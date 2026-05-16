The Spanish princess "Leonor" is preparing in July to close one of the most significant chapters of her life by completing an intensive military training program, during which she has moved between the land, naval, and air forces; in preparation for her future constitutional role as queen and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Recently, the royal palace published photos of the young princess in a green flight suit as she piloted a training jet (F-5) solo at the San Javier Air Academy, encapsulating a journey of personal and institutional transformation that began in 2023.

Transformation Milestones:

Zaragoza Land Academy: There, the "Princess of Asturias" shed the cloak of royal privileges and underwent military rigor; from running before dawn and sleeping outdoors to crawling under barbed wire, which honed her resilience and self-reliance.

Navy and the Atlantic Ocean: In January 2025, Leonor embarked on a 5-month journey aboard the training ship "Juan Sebastián de Elcano." Amid narrow corridors, humidity, and night watch shifts in the open ocean, the heir to the throne gained maturity and teamwork skills.

San Javier Skies: She concluded her tour in the Air Force, where the challenge shifted from physical strength to the critical mental and technical focus required to pilot fighter jets and make decisions under pressure.

As the time approaches for her to receive her military certificates alongside her peers, the Spanish media views the past three years not as mere traditional training, but as a genuine process of shaping the character of a future queen, who has experienced the military institution from within amidst the mud of Zaragoza, the waves of the Atlantic, and the skies of San Javier.