ضرب زلزال قوي بلغت شدته 7.1 درجة محافظة كوماموتو في جزيرة كيوشو عند الساعة 4:27 مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي؛ وفق ما أعلنته وكالة الأرصاد الجوية اليابانية.

وقع الزلزال على عمق عشرة كيلومترات فقط تحت سطح البحر قرب مدينة أوتو الساحلية، وسُجِّلت أقصى درجة على مقياس شيندو 7، ما أدى إلى اهتزازات عنيفة أربكت السكان وتسببت في أضرار واسعة داخل المناطق الحضرية.
كشف هشاشة المباني وأشعل سباق الإنقاذ.. زلزال اليابان: إصابات وانهيارات وتحذيرات من تسونامي

شهدت مدينة كوماموتو والمناطق المحيطة بها إصابات متعددة نتيجة تساقط الحطام وانهيار أجزاء من مبانٍ تأثرت بقوة الهزة، فيما أبلغت السلطات عن انهيار مبانٍ منخفضة الارتفاع وتضرر منشآت سكنية وتجارية في بلدات قريبة من مركز الزلزال. كما رُصدت حرائق محدودة في عدد من المواقع، وقد تمكنت فرق الإطفاء من السيطرة على معظمها سريعاً، بينما تستمر فرق الإنقاذ في عمليات البحث وسط ظروف ميدانية معقدة بفعل الهزات الارتدادية المتواصلة.

وفي ظل المخاوف من موجات البحر، أصدرت وكالة الأرصاد تحذيراً عاجلاً من تسونامي قد يصل ارتفاعه إلى متر واحد في بحري أرياكي وياتسوشيرو، ودعت السلطات السكان إلى إخلاء السواحل فوراً واللجوء إلى مناطق مرتفعة، فيما تواصل مكبرات الصوت في المدن الساحلية بثّ رسائل تحذيرية متتابعة.

الحكومة اليابانية أعلنت حالة طوارئ واسعة شملت سبع محافظات في كيوشو، بينما علّقت شركة JR Kyushu حركة القطارات السريعة والشينكانسن بالكامل لإجراء فحوصات السلامة على الجسور والأنفاق. وفي المقابل، أكدت هيئة التنظيم النووي أن محطتي سينداي وغينكاي النوويتين لم تتعرضا لأي أضرار وأن أنظمة الأمان تعمل بشكل طبيعي.

الوضع الميداني حتى اللحظة يعكس مشهداً طارئاً متشابكاً تتداخل فيه عمليات الإنقاذ مع إجراءات الإخلاء، وسط استمرار الهزات الارتدادية التي تبقي السلطات في حالة تأهب مستمر، بينما تتواصل الجهود لتقييم حجم الخسائر بدقة خلال الساعات المقبلة.