حقق الهلال انتصاراً مهماً على حساب ضيفه نيوم بنتيجة 2-0، في المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب "المملكة أرينا"، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (قبل الأخيرة).
تقدم الهلال من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 10 عن طريق البرتغالي روبن نيفيز، ثم أضاف سلطان مندش الهدف الثاني للهلال في الدقيقة 58 من عمر المباراة.
وبهذا الفوز رفع الهلال رصيده للنقطة 81، في المركز الثاني من جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، بفارق نقطتين فقط خلف النصر المتصدر، فيما تجمد رصيد نيوم عند النقطة 44 في المركز الثامن من جدول الترتيب.
ويلعب الهلال أمام الفيحاء في الجولة الأخيرة من الدوري السعودي مساء الخميس القادم، وفي التوقيت ذاته يلعب النصر أمام ضمك، لتحديد بطل الموسم الحالي من الدوري السعودي.
وفي مواجهة الأخدود والخليج، افتتح الكاميروني كريستيان باسوغوغ التسجيل للأخدود عند الدقيقة 12 من ركلة جزاء، قبل أن يدرك النرويجي جوشوا كينغ التعادل للخليج في الدقيقة 17، ثم أضاف خالد ناري الهدف الثاني للأخدود عند الدقيقة 58، بينما استطاع اللاعب عبدالعزيز آل هتيلة تسجيل الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 93، ليؤكد أصحاب الأرض تفوقهم ويحصدوا نقاط المباراة. وشهد اللقاء تقارباً في الإحصاءات، إذ سجل الأخدود 10 تسديدات مقابل 11 للخليج، بينما بلغت نسبة الاستحواذ 52% لصالح الخليج مقابل 48% للأخدود.
Al-Hilal achieved an important victory against their guest Neom with a score of 2-0 in the match that brought the two teams together this evening (Saturday) at the "Kingdom Arena," as part of the 33rd round of the Saudi Professional League (the penultimate round).
Al-Hilal took the lead with a penalty in the 10th minute by the Portuguese Ruben Neves, and then Sultan Mandash added the second goal for Al-Hilal in the 58th minute of the match.
With this victory, Al-Hilal raised their points to 81, placing them in second place in the Saudi Professional League standings, just two points behind the leaders Al-Nassr, while Neom's points remained at 44 in eighth place in the standings.
Al-Hilal will face Al-Fayha in the final round of the Saudi League next Thursday evening, while at the same time, Al-Nassr will play against Damak to determine the champion of the current season of the Saudi League.
In the match between Al-Akhidood and Al-Khaleej, the Cameroonian Christian Bassogog opened the scoring for Al-Akhidood in the 12th minute from a penalty, before the Norwegian Joshua King equalized for Al-Khaleej in the 17th minute. Khalid Nari then added the second goal for Al-Akhidood in the 58th minute, while player Abdulaziz Al-Hatila managed to score the third goal in the 93rd minute, confirming the home team's superiority and securing the match points. The match saw a close statistical comparison, with Al-Akhidood recording 10 shots compared to 11 for Al-Khaleej, while possession percentage was 52% in favor of Al-Khaleej against 48% for Al-Akhidood.