كشف هشاشة المباني وأشعل سباق الإنقاذ.. زلزال اليابان: إصابات وانهيارات وتحذيرات من تسونامي

ضرب زلزال قوي بلغت شدته 7.1 درجة محافظة كوماموتو في جزيرة كيوشو عند الساعة 4:27 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي؛ وفق ما أعلنته وكالة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية.
وقع الزلزال على عمق عشرة كيلومترات فقط تحت سطح البحر قرب مدينة أوتو الساحلية، وسُجِّلت أقصى درجة على مقياس شيندو 7، ما أدى إلى اهتزازات عنيفة أربكت السكان وتسببت في أضرار واسعة داخل المناطق الحضرية.
شهدت مدينة كوماموتو والمناطق المحيطة بها إصابات متعددة نتيجة تساقط الحطام وانهيار أجزاء من مبانٍ تأثرت بقوة الهزة، فيما أبلغت السلطات عن انهيار مبانٍ منخفضة الارتفاع وتضرر منشآت سكنية وتجارية في بلدات قريبة من مركز الزلزال. كما رُصدت حرائق محدودة في عدد من المواقع، وقد تمكنت فرق الإطفاء من السيطرة على معظمها سريعاً، بينما تستمر فرق الإنقاذ في عمليات البحث وسط ظروف ميدانية معقدة بفعل الهزات الارتدادية المتواصلة.
وفي ظل المخاوف من موجات البحر، أصدرت وكالة الأرصاد تحذيراً عاجلاً من تسونامي قد يصل ارتفاعه إلى متر واحد في بحري أرياكي وياتسوشيرو، ودعت السلطات السكان إلى إخلاء السواحل فوراً واللجوء إلى مناطق مرتفعة، فيما تواصل مكبرات الصوت في المدن الساحلية بثّ رسائل تحذيرية متتابعة.
الحكومة اليابانية أعلنت حالة طوارئ واسعة شملت سبع محافظات في كيوشو، بينما علّقت شركة JR Kyushu حركة القطارات السريعة والشينكانسن بالكامل لإجراء فحوصات السلامة على الجسور والأنفاق. وفي المقابل، أكدت هيئة التنظيم النووي أن محطتي سينداي وغينكاي النوويتين لم تتعرضا لأي أضرار وأن أنظمة الأمان تعمل بشكل طبيعي.
الوضع الميداني حتى اللحظة يعكس مشهداً طارئاً متشابكاً تتداخل فيه عمليات الإنقاذ مع إجراءات الإخلاء، وسط استمرار الهزات الارتدادية التي تبقي السلطات في حالة تأهب مستمر، بينما تتواصل الجهود لتقييم حجم الخسائر بدقة خلال الساعات المقبلة.
A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Kyushu Island at 4:27 PM local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of just ten kilometers beneath the sea surface near the coastal city of Oto, with the maximum intensity recorded on the Shindo scale being 7, leading to violent tremors that unsettled residents and caused widespread damage in urban areas.
The city of Kumamoto and surrounding areas experienced multiple injuries due to falling debris and the collapse of parts of buildings affected by the force of the quake, while authorities reported the collapse of low-rise buildings and damage to residential and commercial facilities in towns close to the earthquake's epicenter. Limited fires were also observed in several locations, with firefighting teams managing to control most of them quickly, while rescue teams continue their search operations amid complex field conditions due to ongoing aftershocks.
Amid fears of sea waves, the meteorological agency issued an urgent tsunami warning that could reach a height of one meter in the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas, urging authorities to evacuate coastal residents immediately to higher ground, while loudspeakers in coastal cities continue to broadcast successive warning messages.
The Japanese government declared a wide-ranging state of emergency that included seven prefectures in Kyushu, while JR Kyushu suspended all shinkansen and rapid train services to conduct safety inspections on bridges and tunnels. In contrast, the Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that the Sendai and Genkai nuclear power plants were not damaged and that safety systems are functioning normally.
The current field situation reflects a complex emergency scene where rescue operations intertwine with evacuation procedures, amid ongoing aftershocks that keep authorities in a state of constant alert, while efforts continue to accurately assess the extent of the damages in the coming hours.