In the latest move in President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce Washington's security commitments to European allies, the United States plans to significantly cut the number of aircraft and warships it provides for NATO operations in Europe.

The New York Times reported that senior European officials confirmed this decision will limit NATO's ability to conduct long-range strikes and reconnaissance operations, noting that allies were informed of the decision in early June in a written document.

The planned troop reductions include cutting the number of American F-16 and F-15E aircraft from about 150 to 100 fighters, reducing the number of maritime reconnaissance aircraft from 26 to 15, as well as withdrawing all eight air refueling planes that were previously available to Europe.

Under the new plan, a missile-launching submarine and an aircraft carrier will be transferred, along with a number of warships and dozens of aircraft that contribute to carrier missions, as well as transferring one of the two bomber groups that were previously available to the alliance in Europe.

Reducing Washington's Commitments to Europe

These details, some of which were published for the first time in the German newspaper Die Welt, provide a clear picture of the Trump administration's intention to reduce its commitments to NATO, which was established in the aftermath of World War II.

The Pentagon has not yet disclosed the timeline for the troop reductions, but U.S. officials indicated that it would take effect "very soon," earlier than expected by their European counterparts.

The sudden reduction of American forces is expected to affect NATO's ability, for example, to monitor Russian submarine movements or launch long-range Tomahawk missiles deep into Russian territory, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Although Europeans have similar missile-launching capabilities, experts say these missiles serve as a stronger deterrent to Russia when used by the United States, as Europeans may be more cautious in their deployment.

Europe is Rearming Its Forces

Despite these reductions, American forces in Europe will still constitute one of the largest NATO forces on the continent. The impact of the troop withdrawal is mitigated by the fact that European leaders, who have recognized the need to reduce their dependence on American support, have already been in the process of rearming their countries.

For some Europeans, the specific number of American assets allocated in Europe is not as important as Trump's willingness to deploy any of them in any potential confrontation.

The troop withdrawal comes at a highly tense moment for Europe. In late May, a Russian drone targeted a residential building in Romania, marking the first such strike on a major urban area within NATO territory.

This, along with other incursions by Russian drones into NATO airspace, has raised European concerns that Russia may expand its attacks to include areas beyond Ukraine.

Details of the troop withdrawal were announced informally, while senior U.S. defense officials publicly discussed their intention to redistribute forces to defend American interests in the Indo-Pacific region.