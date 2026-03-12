قتل المخرج ومصور الطائرات المسيّرة (الدرون) اللبناني محمد شهاب وابنته إثر غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت مبنى سكنياً بمنطقة عرمون جنوب العاصمة بيروت، في حادثة أثارت حالة واسعة من الحزن والتفاعل في الأوساط الفنية والإعلامية في لبنان.

تصوير جوي

ويُعد شهاب من الأسماء المعروفة في مجال التصوير الجوي والإخراج البصري، وشارك في تنفيذ وتصوير عدد من الأعمال السينمائية والدرامية، من بينها مسلسل «مولانا» الذي يعُرض ضمن موسم الدراما الرمضاني، إلى جانب عمله في توثيق عدد من نشاطات الجيش اللبناني وتصوير فعالياته العسكرية باستخدام تقنيات الدرون.

وأثار خبر وفاته مع ابنته صدمة كبيرة بين زملائه ومحبيه، الذين نعوه عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بكلمات مؤثرة، مشيدين بموهبته ودوره في تطوير تقنيات التصوير الجوي في الإنتاجات الفنية اللبنانية.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة في ظل تصاعد التوترات والغارات التي طالت مناطق في لبنان خلال الأيام الأخيرة، والتي أودت أيضاً بحياة عدد من العاملين في المجال الفني، حيث توفي في حادثة سابقة، مصمم المعارك السينمائي اللبناني «محمد علي» إثر غارات إسرائيلية استهدفت جنوبي لبنان، ما خلّف صدمة في الوسط الفني.