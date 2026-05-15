Before the start of the 2026 World Cup, medical alarms have sounded, warning that the biggest tournament in the world could turn into a "survival test" for players, rather than a football competition.

20 scientists and international experts have issued an urgent call warning of "extreme heat waves" that could reach 40 degrees Celsius in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, emphasizing that the current measures by FIFA are merely "ink on paper" and completely insufficient.

According to the scientists, the battle will not only be on the field but against nature, as 14 out of 16 stadiums are located in areas at risk of extreme heat. Experts are calling for unprecedented measures, such as postponing matches and doubling cooling periods, to protect the stars from complete physical collapse. Will the 2026 World Cup become the most dangerous edition in history, or will technology and emergency measures succeed in saving lives from the "deadly heat"?