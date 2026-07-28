كشف هشاشة المباني وأشعل سباق الإنقاذ.. زلزال اليابان: إصابات وانهيارات وتحذيرات من تسونامي

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Kyushu Island at 4:27 PM local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of just ten kilometers beneath the sea surface near the coastal city of Oto, with the maximum intensity recorded on the Shindo scale being 7, leading to violent tremors that unsettled residents and caused widespread damage in urban areas.

The city of Kumamoto and surrounding areas experienced multiple injuries due to falling debris and the collapse of parts of buildings affected by the force of the quake, while authorities reported the collapse of low-rise buildings and damage to residential and commercial facilities in towns close to the earthquake's epicenter. Limited fires were also observed in several locations, with firefighting teams managing to control most of them quickly, while rescue teams continue their search operations amid complex field conditions due to ongoing aftershocks.

Amid fears of sea waves, the meteorological agency issued an urgent tsunami warning that could reach a height of one meter in the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas, urging authorities to evacuate coastal residents immediately to higher ground, while loudspeakers in coastal cities continue to broadcast successive warning messages.

The Japanese government declared a wide-ranging state of emergency that included seven prefectures in Kyushu, while JR Kyushu suspended all shinkansen and rapid train services to conduct safety inspections on bridges and tunnels. In contrast, the Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that the Sendai and Genkai nuclear power plants were not damaged and that safety systems are functioning normally.

The current field situation reflects a complex emergency scene where rescue operations intertwine with evacuation procedures, amid ongoing aftershocks that keep authorities in a state of constant alert, while efforts continue to accurately assess the extent of the damages in the coming hours.