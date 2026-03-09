A new shock has swept through the state of California after a teacher was accused of giving cannabis-infused candy to elementary school students during an after-school program, leading to the hospitalization of the children after they exhibited lethargy and symptoms of poisoning.

The civil lawsuit filed by the children's family in the Los Angeles County Superior Court accuses teacher Felicia Boyd (59), who works at Sierra Elementary School in Lancaster, of negligence and assault against the students, after she provided the candy to three siblings aged between 8 and 11 years old as part of a birthday celebration for one of them.

According to the complaint, the "Nano" candy flavored with fig contained about 20 milligrams of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, which causes strong psychological and physical effects on young children.

The lawsuit stated that the school administration, including teachers, the nurse, and administrative officials, were notified of the incident, but the damage had already occurred, as the children experienced fear and confusion after consuming the candy, before the family intervened to take them to the emergency room for treatment.

The parents are demanding accountability from the teacher, the school, and the school district for negligence in hiring, supervision, and training, and ensuring that such incidents that threaten children's safety within schools do not happen again.

This incident has sparked widespread debate about student safety and the need for closer monitoring of school activities, especially concerning prohibited and controlled substances within the educational environment.