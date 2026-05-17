The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an urgent warning announcing the recall of a popular cream intended for treating eczema and skin inflammation sold in major stores and on the Amazon platform, after discovering it was contaminated with a dangerous type of bacteria that threatens users' lives.

The agency clarified that health inspections revealed the product was contaminated with "Staphylococcus aureus" bacteria. Although this type of bacteria naturally resides on human skin and does not pose a risk under normal circumstances, its danger lies in its ability to penetrate the body through wounds or areas affected by chronic skin diseases, which can lead to severe localized infections or serious internal complications, including inflammation of the heart valves, bones, or blood poisoning that can result in death, particularly among children and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The recall targets tube containers weighing 6 ounces (177 milliliters), bearing product number (5106) and barcode (012277051067), with an expiration date extending to November 2026. Although no injuries or health damages have been reported so far, health authorities have urged consumers to immediately stop using the product and dispose of it until the source of the bacteria in the production lines is identified.

The seriousness of this contamination is heightened by the cream's widespread popularity in soothing severe dry skin and combating itching, due to its reliance on "colloidal oatmeal" as a safe natural barrier even for infants. Medical concerns are further amplified by the emergence of new strains of "Staphylococcus" bacteria that have shown strong resistance to traditional antibiotics, making any potential infection from the contaminated product a highly complex medical challenge.