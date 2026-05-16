The "Qiwa" platform, affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has revealed an exceptional case that allows a worker to remain on the establishment's record even after their work permit has expired. If the expiration period of the work permit differs from that of the residency, and the remaining period of the worker's residency is 180 days (6 months) or more despite the expiration of the work permit, and the establishment is unable to renew the specific work permit, the worker will not be removed from the establishment after the specified grace period.



Qiwa indicated that cases where the remaining validity of the residency is less than 180 days upon the expiration of the work permit require prompt issuance or renewal of the permit to avoid any subsequent actions.



The platform clarified that expatriate employees working in establishments with expired work permits, or without work permits for more than three months after June 30, 2026, will be automatically deregistered from the establishments, with the employer bearing all financial obligations resulting from the entire period the worker remained without a valid work permit.



The platform urged establishments to rectify the status of their workers before the grace period ends, emphasizing that the system will automatically exclude the employee while imposing financial obligations on the establishment, which necessitates transferring the worker's services or renewing their permit before the specified deadline.