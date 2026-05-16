تستعد الأميرة الإسبانية «ليونور» في يوليو المقبل لطوي واحدة من أبرز محطات حياتها، بإنهاء برنامج تدريب عسكري مكثف، تنقلت فيه بين القوات البرية والبحرية والجوية؛ تمهيداً لدورها الدستوري المستقبلي كملكة وقائد أعلى للقوات المسلحة.

أخيراً، نشر القصر الملكي صوراً للأميرة الشابة ببذلة الطيران الخضراء وهي تقود بمفردها طائرة تدريب نفاثة من طراز (F-5) في أكاديمية سان خافيير الجوية، لتختزل المشاهد مسيرة تحول شخصي ومؤسسي بدأت عام 2023.

محطات التحول:

  • أكاديمية سرقسطة البرية: هناك، خلعت «أميرة أستورياس» رداء الامتيازات الملكية، وخضعت لصرامة العسكرية؛ من الجري قبل الشروق والمبيت في العراء، إلى الزحف تحت الأسلاك الشائكة، ما صقل قدرتها على الصمود والاعتماد على الذات.

  • البحرية وعرض الأطلسي: في يناير 2025 خاضت ليونور رحلة دامت 5 أشهر على متن سفينة التدريب «خوان سباستيان دي إلكانو». وبين الممرات الضيقة، والرطوبة، ونوبات الحراسة الليلية في عرض المحيط، اكتسبت وريثة العرش نضجاً ومقدرة على العمل الجماعي.

  • سماء سان خافيير: اختتمت جولتها في سلاح الجو، حيث انتقل التحدي من القوة البدنية إلى التركيز الذهني والتقني الحاسم، الذي تتطلبه قيادة المقاتلات النفاثة واتخاذ القرار تحت الضغط.

ومع اقتراب موعد تسلمها شهاداتها العسكرية إلى جانب زملائها، يرى الإعلام الإسباني أن السنوات الثلاث الماضية لم تكن مجرد تدريب تقليدي، بل كانت عملية صياغة حقيقية لشخصية ملكة مستقبلية، خبرت المؤسسة العسكرية من الداخل بين أوحال سرقسطة، وأمواج الأطلسي، وسماء سان خافيير.