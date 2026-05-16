حقق الهلال انتصاراً مهماً على حساب ضيفه نيوم بنتيجة 2-0، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب "المملكة أرينا"، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (قبل الأخيرة).


تقدم الهلال من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 10 عن طريق البرتغالي روبن نيفيز، ثم أضاف سلطان مندش الهدف الثاني للهلال في الدقيقة 58 من عمر المباراة.


وبهذا الفوز رفع الهلال رصيده للنقطة 81، في المركز الثاني من جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، بفارق نقطتين فقط خلف النصر المتصدر، فيما تجمد رصيد نيوم عند النقطة 44 في المركز الثامن من جدول الترتيب.


ويلعب الهلال أمام الفيحاء في الجولة الأخيرة من الدوري السعودي مساء الخميس القادم، وفي التوقيت ذاته يلعب النصر أمام ضمك، لتحديد بطل الموسم الحالي من الدوري السعودي.


وفي مواجهة الأخدود والخليج، افتتح الكاميروني كريستيان باسوغوغ التسجيل للأخدود عند الدقيقة 12 من ركلة جزاء، قبل أن يدرك النرويجي جوشوا كينغ التعادل للخليج في الدقيقة 17، ثم أضاف خالد ناري الهدف الثاني للأخدود عند الدقيقة 58، بينما استطاع اللاعب عبدالعزيز آل هتيلة تسجيل الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 93، ليؤكد أصحاب الأرض تفوقهم ويحصدوا نقاط المباراة. وشهد اللقاء تقارباً في الإحصاءات، إذ سجل الأخدود 10 تسديدات مقابل 11 للخليج، بينما بلغت نسبة الاستحواذ 52% لصالح الخليج مقابل 48% للأخدود.