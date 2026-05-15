The courts of Cairo are preparing for one of the most terrifying sessions on May 18, where the "Badr City duo" (the wife and her lover) will appear before the judiciary in a final attempt to escape the noose. This case is not just an ordinary murder, but rather a "moral tragedy" that has crossed all red lines, as the marital apartment transformed from a safe haven into a human slaughterhouse that sends chills down the spine.

The Egyptian public sees this crime as one of the bloodiest and most horrific in its modern history. This time, the news was not about an ordinary murder, but about a "human tragedy" where the marital vow turned into torn remains scattered in garbage bags.

The Deadly Trap in Cold Blood

In cold blood, the wife devised a "death plan" to get rid of her husband, driven by greed for inheritance and a desire to be with her lover. The tragedy began with a poisoned dinner laced with heavy doses of sleeping pills, and while the husband was staggering and losing consciousness, the lover burst into the room and rained down hysterical blows to his head using a "wooden stick" until his skull was shattered and he died amidst the shock of the walls.

What happened after the death exceeded the limits of imagination, as the two defendants dragged the corpse to the bathroom, and the lover began using large knives to "tear apart" the husband's body, dismembering it and placing it inside 11 garbage bags. The greatest shock that shook the investigators was the wife's confession that they, in their utmost disregard for the soul that had ascended to its Creator, engaged in an illicit relationship next to the "scattered remains of the husband" before pouring raw bleach to conceal the traces of the massacre.

After the massacre, the wife attempted to evade the crime with a "false report" about her husband's disappearance, but the vigilance of the security forces uncovered the truth and confronted her with irrefutable evidence, causing her to collapse and confess all the details. As the date of the decisive session approaches, millions are awaiting the moment the noose is hung to end the story of the "Badr wife," who not only committed murder but also crushed the dignity of death and shocked society with their shocking act beside the corpse.