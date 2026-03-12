The Lebanese director and drone photographer Mohammad Shehab and his daughter were martyred in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential building in the Aramoun area south of the capital Beirut, in an incident that sparked widespread sadness and reaction in the artistic and media circles in Lebanon.

Aerial Photography

Shehab is considered one of the well-known names in the field of aerial photography and visual directing, having participated in the execution and filming of several cinematic and dramatic works, including the series "Mawlana," which is being aired during the Ramadan drama season, in addition to his work documenting various activities of the Lebanese army and filming its military events using drone technology.

The news of his and his daughter's death shocked many of his colleagues and admirers, who mourned him on social media with touching words, praising his talent and role in developing aerial photography techniques in Lebanese artistic productions.

This incident comes amid escalating tensions and airstrikes that have affected areas in Lebanon in recent days, which have also claimed the lives of several individuals in the artistic field. In a previous incident, Lebanese battle designer "Mohammad Ali" died as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon, leaving a shock in the artistic community.