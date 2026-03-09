The artist Musab Al-Maliki revealed the behind-the-scenes of the slap scene, which he shared with the artist Tarfa Al-Sharif during the events of episode 19 of the series "Shari' Al-A'shi 2".

Daily Apology

Al-Maliki said: "The slap happened because Tarfa was late in turning her face during the filming of the acting scene, which made it strong and surprising."

He explained in a circulated video his feeling of great embarrassment towards his colleague after the filming of the scene, which led him to apologize to her repeatedly over the course of three consecutive days.

He added: "Even when I returned home, I wrote her long text messages in which I repeated my apology for the slap, while she often replied with a brief phrase saying: 'Don't worry'."

I’ll Return It to You

Al-Maliki pointed out that he found no way to ease the embarrassment he felt other than to repeat his apology daily, noting that she sometimes responded to him in a playful spirit by saying: "I’ll return it to you."

Musab Al-Maliki topped the trending list in the first episodes of the series "Shari' Al-A'shi 2", after a scene in which he received a strong slap from the actress Ilham Ali, who plays his mother in the work.