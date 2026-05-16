Al-Hilal achieved an important victory against their guest Neom with a score of 2-0 in the match that brought the two teams together this evening (Saturday) at the "Kingdom Arena," as part of the 33rd round of the Saudi Professional League (the penultimate round).



Al-Hilal took the lead with a penalty in the 10th minute by the Portuguese Ruben Neves, and then Sultan Mandash added the second goal for Al-Hilal in the 58th minute of the match.



With this victory, Al-Hilal raised their points to 81, placing them in second place in the Saudi Professional League standings, just two points behind the leaders Al-Nassr, while Neom's points remained at 44 in eighth place in the standings.



Al-Hilal will face Al-Fayha in the final round of the Saudi League next Thursday evening, while at the same time, Al-Nassr will play against Damak to determine the champion of the current season of the Saudi League.



In the match between Al-Akhidood and Al-Khaleej, the Cameroonian Christian Bassogog opened the scoring for Al-Akhidood in the 12th minute from a penalty, before the Norwegian Joshua King equalized for Al-Khaleej in the 17th minute. Khalid Nari then added the second goal for Al-Akhidood in the 58th minute, while player Abdulaziz Al-Hatila managed to score the third goal in the 93rd minute, confirming the home team's superiority and securing the match points. The match saw a close statistical comparison, with Al-Akhidood recording 10 shots compared to 11 for Al-Khaleej, while possession percentage was 52% in favor of Al-Khaleej against 48% for Al-Akhidood.