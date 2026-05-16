تستعد الأميرة الإسبانية «ليونور» في يوليو المقبل لطوي واحدة من أبرز محطات حياتها، بإنهاء برنامج تدريب عسكري مكثف، تنقلت فيه بين القوات البرية والبحرية والجوية؛ تمهيداً لدورها الدستوري المستقبلي كملكة وقائد أعلى للقوات المسلحة.
أخيراً، نشر القصر الملكي صوراً للأميرة الشابة ببذلة الطيران الخضراء وهي تقود بمفردها طائرة تدريب نفاثة من طراز (F-5) في أكاديمية سان خافيير الجوية، لتختزل المشاهد مسيرة تحول شخصي ومؤسسي بدأت عام 2023.
محطات التحول:
أكاديمية سرقسطة البرية: هناك، خلعت «أميرة أستورياس» رداء الامتيازات الملكية، وخضعت لصرامة العسكرية؛ من الجري قبل الشروق والمبيت في العراء، إلى الزحف تحت الأسلاك الشائكة، ما صقل قدرتها على الصمود والاعتماد على الذات.
البحرية وعرض الأطلسي: في يناير 2025 خاضت ليونور رحلة دامت 5 أشهر على متن سفينة التدريب «خوان سباستيان دي إلكانو». وبين الممرات الضيقة، والرطوبة، ونوبات الحراسة الليلية في عرض المحيط، اكتسبت وريثة العرش نضجاً ومقدرة على العمل الجماعي.
سماء سان خافيير: اختتمت جولتها في سلاح الجو، حيث انتقل التحدي من القوة البدنية إلى التركيز الذهني والتقني الحاسم، الذي تتطلبه قيادة المقاتلات النفاثة واتخاذ القرار تحت الضغط.
ومع اقتراب موعد تسلمها شهاداتها العسكرية إلى جانب زملائها، يرى الإعلام الإسباني أن السنوات الثلاث الماضية لم تكن مجرد تدريب تقليدي، بل كانت عملية صياغة حقيقية لشخصية ملكة مستقبلية، خبرت المؤسسة العسكرية من الداخل بين أوحال سرقسطة، وأمواج الأطلسي، وسماء سان خافيير.
The Spanish princess "Leonor" is preparing in July to close one of the most significant chapters of her life by completing an intensive military training program, during which she has moved between the land, naval, and air forces; in preparation for her future constitutional role as queen and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
Recently, the royal palace published photos of the young princess in a green flight suit as she piloted a training jet (F-5) solo at the San Javier Air Academy, encapsulating a journey of personal and institutional transformation that began in 2023.
Transformation Milestones:
Zaragoza Land Academy: There, the "Princess of Asturias" shed the cloak of royal privileges and underwent military rigor; from running before dawn and sleeping outdoors to crawling under barbed wire, which honed her resilience and self-reliance.
Navy and the Atlantic Ocean: In January 2025, Leonor embarked on a 5-month journey aboard the training ship "Juan Sebastián de Elcano." Amid narrow corridors, humidity, and night watch shifts in the open ocean, the heir to the throne gained maturity and teamwork skills.
San Javier Skies: She concluded her tour in the Air Force, where the challenge shifted from physical strength to the critical mental and technical focus required to pilot fighter jets and make decisions under pressure.
As the time approaches for her to receive her military certificates alongside her peers, the Spanish media views the past three years not as mere traditional training, but as a genuine process of shaping the character of a future queen, who has experienced the military institution from within amidst the mud of Zaragoza, the waves of the Atlantic, and the skies of San Javier.