تستعد محاكم القاهرة في 18 مايو القادم لواحدة من أكثر الجلسات رعباً، حيث يمثل أمام القضاء «ثنائي مدينة بدر» (الزوجة وعشيقها) في محاولة أخيرة للإفلات من حبل المشنقة. القضية ليست مجرد جريمة قتل عادية، بل هي «مأساة أخلاقية» تجاوزت كل الخطوط الحمراء، حيث تحولت شقة الزوجية من سكن آمن إلى مسلخ بشري تقشعر له الأبدان.

يرى الشارع المصري أن هذه الجريمة من أكثر الجرائم دموية وبشاعة في تاريخه الحديث، فهذه المرة، لم يكن الخبر عن جريمة قتل عادية، بل عن «مأساة إنسانية» تحول فيها الميثاق الزوجي إلى أشلاء ممزقة موزعة في أكياس القمامة.

الفخ القاتل بدم بارد

بدم بارد، وضعت الزوجة «خطة الموت» للتخلص من زوجها طمعاً في الميراث والارتباط بعشيقها. وبدأت المأساة بوجبة عشاء مسمومة بجرعات مكثفة من المنوم، وبينما كان الزوج يترنح فاقداً للوعي، اقتحم العشيق الغرفة وانهال على رأسه بضربات هستيرية باستخدام «عصا خشبية» حتى تهشمت جمجمته وفارق الحياة وسط ذهول الجدران.

وما حدث بعد الوفاة تجاوز حدود الخيال، حيث سحب المتهمان الجثمان إلى الحمام، وبدأ العشيق باستخدام سكاكين ضخمة في «تمزيق» جسد الزوج وتجزئته ووضعه داخل 11 كيس قمامة. والصدمة الكبرى التي هزت كيان المحققين كانت اعتراف الزوجة بأنهما، وفي قمة استهتارهما بالروح التي صعدت لخالقها، أقاما علاقة محرمة بجوار «أشلاء الزوج» المبعثرة قبل أن يسكبا الكلور الخام لإخفاء معالم المجزرة.

وبعد المجزرة، حاولت الزوجة التهرب من الجريمة بـ«بلاغ كاذب» حول اختفاء زوجها، لكن يقظة رجال الأمن كشفت المستور وواجهتها بالأدلة الدامغة لتنهار وتعترف بكل التفاصيل. ومع اقتراب موعد الجلسة الحاسمة، يترقب الملايين لحظة تعليق المشنقة لإنهاء قصة «زوجة بدر» التي لم تكتفِ بالقتل، بل سحقت كرامة الموت وفجعت المجتمع بفعلهما الصادم بجوار الجثمان.