد متبادل للهجمات بعيدة المدى بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، وبعد أكثر من أربع سنوات على اندلاع الحرب، بينما لم تحقق جهود الوساطة التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة اختراقاً ملموساً في المفاوضات بين موسكو وكييف.
توسيع التعاون الإستراتيجي
وأكد الرئيس الأوكراني أن تعزيز الدفاعات الجوية، خصوصا أنظمة التصدي للصواريخ الباليستية، إلى جانب توسيع التعاون الإستراتيجي مع الولايات المتحدة، يتصدران جدول أعمال محادثاته في واشنطن، معرباً عن أمله في استمرار الدعم الأمريكي والتوصل إلى سلام ينهي الحرب.
وشهدت العلاقات بين ترمب وزيلينسكي فترات من التوتر، إلا أن الرئيس الأمريكي أبدى خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة مواقف أكثر مرونة تجاه كييف، بعد أشهر من الانتقادات التي طالت القيادة الأوكرانية.
ووفقاً لمسؤول في البيت الأبيض، فإن اللقاء يعقد بالتزامن مع مراسم تكريم السيناتور الأمريكي الراحل ليندسي غراهام، الذي كان من أبرز الداعمين لأوكرانيا في الكونغرس قبل وفاته في يوليو الماضي.
تحول نسبي خلال الشهر الأخيرة
ومنذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض، قلّص ترمب شحنات الأسلحة الأمريكية المباشرة إلى أوكرانيا، مفضلاً الاعتماد على برنامج يسمح للدول الأوروبية بشراء الأسلحة الأمريكية ثم نقلها إلى كييف، في حين لا تزال واشنطن توفر دعماً استخباراتياً وتقنياً مهماً، إضافة إلى خدمات الاتصالات العسكرية عبر نظام ستارلينك.
وسبق أن أخفق زيلينسكي خلال لقاء جمعه بترمب في واشنطن في أكتوبر 2025 في إقناع الإدارة الأمريكية بتزويد أوكرانيا بصواريخ توماهوك، كما شهد اجتماع آخر بين الرئيسين في فبراير من العام نفسه مشادة علنية داخل المكتب البيضاوي، اتهم خلالها ترمب نظيره الأوكراني بالمخاطرة بتوسيع نطاق الحرب.
وشهد الموقف الأمريكي تحولاً نسبياً خلال الأشهر الأخيرة، إذ أشاد ترمب خلال اجتماعه الأخير مع زيلينسكي في تركيا بأداء الرئيس الأوكراني، كما أبدى استعداداً لدعم إنتاج صواريخ باتريوت الدفاعية لتلبية احتياجات كييف المتزايدة في مواجهة الهجمات الروسية.
تصعيد ميداني متبادل
وفي موازاة التحركات السياسية، تواصل الحرب تصعيدها الميداني، إذ كثفت أوكرانيا هجماتها على منشآت النفط والبنية التحتية داخل روسيا، مستهدفة مصافي ومستودعات وقود وسفن شحن في بحر آزوف، بينما واصلت القوات الروسية قصفها المكثف، خصوصا على ميناء أوديسا، ما أدى إلى تعطيل جزء من الصادرات الزراعية الأوكرانية عبر البحر الأسود.
ورغم استمرار الاتصالات الدبلوماسية، لا تزال فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق سياسي محدودة في ظل تمسك موسكو وكييف بمواقفهما بشأن الأراضي الأوكرانية، فيما يؤكد الكرملين أن تصاعد الهجمات داخل الأراضي الروسية لن يؤدي إلا إلى إطالة أمد الحرب.
U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet today (Tuesday) with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, in a meeting aimed at discussing the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the future of U.S. support for Kyiv, at a time when military confrontations continue and the diplomatic path to end the conflict is stalled.
Patriot Air Defense System
An Ukrainian source stated that the missiles used in the "Patriot" air defense system are a top priority. He added, "We are being hit every day, so we need Trump and his team's approval to allow us to purchase Patriot missiles..
Zelensky is expected to push for urgently needed air defense capabilities and to finalize a deal for drones with the United States.
The discussion is likely to address a promise made by Trump at the NATO summit in Ankara in early July, to grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot defense missiles.
The visit comes amid a mutual escalation of long-range attacks between Russia and Ukraine, and after more than four years since the outbreak of the war, while U.S.-led mediation efforts have not achieved a significant breakthrough in negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.
Expanding Strategic Cooperation
The Ukrainian president confirmed that enhancing air defenses, especially ballistic missile defense systems, along with expanding strategic cooperation with the United States, tops the agenda of his talks in Washington, expressing hope for continued U.S. support and reaching a peace agreement to end the war.
Relations between Trump and Zelensky have seen periods of tension, but the U.S. president has shown more flexible positions towards Kyiv in recent weeks, following months of criticism directed at the Ukrainian leadership.
According to a White House official, the meeting coincides with a ceremony honoring the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who was one of the most prominent supporters of Ukraine in Congress before his death last July.
Relative Shift in Recent Months
Since returning to the White House, Trump has reduced direct U.S. arms shipments to Ukraine, preferring to rely on a program that allows European countries to purchase U.S. weapons and then transfer them to Kyiv, while Washington continues to provide significant intelligence and technical support, in addition to military communications services via the Starlink system.
Zelensky had previously failed to convince the U.S. administration to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles during a meeting with Trump in Washington in October 2025, and another meeting between the two presidents in February of the same year witnessed a public altercation in the Oval Office, during which Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart of risking an escalation of the war.
The U.S. position has seen a relative shift in recent months, as Trump praised Zelensky's performance during their recent meeting in Turkey and expressed a willingness to support the production of Patriot defense missiles to meet Kyiv's increasing needs in the face of Russian attacks.
Mutual Field Escalation
Alongside political maneuvers, the war continues to escalate on the ground, as Ukraine has intensified its attacks on oil facilities and infrastructure within Russia, targeting refineries, fuel depots, and cargo ships in the Sea of Azov, while Russian forces have continued their heavy bombardment, especially on the port of Odessa, disrupting part of Ukraine's agricultural exports via the Black Sea.
Despite ongoing diplomatic communications, the chances of reaching a political agreement remain limited as Moscow and Kyiv hold firm to their positions regarding Ukrainian territories, while the Kremlin asserts that the escalation of attacks within Russian territory will only prolong the war.