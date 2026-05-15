قبل انطلاق كأس العالم 2026، دقت صافرات الإنذار الطبية محذرة من تحول البطولة الأكبر في العالم إلى «اختبار بقاء» للاعبين، بدلاً من منافسة كروية.

20 عالماً وخبيراً دولياً أصدروا نداءً عاجلاً يحذرون فيه من «موجات حر قاسية» قد تصل إلى 40 درجة مئوية في الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا، مؤكدين أن التدابير الحالية للاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» هي مجرد «حبر على ورق» وغير كافية إطلاقاً.

وبحسب العلماء، فإن المعركة لن تكون في الملعب فحسب، بل ضد الطبيعة، حيث أن 14 ملعباً من أصل 16 تقع في مناطق خطر حراري داهم. ويطالب الخبراء بإجراءات غير مسبوقة، مثل تأجيل المباريات ومضاعفة فترات التبريد، لحماية النجوم من الانهيار البدني الكامل. فهل سيتحول مونديال 2026 إلى أخطر نسخة في التاريخ، أم أن التكنولوجيا وإجراءات الطوارئ ستنجح في إنقاذ الأرواح من «الحرارة القاتلة»؟