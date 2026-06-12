في أحدث إجراء ضمن مساعي إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لتقليص التزامات واشنطن الأمنية تجاه الحلفاء الأوروبيين، تخطط الولايات المتحدة لخفض عدد الطائرات والسفن الحربية التي توفرها لعمليات حلف «الناتو» في أوروبا بشكل كبير.

ونقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن مسؤولين أوروبيين رفيعي المستوى تأكيدهم أن هذا القرار سيُحد من قدرة الناتو على شن ضربات بعيدة المدى وإجراء عمليات استطلاع، مؤكدة أن الحلفاء أبلغوا بالقرار في أوائل يونيو في وثيقة مكتوبة.

وتشمل عمليات خفض القوات المخطط، تقليص عدد الطائرات الأمريكية من طرازي F-16 وF-15E من نحو 150 إلى 100 مقاتلة، وتقليص عدد طائرات الاستطلاع البحري من 26 إلى 15 طائرة، إلى جانب سحب جميع طائرات التزود بالوقود جواً الثماني التي كانت متاحة سابقاً لأوروبا.

وبموجب الخطة الجديدة، سيتم نقل غواصة لإطلاق الصواريخ وحاملة طائرات، بالإضافة إلى عدد من السفن الحربية وعشرات الطائرات التي تساهم في مهمات الحاملة، وكذلك نقل إحدى مجموعتي القاذفات اللتين كانتا متاحتين سابقاً للحلف في أوروبا.

تقليص التزامات واشنطن تجاه أوروبا

وتقدم هذه التفاصيل، التي نُشر بعضها لأول مرة في صحيفة «دي فيلت» الألمانية، صورة واضحة عن مدى نية إدارة ترمب تقليص التزاماتها تجاه حلف شمال الأطلسي، الذي أُنشئ في أعقاب الحرب العالمية الثانية.

ولم يكشف البنتاغون بعد عن الجدول الزمني لخفض القوات، لكن المسؤولين الأمريكيين أشاروا إلى أنه سيدخل حيز التنفيذ «قريباً جداً»، أي قبل الموعد الذي كان يتوقعه نظراؤهم الأوروبيون.

ويتوقع أن يؤثر التقليص المفاجئ للقوات الأمريكية على قدرة الناتو، على سبيل المثال، على مراقبة حركة الغواصات الروسية أو إطلاق صواريخ «توماهوك» بعيدة المدى في عمق الأراضي الروسية، مع استمرار حرب أوكرانيا.

وعلى الرغم من امتلاك الأوروبيين قدرات مماثلة في إطلاق الصواريخ، يقول الخبراء إن هذه الصواريخ تُشكل رادعاً أقوى لروسيا عندما تستخدمها الولايات المتحدة، نظراً لأن الأوروبيين قد يكونون أكثر حذراً في إطلاقها.

أوروبا بصدد إعادة تسليح قواتها

ورغم هذه التخفيضات، ستظل القوات الأمريكية في أوروبا، تُشكل إحدى أكبر قوات الناتو في القارة. ويُخفف من آثار سحب القوات حقيقة أن القادة الأوروبيين، الذين أدركوا ضرورة تقليل اعتمادهم على الدعم الأمريكي، كانوا بالفعل بصدد إعادة تسليح بلدانهم.

وبالنسبة لبعض الأوروبيين، لا يُعدّ العدد المحدد للأصول الأمريكية المُخصصة في أوروبا بنفس أهمية مسألة استعداد ترمب لنشر أي منها في أي مواجهة محتملة.

ويأتي سحب القوات في لحظة بالغة التوتر بالنسبة لأوروبا. ففي أواخر مايو، استهدفت طائرة روسية مسيّرة مبنى سكنياً في رومانيا، في أول غارة من نوعها على منطقة حضرية رئيسية ضمن أراضي الناتو.

وأثار هذا، إلى جانب توغلات أخرى لطائرات روسية مسيّرة في المجال الجوي للناتو، مخاوف أوروبية من أن تُوسّع روسيا هجماتها لتشمل مناطق أخرى غير أوكرانيا.

وتم الإعلان عن تفاصيل سحب القوات بشكل غير رسمي، في حين تحدث كبار مسؤولي الدفاع الأمريكيين علناً، عن نيتهم ​​إعادة توزيع القوات للدفاع عن المصالح الأمريكية في منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ.