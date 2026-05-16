كشفت منصة «قوى» التابعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، عن حالة استثنائية تتيح بقاء العامل على سجل المنشأة حتى بعد انتهاء رخصة عمله، فإذا اختلفت فترة انتهاء رخصة العمل عن الإقامة، وكانت المدة المتبقية في إقامة العامل 180 يوماً (6 أشهر) أو أكثر رغم انتهاء رخصة العمل، وتعذّر على المنشأة تجديد رخصة العمل الخاصة، فلن يستبعد العامل من المنشأة بعد انتهاء المهلة المحددة.


وبيّنت «قوى» أن الحالات التي تقل فيها مدة صلاحية الإقامة المتبقية عن 180 يوماً مع انتهاء رخصة العمل، تستدعي سرعة إصدار أو تجديد الرخصة لتفادي أي إجراءات لاحقة.


وأوضحت المنصة أن الموظفين المقيمين العاملين في منشآت برخص عمل غير سارية، أو دون رخص عمل لمدة تتجاوز ثلاثة أشهر بعد تاريخ 30 يونيو 2026، سيتم إلغاء تسجيلهم تلقائياً من المنشآت، مع تحميل صاحب العمل كامل الالتزامات المالية المترتبة عن كافة فترة بقاء العامل دون رخصة عمل سارية.


ودعت المنصة المنشآت إلى تصحيح أوضاع العاملين قبل انتهاء المهلة، مؤكدة أن النظام سيستبعد الموظف تلقائياً مع تحميل المنشأة الالتزامات المالية، ما يتطلب نقل خدمات العامل أو تجديد رخصته قبل الموعد المحدد.