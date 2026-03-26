The Egyptian artist Mustafa Kamel, head of the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt, announced that he has managed to re-release his song "Allah Yejazik" once again on the "YouTube" platform, following a sudden deletion crisis that sparked widespread controversy among the audience and followers.

Mysterious Disappearance Raises Questions

The song was deleted despite achieving high viewership rates and topping search engines since its release during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, prompting many to question the real reasons behind this unexpected action.

Legal Action Restores Order

Mustafa Kamel had previously announced that he was taking legal action to assert his full rights over the work, which resulted in the song being republished, receiving significant support and notable interaction from the audience.

Accusations of Organized Attack

Earlier, Mustafa Kamel expressed his anger over the deletion of his latest songs, considering that the matter was not spontaneous, but rather the result of deliberate actions by parties he described as dishonest, aimed at hindering the song's spread.

Escalation Against Those Involved

Mustafa Kamel indicated that he would not hesitate to defend his rights.