وزير الإسكان يرأس وفد المملكة في المنتدى الحضري العالمي بأذربيجان

On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hoqail chaired the Kingdom's delegation at the presidential meeting of the participating countries in the 13th World Urban Forum, organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Baku, with wide participation from leaders of countries, officials, experts, and international organizations concerned with sustainable urban development.

Al-Hoqail affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing an unprecedented urban transformation led by Vision 2030, which has made quality of life and sustainability two main pillars in urban development, contributing to the creation of more inclusive, sustainable cities that are connected to people.

The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing explained that the Kingdom is not only working on developing cities but is also redefining the concept of the city itself, by adopting modern urban models that balance economic development, sustainability, and quality of life, noting that what Saudi cities are experiencing today represents a comprehensive national transformation that redefines the relationship between people and place.

He indicated that the Kingdom has achieved qualitative accomplishments in the urban and housing sector, the most notable of which is the increase in home ownership rates to over 66%, in addition to providing housing and developmental solutions and programs that have benefited more than one million families, including developmental housing programs that have empowered deserving families to own their homes and enhance their social and economic stability.

He pointed out that the Kingdom has placed people at the heart of urban development, by enhancing urban accessibility and redesigning cities to be more vibrant, safe, and of higher quality of life, in addition to launching 19 architectural styles that reflect Saudi architectural identity and preserve the cultural character of cities while keeping pace with modern urban development.

He affirmed that the Kingdom is moving forward in building the cities of the future by adopting smart city concepts and leveraging advanced technologies and data, noting that more than 8 Saudi cities have been registered in the IMD Smart Cities Index, while 16 Saudi cities have joined the Healthy Cities Initiative, as part of integrated efforts to enhance quality of life and achieve urban sustainability.

Al-Hoqail emphasized the importance of enhancing international partnerships and exchanging experiences and knowledge to build cities that are more capable of facing future challenges, affirming that the Kingdom's experience in urban development represents an advanced model based on people, identity, and sustainability.

It is worth mentioning that the 13th World Urban Forum is one of the most prominent international platforms concerned with the future of cities and sustainable urban development, bringing together government leaders, international organizations, decision-makers, and experts from various countries around the world to discuss challenges and solutions related to urban planning and sustainable development.