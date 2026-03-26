أعلن الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل، نقبب المهن الموسيقية في مصر، عن تمكنه من إعادة طرح أغنيته «الله يجازيك» مجدداً عبر منصة «يوتيوب»، عقب أزمة حذفها بشكل مفاجئ، في واقعة أثارت حالة واسعة من الجدل بين الجمهور والمتابعين.

اختفاء غامض يثير التساؤلات

وكانت الأغنية قد حذفت رغم تحقيقها نسب مشاهدة مرتفعة وتصدرها محركات البحث منذ إطلاقها خلال وقفة عيد الفطر المبارك، ما دفع الكثيرين للتساؤل حول الأسباب الحقيقية وراء هذا الإجراء غير المتوقع.

تحرك قانوني يعيد الأمور لنصابها

وكان مصطفى كامل أعلن سابقاً اتخاذه الإجراءات القانونية في إثبات حقوقه الكاملة في العمل، ما أسفر عن إعادة نشر الأغنية مجددًا، لتلقى دعمًا كبيرًا وتفاعلًا ملحوظًا من الجمهور.

اتهامات بهجوم منظم

وفي وقت سابق، أبدى مصطفى كامل غضبه مما حدث من حذف أحدث أغانيه، معتبرًا أن الأمر لم يكن عفويًا، بل نتيجة تحركات متعمدة من جهات وصفها بغير النزيهة، تهدف إلى تعطيل انتشار الأغنية.

تصعيد ضد المتورطين

وأشار مصطفى كامل إلى أنه لن يتهاون في الدفاع عن حقوقه.