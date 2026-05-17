تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، من وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج بجمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مجريات الأوضاع الإقليمية، ومناقشة المساعي المشتركة لخفض التصعيد ودعم الحلول الدبلوماسية، بما فيها جهود الوساطة الباكستانية بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty.
During the call, they discussed the developments in the regional situation and the joint efforts to de-escalate tensions and support diplomatic solutions, including Pakistani mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.