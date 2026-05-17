ودّعت مهنة المتاعب اليوم، الناشر محمد علي حافظ، الذي لم يكن اسماً صحفيّاً مرموقاً فقط، بل موهبة عطاء ثقافي وفكري وتربوي، عزز حضوره في بلاط صاحبة الجلالة، ونقل صحافتنا المحليّة إلى العالمية من خلال إصدار جريدة الشرق الأوسط، و«عرب نيوز» أول جريدة سعودية يومية تصدر باللغة الإنجليزية، وتم اختياره في 1961 رئيساً لتحرير صحيفة المدينة وعمره 25 عاماً، وفي 1976 تم تعيينه مديراً عاماً لشركة «المدينة المنورة للطباعة والنشر» التي تملكها أسرته.

تزامن مولده في المدينة المنورة عام 1937، مع صدور العدد الأول من الزميلة جريدة «المدينة» التي أصدرها والده علي وعمّه عثمان، درس في المملكة وعقب نيل الشهادة الثانوية، حظي بمنحة دراسية، وتم ابتعاثه إلى مصر، فدرس الصحافة في جامعة القاهرة، وتدرب على العمل الصحفي في دار «أخبار اليوم» بإشراف أستاذ الصحفيين مصطفى أمين عام 1960، وعاد إلى المملكة ليعمل في وزارة الإعلام.

أسس مع أخيه هشام شركة الخليجية للإعلان، والشركة السعودية للتوزيع، وشركة الأفق للنظم الإلكترونية، واشترك معه في رئاسة تحرير جريدة «الشرق الأوسط» أول جريدة عربية يومية دولية تطبع وتوزع في عدة دول في اليوم نفسه. وعُرِف بكتاباته الصحفية وبعموده اليومي «صباح الخير» في صحف «المدينة»، ثم «عكاظ» و«الشرق الأوسط» وأخيراً في «الاقتصادية».

نقش حافظ اسمه في لوحة شرف الرواد، بما أنجز من مشاريع إعلامية سبق بها العصر، انطلاقاً من وعيٍ تقدمي، لازمه منذ باكورة شبابه ومطلع عشرينياته، ما انعكس على أسلوب الصحف التي ترأسها وعمل بها وموضوعاتها وتبويبها، وكان من أوائل الذين نادوا بإنشاء جامعة أهلية في مدينة جدة، فاستجاب له المؤمنون بمناداته وتم تكوين مجموعة تأسيسية لجامعة جدة الأهلية التي تبنتها الدولة وغدت جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز.

وتأكيد على أسبقيته فكراً وانتماءً، انتبه للوافدين بكثرة على سوق العمل السعودي زمن الطفرة، خصوصاً ممن لا يتحدثون العربية، ففكّر في مشروع «عرب نيوز»، ولاحظ أن صوت إعلامنا لا يبلغ الضفاف الأخرى فكانت «الشرق الأوسط»، ولم يطاول الإخفاق أي مشروع من مشاريعه، بحكم الدراسة المتخصصة، والتفكير المبكر في احتياجات السوق، واستثمار رأس المال في بناء الكوادر، واقتناص المواهب، ومنح الثقة بلا حدود في من هو أهل لها، وما أصدق الشاعر العربي محمد مهدي الجواهري إذ قال:

يموتُ الخالدون بكل فجٍّ *** ويستعصي على الموتِ الخلودُ