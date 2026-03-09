كشف الفنان مصعب المالكي كواليس مشهد الصفعة، الذي جمعه بالفنانة طرفة الشريف ضمن أحداث الحلقة الـ19 من مسلسل «شارع الأعشى 2».

اعتذار يومي

وقال المالكي: «حصلت الصفعة بسبب تأخر طرفة في إدارة وجهها في أثناء تصوير المشهد التمثيلي، ما أدى إلى أن تكون قوية ومفاجئة».

وأوضح في مقطع فيديو متداول شعوره بحرج شديد تجاه زميلته بعد انتهاء تصوير المشهد التمثيلي، ما دفعه إلى الاعتذار منها مرارًا على مدى 3 أيام متتالية.

وأضاف: «حتى عندما عدت إلى المنزل كتبت لها رسائل هاتفية طويلة كررت فيها اعتذاري عن الصفعة، بينما كانت ترد علي غالبًا بعبارة مقتضبة تقول فيها: أبشر».

أردها لك

وأشار المالكي إلى أنه لم يجد وسيلة لتخفيف حدة الحرج الذي شعر به سوى تكرار الاعتذار يوميًا، لافتًا إلى أنها كانت ترد عليه أحيانًا بروح مازحة بقولها: «أردها لك».

وتصدر مصعب المالكي قائمة الترند في الحلقات الأولى من مسلسل «شارع الأعشى 2»، بعد مشهد تلقى فيه صفعة قوية من الممثلة إلهام علي، التي تجسد دور والدته في العمل.