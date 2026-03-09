اجتاحت صدمة جديدة ولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية بعد اتهام معلمة بتقديم حلوى ممزوجة بالقنّب لطلاب المرحلة الابتدائية خلال برنامج ما بعد الدوام المدرسي، ما أدى إلى نقل الأطفال إلى المستشفى بعد تعرضهم لحالة من الخمول وأعراض تسمم.

الدعوى المدنية التي رفعتها عائلة الأطفال أمام محكمة مقاطعة لوس أنجلوس العليا تتهم المعلمة فيليسيا بويد (59 عاماً)، التي تعمل في مدرسة سييرا الابتدائية بمدينة لانكستر، بالإهمال والاعتداء على الطلاب، بعدما قدمت الحلوى لثلاثة أشقاء تراوح أعمارهم بين 8 و11 عاماً على أنها جزء من احتفال عيد ميلاد أحدهم.

ووفق الشكوى، فقد احتوت الحلوى من نوع «نانو» بنكهة فاكهة التين على نحو 20 مليغرامًا من مادة THC، المادة الفعالة في القنب، والتي تسبب تأثيرات نفسية وجسدية قوية للأطفال الصغار.

وذكرت الدعوى أن إدارة المدرسة، بمن في ذلك المعلمون والممرضة ومسؤولون إداريون، تم إخطارهم بالواقعة، لكن الضرر كان قد وقع بالفعل، حيث أصيب الأطفال بحالة من الخوف والارتباك بعد تناول الحلوى، قبل أن تتدخل العائلة لنقلهم إلى الطوارئ لتلقي العلاج.

ويطالب أولياء الأمور بمحاسبة المعلمة والمدرسة والمنطقة التعليمية على خلفية الإهمال في التوظيف والإشراف والتدريب، وضمان عدم تكرار مثل هذه الحوادث التي تهدد سلامة الأطفال داخل المدارس.

هذه الواقعة أثارت جدلاً واسعًا حول سلامة الطلاب وضرورة مراقبة الأنشطة المدرسية بدقة أكبر، خصوصا فيما يتعلق بالمواد الممنوعة والخاضعة للرقابة داخل الحرم التعليمي.