أعلن الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل، نقبب المهن الموسيقية في مصر، عن تمكنه من إعادة طرح أغنيته «الله يجازيك» مجدداً عبر منصة «يوتيوب»، عقب أزمة حذفها بشكل مفاجئ، في واقعة أثارت حالة واسعة من الجدل بين الجمهور والمتابعين.
اختفاء غامض يثير التساؤلات
وكانت الأغنية قد حذفت رغم تحقيقها نسب مشاهدة مرتفعة وتصدرها محركات البحث منذ إطلاقها خلال وقفة عيد الفطر المبارك، ما دفع الكثيرين للتساؤل حول الأسباب الحقيقية وراء هذا الإجراء غير المتوقع.
تحرك قانوني يعيد الأمور لنصابها
وكان مصطفى كامل أعلن سابقاً اتخاذه الإجراءات القانونية في إثبات حقوقه الكاملة في العمل، ما أسفر عن إعادة نشر الأغنية مجددًا، لتلقى دعمًا كبيرًا وتفاعلًا ملحوظًا من الجمهور.
اتهامات بهجوم منظم
وفي وقت سابق، أبدى مصطفى كامل غضبه مما حدث من حذف أحدث أغانيه، معتبرًا أن الأمر لم يكن عفويًا، بل نتيجة تحركات متعمدة من جهات وصفها بغير النزيهة، تهدف إلى تعطيل انتشار الأغنية.
تصعيد ضد المتورطين
وأشار مصطفى كامل إلى أنه لن يتهاون في الدفاع عن حقوقه.
The Egyptian artist Mustafa Kamel, head of the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt, announced that he has managed to re-release his song "Allah Yejazik" once again on the "YouTube" platform, following a sudden deletion crisis that sparked widespread controversy among the audience and followers.
Mysterious Disappearance Raises Questions
The song was deleted despite achieving high viewership rates and topping search engines since its release during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, prompting many to question the real reasons behind this unexpected action.
Legal Action Restores Order
Mustafa Kamel had previously announced that he was taking legal action to assert his full rights over the work, which resulted in the song being republished, receiving significant support and notable interaction from the audience.
Accusations of Organized Attack
Earlier, Mustafa Kamel expressed his anger over the deletion of his latest songs, considering that the matter was not spontaneous, but rather the result of deliberate actions by parties he described as dishonest, aimed at hindering the song's spread.
Escalation Against Those Involved
Mustafa Kamel indicated that he would not hesitate to defend his rights.