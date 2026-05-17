أصدرت هيئة الغذاء والدواء الأمريكية (FDA) تحذيراً عاجلاً أعلنت بموجبه سحب كريم شهير ومخصص لعلاج الأكزيما والتهابات البشرة يُباع في المتاجر الكبرى وعلى منصة «أمازون»، وذلك بعد اكتشاف تلوثه بنوع خطير من البكتيريا يهدد حياة المستخدمين.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الفحوصات الصحية كشفت عن تلوث المنتج ببكتيريا «المكورات العنقودية الذهبية» (Staphylococcus aureus). ورغم أن هذا النوع من البكتيريا يعيش طبيعياً على جلد الإنسان ولا يشكل خطراً في الحالات العادية، إلا أن خطورته تكمن في قدرته على اختراق الجسم عبر الجروح أو المناطق المصابة بالأمراض الجلدية المزمنة، مما قد يتسبب في التهابات موضعية حادة، أو مضاعفات داخلية خطيرة تصل إلى التهاب صمامات القلب، والعظام، أو تسمم الدم المؤدي للوفاة، لاسيما لدى فئات الأطفال وذوي المناعة الضعيفة.

واستهدف قرار السحب عبوات الأنبوب التي تزن 6 أونصات (177 ملليلتراً)، والتي تحمل رقم المنتج (5106)، والرمز الشريطي (012277051067)، والممتدة صلاحيتها حتى نوفمبر من عام 2026. ورغم عدم تسجيل أي إصابات أو أضرار صحية حتى الآن، طالبت الجهات الصحية المستهلكين بالتوقف الفوري عن استخدام المنتج والتخلص منه لحين الكشف عن كيفية وصول البكتيريا إلى خطوط الإنتاج.

وتأتي خطورة هذا التلوث نظراً للشهرة الواسعة التي يحظى بها الكريم في تهدئة جفاف البشرة الشديد ومكافحة الحكة؛ لاعتماده على «دقيق الشوفان الغروي» كحاجز طبيعي آمن حتى للرضع. وتتضاعف المخاوف الطبية نظراً لظهور سلالات حديثة من بكتيريا «المكورات العنقودية» أبدت مقاومة شديدة للمضادات الحيوية التقليدية، مما يجعل أي عدوى محتملة من المنتج الملوث تحدياً طبياً بالغ التعقيد.